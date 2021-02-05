Outdoors calendar: BOW in the Snow session scheduled for Feb. 11

Feb. 7 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Feb. 7 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Call Mike Cummings at 655-5030. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 9 – Winter Tree I.D. at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.
Feb. 9 – Pistol permit class online through Firearms Training of WNY. Cost is $75. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ftwny.com. For more info, call 903-2558.
Feb. 11 – BOW in the Snow Session 2 on Direction/Compass. For women of all ages. Free. Sign up at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/6122193/BOW-Winter-2021-Registration.
Feb. 11 – Orvis Virtual Fly Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Beadhead Hare’s Ear Nymph is the featured fly. Starting at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/.
Feb. 12-14 – Birds on the Niagara international celebration. Visit birdsontheniagara.org for a complete list of virtual and in-person events.
Feb. 12-15 – 24th annual Back Yard Bird Count. birdcount.org.
Feb. 13 – Pistol permit class online through Firearms Training of WNY. Cost is $75. 9 a.m. to noon. ftwny.com. For more info, call 903-2558.
Feb. 13-14 – New York State free fishing days. No license needed but you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. dec.ny.gov.
Feb. 14 - Western New York Environmental Federation meeting tentatively rescheduled for 1 p.m. at Hoak’s Restaurant in Hamburg.
Feb. 14 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Feb. 14 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski for more info at 698-3008. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 18 – Orvis Virtual Fly Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Clouser Minnow is the featured fly. Starting at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/.
Feb. 18 – Pistol permit class online through Firearms Training of WNY. Cost is $75. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ftwny.com. For more info, call 903-2558.
Feb. 20 – Raw fur auction at the Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main Street, Hinsdale starting at 10 a.m. No fur checked in before 7 a.m. For more info, contact Bob Schmit at 585-492-2445.
Feb. 24 – Pistol permit class online through Firearms Training of WNY. Cost is $75. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ftwny.com. For more info, call 903-2558.
Feb. 25 – Orvis Virtual Fly Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Foam Bass Popper is the featured fly. Starting at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/.
Feb. 27 – Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association from sunrise to 2 p.m. $20 entry fee. $20 NRAA membership. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle, Lewiston.
Cancelled
Feb. 19-21 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com.
March 6 - Antique Fishing Tackle Collectible Show at the Elks in Lockport has been postponed.
March 11-14 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo. New dates are March 10-13, 2022. https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.