Outdoors calendar (April 4-27):

April 9-11 – 10 th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament starting at 5 p.m. April 9 and running through 1 p.m. April 11. Weigh-in for the best two bullheads combined will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. For more info, call Eric at 628-6078.

April 9 – Spring Trap League begins at Alden Rod & Gun Club, 12 County Line Rd, Alden, running through June 11. This is a 300-bird scratch league. All league and practice shooters welcome. There will be a 50-bird shoot-off at the banquet June 12. Sign-up time is from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. You can also shoot on Wednesdays starting on May 5. Sign-up will be from 12 to 2 p.m. $20 league fee; $5 per 25 birds. Junior shooters (16 and under) pay $20 league fee; $2.50 per 25 birds. Cost for practice is $5 per 25 birds, $2.50 for Junior shooters (16 and under). For further info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.