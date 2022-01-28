Outdoors calendar: Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby continues through Feb. 27

Feb. 4 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Feb. 4 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Feb. 5 – Jim Stearns Memorial Rabbit Hunt hosted by the Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club, end of Oakes Road, Olean. For more info, call Joe Tomeno at 607-389-2545.