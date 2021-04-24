Outdoors calendar (April 25-May 25): Turkey season, fish seasons getting underway

May 6 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at Bootleggers Cove Marina, Wilson Harbor starting at 7 p.m. Outdoor meeting at the back of On The Rocks charter boat for instruction and tips. lotsa1.org

May 6 – Evening bird hike at Ellicott Creek Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. To register contact info@audubon.org. For more info call 585-457-3228.

May 7-16 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $15,000 for largest salmon and $30,000 in other prizes. loc.org

May 8-14 – Wilson Harbor Salmon Slam and $1K a Day event for seven days as a preliminary warmup to the Wilson Harbor Invitational set for May 15-16. Check out http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.

May 11 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons, starting at 7:30 p.m. Topic/demo will be “Show us your favorite trap” and Nuisance Trapping (cage, test, license). For more information call Patti at 337-2556.