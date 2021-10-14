Outdoors calendar: Big game crossbow season, wild turkey season and more

Oct. 25 – Furbearer trapping season opens in WNY for raccoon, fox, skunk, coyote, opossum and weasel, as well as certain areas for fisher and marten. For details check out www.dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 26 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bill Jedlicka talking about canoe camping and fishing in the St. Regis Canoe area of the Adirondacks. Request a meeting link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Oct. 27 – An Evening with Ed Marx with the Wildlands Network on the importance of the Allegany Wildlands from 7 to 8 p.m. with the WNY Land Conservancy. Register at https://www.wnylc.org/alleganywildlands. Free.

Oct. 27 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.