Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Today through Aug. 27 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie or Orleans counties. Ends at 11:59 p.m.

Today through Sept. 4 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. Grand prize is $25,000 for the largest salmon. More than $67,000 in cash and prizes. loc.org.

Aug. 27 – Open Trap Shooting and 56th annual chicken bBQ starting at noon at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Trap shooting for experienced shooters; with instruction for first-time shooters.

Aug. 27 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Aug. 29 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 30 – Evans Rod and Gun Club 15-target 3-D archery shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Aug. 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 30 – Fall Skeet League begins at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Looking for teams and shooters. Call 648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Aug. 31 – Steelhead 101 Seminar with Adam Slavinski at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst, starting at 6 p.m. Register online or at the store at 276-7200.

Sept. 1-25 – Nuisance goose season for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov

Sept. 1 – New hunting seasons begin.

Sept. 3 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week Fall Trap League. Sign-up times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 4 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Silver Creek. Registration at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. Last squad at 11 a.m. 100 targets. $50 for the main event. Targets set by Angelo Toto.

Sept. 5 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Sept. 5 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 5 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, for 12 weeks. 5-person teams.

Sept. 6 – Evans Rod and Gun Club 15-target 3-D archery shoot from 4 p.m. to dark every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 9 – Southtowns Walleye Association One-Day Derby on Lake Erie, New York waters only. Cost is $35. Open to the public. Call 208-4245 for more info.

Sept. 9 – 14th annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Pre-register by Sept. 1. $75 fee for adults. Choose four outdoor sessions. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Sept. 9-10 – Gun, knife and ammo show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Avenue, Hamburg. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for 450 tables. Erie, Allegany and Niagara County pistol permit clerks on site. nfgshows.com

Sept. 9-10 – Double T Archery Harvest Shoot at 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Registration from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per day or $15 for both days for members. Nonmember fee is $15 per day or $20 for both days. Call 563-7532 for more information.

Sept. 9-17 – Antlerless only special deer season in Wildlife Management Units 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F with DMP and DMAP tags only with firearms, crossbows and vertical bows.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.