Outdoors calendar: Explore Niagara Parks while cross-country skiing

Jan. 17 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.

Jan. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting via conference call starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.

Jan. 23 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events.

Jan. 23 – Snowshoe fun at Golden Hill State Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-register by calling 282-5154.

Jan. 24 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.