Outdoors calendar: Celebrations set for 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day

Sept. 18-19 – Final weekend for early antlerless deer season in specified WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F. Archery-only hunters can hunt in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C. Deer Management Permits and Deer Management Assistance Program tags only for this new license year may be used for the special hunt. Special regulations are in effect. For more information, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28605.html#deer.
Sept. 18-19 – Double T Archery Open Harvest Shoot, 1120 North French Road, Amherst, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 for one day, $20 for both. Kids 10 and under free with paying adult. 30 3-D targets, 15 bag targets. Games and fun. For more info, call 688-0438.
Sept. 18-19 – Learn to trap event sponsored by the Genesee Valley Trappers Association, held at the Markmen’s Clubhouse, 4662 Co. Road 32, Bloomfield, from 8 a.m. to Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. Preregistration required. Contact Bob Rose at 585-301-1590.
Sept. 18-20 – Reinstein Woods Fall Festival, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Many outdoor activities. Check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/1837.html.
Sept. 19 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 19 – Captain and Mate Archery Shoot sponsored by the Northern Finger Lakes Chapter of the National Deer Association. Heritage Outdoor Sports, 1886 Melvin Hill Road, Phelps, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blind two-person event, hunting bows only. No crossbows. Targets at 30 yards maximum. Call Ben Williams at 315-879-7802 for more info.
Sept. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For meeting location, contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Sept. 21 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 21 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 Monthly Meeting at the Attica American Legion Hall, corner of Market and West Avenue, Attica, at 7:30 p.m. The main topic will be finalizing the group’s Youth Day on Sept. 25. For more information, contact Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120.
Sept. 21 – Public hearing to lower the firearms deer hunting age to 12 years old for Erie County at 11:30 a.m., 14th floor conference room in the Rath Building.
Sept. 21 – Coastal Lakeshore Economy And Resiliency (CLEAR) public webinar and discussion on risk assessments for the shoreline communities in Niagara and Orleans counties. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rVL6k1uBRrCAt3Zhr6nV7g
Sept. 22 – 3-D archery shoots (15 targets) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 22 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Sept. 22 – Virtual waterfowl meeting with DEC from 7 to 9 p.m. It will include updates on programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma, and Braddock Bay WMAs, including drawdown schedules and hunt program news. Log on through https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.
Sept. 25 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 “Bob Osborn Youth Day” at 11171 Alley Road, Alden. Registration at 7:45 a.m. Learning stations, archery, trap shooting, air rifle range and live pheasant hunt all starts at 8:30 a.m. Limited to 30 youth plus their adult guardian. Free. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120.
Sept. 25 – 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Lots of hands-on activities. For more info, visit eriectyfsc.org/events.htm or call Frank Miskey Jr. at 984-0610.
Sept. 25-26 – New York Power Authority Wildlife Festival in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Sept. 25 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Awards Ceremony at the NYPA Wildlife Festival, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, at 3 p.m. at the Primate Sanctuary tent.
Sept. 25 – Free Fishing Day in New York State. No license is needed but you must abide by the fishing regulations in the waters you fish. Dec.ny.gov.
Sept. 25 – Final day, early Canada goose season in most of upstate New York.
Sept. 25 – Charity bass tournament to benefit Honeoye Lake Varsity Chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsored by Doc’s Tackle, Honeoye. Register at the store or by phone at (585) 229-BASS.
Sept. 26 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly general meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner of Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 28 – Virtual WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited Meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be DEC cold water specialist James Markham talking about the WNY steelhead fishery. You can request a Zoom link for the meeting at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
Sept. 29 – 3-D archery shoots (15 targets) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 29 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 1 – Special Southern Zone early archery season begins.
Oct. 1 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.