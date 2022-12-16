Outdoors calendar: Clays for Cash Fun Shoot scheduled for New Year's Day

Dec. 16-20 – Late bowhunting and muzzleloading/crossbow big-game season in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 16-Jan. 5 – National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count. Visit audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count for more info.

Dec. 18 – Winter trap shooting at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9. Open to the public.

Dec. 22 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery shoots, 6:30 p.m., 12846 Clinton St., Alden. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 20 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Dec. 24 – North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot, with two rotations at 9 a.m. and noon, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. 75 birds. Admission is $50 per person. Register online only at scorechaser.com. Call Ashley Butcher at 698-5892 or John Butcher at 628-2211 for more info.

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Holiday Hunt in the Southern Zone for bow, crossbow and muzzleloader.

Dec. 31 – Final day for a three-fish walleye limit. As of Jan. 1, the limit will be one fish per person with a minimum size of 18 inches.

Jan. 1, 2023 – Clays for Cash Fun Shoot, with first squads starting at 9 a.m., Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Targets will be set by Angelo Toto. Please preregister at the club or at winscoreonline.com. 100 targets. For more info, call Bill Scott at 480-2202. Entry fee is $45 with $10 Lewis option.

Jan. 1–12 – First Day Hikes. More than 75 hikes across the state. Held in conjunction with New York State Parks, DEC and the Canal Corp. Check out parks.ny.gov for details.

Jan. 2-March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. Go to 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. Eight species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Jan. 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester. Guest speaker will be Brian Weidel with USGS on forage base surveys in Lake Ontario. It is open to the public.

Jan. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

Jan. 6 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Jan. 7 – Beginner birding and eBird Tutorial with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. Preregister at buffaloaudubon.org. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Jan. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event building. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929 or nfgshows.com.

Jan. 8 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Wood and Brook, 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.