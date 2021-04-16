Outdoors calendar (April 18-May 15): See what's happening around Western New York

April 24 – Boating Safety Certification at DeVeaux Woods State Park, Niagara Falls, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preregister at 282-5154.

April 24-25 – Youth turkey hunting weekend for junior hunters ages 12 to 15. Must be accompanied by a licensed mentor.

April 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, corner of Beattie and Dysinger, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

April 27 – WNY Trout Unlimited virtual monthly meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Colin McKeown, host of "The New Fish Fisher Show." McKeown will present brook trout fishing in Labrador. Public is invited. Request a Zoom link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.

April 27-28 – Allied Sportsmen 3D Summer Archery League opening dates through Aug. 11 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night for this 16-week open shoot. The is an OPA-style shoot. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 1-31 – Regular wild turkey season opens for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day.