Outdoors calendar: Celebrations set for 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day

Sept. 28 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Sept. 28 – Virtual WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited Meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be DEC cold water specialist James Markham talking about the WNY steelhead fishery. You can request a Zoom link for the meeting at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Sept. 29 – 3-D archery shoots (15 targets) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.

Sept. 29 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.

Oct. 1 – Special Southern Zone early archery season begins.