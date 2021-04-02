Outdoors calendar (April 4-27):

April 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly virtual meeting at 7 p.m. For more information, contact president Scott McKee at 225-3816.
April 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester.
April 7 – In search of a Labrador Twister program (another name for a woodcock), from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Knox Farm State Park. Call 549-1050 to register.
April 9-11 – 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament starting at 5 p.m. April 9 and running through 1 p.m. April 11. Weigh-in for the best two bullheads combined will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. For more info, call Eric at 628-6078.
April 9 – Spring Trap League begins at Alden Rod & Gun Club, 12 County Line Rd, Alden, running through June 11. This is a 300-bird scratch league. All league and practice shooters welcome. There will be a 50-bird shoot-off at the banquet June 12. Sign-up time is from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. You can also shoot on Wednesdays starting on May 5. Sign-up will be from 12 to 2 p.m. $20 league fee; $5 per 25 birds. Junior shooters (16 and under) pay $20 league fee; $2.50 per 25 birds. Cost for practice is $5 per 25 birds, $2.50 for Junior shooters (16 and under). For further info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
April 10 – Deer Search WNY and Gary Huber will be holding a seminar for all holders of a New York leashed tracking dog license starting at noon at the Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester. For more info, check out deersearchwny.org.
April 10 – Fun Facts with Kelly: Wetland Edition from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Beaver Island State Park. Pre-register by calling 282-5154.
April 10 – Owl Prowl at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, starting at 9 p.m., 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Adults and children ages 8 and up. Pre-register at 683-5959.
April 11 – Spring trap league begins at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. This will be a 300-bird scratch league, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Must have 12 scores in 10 weeks. June 13 will be a shoot-off for classes A, B, C, D, based on scratch scores. Banquet will follow. Practice shooters and nonmember public is welcome. Instructors are available. For info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
April 12 – Application deadline for DEC’s Buffer in a Bag Program for free tree and shrub seedlings. For more info, email treesfortribs@dec.ny.gov or check out dec.ny.gov.
April 13 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the home of Rick and Patti Wattengel, 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons, starting at 7:30 p.m. Meeting topic will be trap modification and preparation (boil, dye, and wax methods). Call 337-2556 for more info.
April 15 – Final day of snow goose season.
April 17 – Spring Perch Tournament on Canandaigua Lake 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Team event with 1-3 anglers per boat. $50 entry fee per boat. Event is six heaviest perch per team. Pre-registration at Doc’s Tackle. For more info, call Mike Rogers at 585-749-9689.
April 19 – Old Woods Birding Tour at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, North Java, from 9 to 11 a.m. You must pre-register at 585-457-3228 or buffaloaudubon.salsalabs.org. Cost is $8 members and $10 non-members.
April 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For location, contact chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
April 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, starting at 7 p.m.
April 24 – Grand Island Owl Prowl at Buckhorn Island State Park from 8 to 9 p.m. Meet at the Woods Creek Kayak Launch. Donations accepted. You must pre-register at 585-457-3228 or buffaloaudubon.salsalabs.org.
April 24 – Boating Safety Certification from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at DeVeaux Woods State Park, Niagara Falls. Pre-register at 282-5154.
April 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Lockport Town Hall, corner of Beattie and Dysinger, Lockport.
April 27-28 – Allied Sportsmen 3D Summer Archery League opening dates through Aug. 11 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night for this 16-week open shoot. The is an OPA-style shoot. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Canceled:
Greater Wellsville Trout Derby, sponsored by the Wellsville Lions Club, has been canceled for 2021.
