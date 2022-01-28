Outdoors calendar: Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby continues through Feb. 27

Jan. 28-Feb. 27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, Lakewood. Enter any time through Feb. 12. Fish categories are walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch and silver bass. Based on length. All electronic submissions for fish catches. Entry is $25. Call 763-2947 for more information. Open water catches are eligible.
Jan. 29-30 – 15th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby to benefit local charities and families. For more information, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.
Jan. 30 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 438-8601.
Jan. 30 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
Jan. 30 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 683-2224.
Jan. 31 – Final day to submit nominations to the NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. Check out nysohof.org.
Feb. 1 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. Next shoot is Feb. 15. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
Feb. 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Feb. 1 – Shooting range at Tonawanda WMA is now closed.
Feb. 3 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Feb. 4 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Feb. 4 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Feb. 5 – Jim Stearns Memorial Rabbit Hunt hosted by the Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club, end of Oakes Road, Olean. For more info, call Joe Tomeno at 607-389-2545.
Feb. 6 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Double T Archery, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign-in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
Feb. 6 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, West Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 438-8601.
Feb. 6 – Winter trap league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Feb. 6 – Indoor 3-D Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 553-7445.
Feb. 6 – Alexander Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5. www.nfgshows.com
Feb. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Theme is “Fur Shed,” focused on fur preparation and equipment. Open to nonmembers interested in learning more about trapping.
Canceled
Feb. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.
Feb. 4-6 – BOW in the Snow at Allegany State Park due to Covid.
Feb. 17-20 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Go to niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.