Outdoors calendar: Explore Niagara Parks while cross-country skiing

Jan. 10 – Winter trap league and open shoot begins at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. The league will shoot every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Includes 50 birds/Sunday, unlimited shoot ahead. New shooters and public welcome for open trap, instruction available. For all activities, masks are required, social distancing rules apply. Call Joe Truty for info at 867-1458.
Jan. 10 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Jan. 10 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun ,12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 10 – Explore Niagara Parks with cross-country skiing at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 10-31 – Varying hare season continues in the southwestern part of New York. Daily bag limit is two Check dec.ny.gov for more info.
Jan. 16 - Virtual program from finch irruptions to the launching of the finch research network from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with Matthew Young, president of the Finch Research Network. For more info, call 315-365-3588. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Register at https://act.audubon.org/a/finch-irruptions-launching-finch-research-network
Jan. 16 – Explore Niagara Parks with snowshoeing at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 17 – Explore Niagara Parks with cross-country skiing at Buckhorn Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 17 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events.
Jan. 17 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 17 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Jan. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting via conference call starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Jan. 23 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events.
Jan. 23 – Snowshoe fun at Golden Hill State Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-register by calling 282-5154.
Jan. 24 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 24 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Glen Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Mike Matala at 445-0984 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Jan. 25 – Deadline to comment on DEC’s Trout Stream Management Plan. To see the Plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html
Jan. 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting size may be limited depending on Covid-19 protocols.
Jan. 30 – 14th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby. Charity event. Entry fee $25 for adults, $10 for junior hunters. For complete details, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.
Jan. 31 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 31 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s conservation meeting. Open chat at 6:30 p.m. Call Scott at 225-3816 for more info.
Rescheduled
Jan. 10 – Western New York Environmental Federation meeting that was scheduled for 1 p.m. at Hoak’s restaurant in Hamburg has been tentatively rescheduled for Feb. 14.
Cancellations
Feb. 19-21 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.