Outdoors calendar: BOW in the Snow session scheduled for Feb. 11

Feb. 12-14 – Birds on the Niagara international celebration. Visit birdsontheniagara.org for a complete list of virtual and in-person events.

Feb. 12-15 – 24th annual Back Yard Bird Count. birdcount.org.

Feb. 13 – Pistol permit class online through Firearms Training of WNY. Cost is $75. 9 a.m. to noon. ftwny.com. For more info, call 903-2558.

Feb. 13-14 – New York State free fishing days. No license needed but you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. dec.ny.gov.

Feb. 14 - Western New York Environmental Federation meeting tentatively rescheduled for 1 p.m. at Hoak’s Restaurant in Hamburg.

Feb. 14 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.