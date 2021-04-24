Outdoors calendar (April 25-May 25): Turkey season, fish seasons getting underway

April 24-25 – Youth turkey hunting weekend for junior hunters ages 12 to 15. Must be accompanied by a licensed mentor.
April 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, corner of Beattie and Dysinge, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
April 27 – WNY Trout Unlimited virtual monthly meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Colin McKeown, host of the New Fly Fisher Show. McKeown will present brook trout fishing in Labrador. Public is invited. Request a Zoom link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
April 27-28 – Allied Sportsmen 3D Summer Archery League opening dates through Aug. 11 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night for this 16-week open shoot. This is an OPA style shoot. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
May 1-31 – Regular wild turkey season opens for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. dec.ny.gov
May 1 – Walleye, northern pike, pickerel, and tiger musky seasons open under the state’s regular season guidelines.
May 1 – NY Kayak Bass Federation tournament on Canandaigua Lake. nykbf.com
May 1 – Early morning hike at Beaver Meadow Nature Preserve, 1610 Welch Road, N. Java, with naturalist Tom Kerr from 8 to 11 a.m. $10 nonmembers; $8 members of Buffalo Audubon. Register at https://buffaloaudubon.salsalabs.org/EarlyMorningBirdHikeBeaverMeadow/
May 1-2 – I Love My Park Day. Parks and Trails NY with DEC and NY State Parks. Registration for volunteers is now open. https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
May 1-2 - Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club field trial at 2600 Oakes Road, Olean. For more information contact Ben Giles at 585-610-9679.
May 2 – Birding with the B.O.S. at Evangola State Park from 8 to 10 a.m. Join NYS Parks and the Buffalo Ornithological Society. Call 549-1050 to register or for more info.
May 4 – Niagara Musky Association virtual monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information contact president Scott McKee at 225-3816.
May 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association will hold its monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.
May 6 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at Bootleggers Cove Marina, Wilson Harbor starting at 7 p.m. Outdoor meeting at the back of On The Rocks charter boat for instruction and tips. lotsa1.org
May 6 – Evening bird hike at Ellicott Creek Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. To register contact info@audubon.org. For more info call 585-457-3228.
May 7-16 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $15,000 for largest salmon and $30,000 in other prizes. loc.org
May 8-14 – Wilson Harbor Salmon Slam and $1K a Day event for seven days as a preliminary warmup to the Wilson Harbor Invitational set for May 15-16. Check out http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.
May 11 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons, starting at 7:30 p.m. Topic/demo will be “Show us your favorite trap” and Nuisance Trapping (cage, test, license). For more information call Patti at 337-2556.
May 13 – Evening bird hike at Amherst State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. To register contact info@audubon.org. For more info call 585-457-3228.
May 15-16 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament. Two single days with an option for combined prizes. Visit http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.
May 15 – NY Kayak Bass Federation tournament on Cuba Lake (western schedule). nykbf.com
May 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For location contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
May 19 – Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, will be starting a 2-man blind partner .410 Skeet League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a sign-up sheet posted at the club or contact Fred Rexford at FredRexford@aol.com.
May 19 – Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, will be starting a 2-man blind partner Trap League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a sign-up sheet posted at the club or contact Jim Cagney at JimCagney11@roadrunner.com.
Canceled
May 7 – Lewiston Smelt Festival is canceled for 2021.
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
