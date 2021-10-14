Outdoors calendar: Big game crossbow season, wild turkey season and more

Oct. 1-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Oct. 13-22 – Big game crossbow season in the Northern Zone.
Oct. 16-29 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone. Dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 17 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. For location contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Oct. 19 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 20 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.org.
Oct. 22 – Buckhorn Island Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register on the website at www.buffaloaudubon.org. For more info call 585-457-3228.
Oct. 23 – Canada goose season opens in the South, West Central, East Central and Northeast areas. For complete dates and bag limits check out www.dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 23 – Regular big game season in the Northern Zone opens through Dec. 5.
Oct. 24 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 25 – Furbearer trapping season opens in WNY for raccoon, fox, skunk, coyote, opossum and weasel, as well as certain areas for fisher and marten. For details check out www.dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 26 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bill Jedlicka talking about canoe camping and fishing in the St. Regis Canoe area of the Adirondacks. Request a meeting link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
Oct. 27 – An Evening with Ed Marx with the Wildlands Network on the importance of the Allegany Wildlands from 7 to 8 p.m. with the WNY Land Conservancy. Register at https://www.wnylc.org/alleganywildlands. Free.
Oct. 27 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 29 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.
Oct. 30 – Cazenovia Park Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register on the website at www.buffaloaudubon.org. For more info call 585-457-3228.
Oct. 30 – Tree and Shrub Planting with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s RestoreCorps at Ellicott Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit https://bnwaterkeeper.salsalabs.org/ellicottcreekrestorecorpstreeplantingeventoctober302021 for more information.
Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Permits become available at license-issuing agents around the state.
