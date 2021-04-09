Outdoors calendar, April 11-28: Trap leagues, birding tours and more events

April 11 – Final day, 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament running through 1 p.m. Weigh in for the best two bullheads combined will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. For more info call Eric at 628-6078.

April 11 – Spring trap league begins at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. This will be a 300-bird scratch league, Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m. Must have 12 scores in 10 weeks. June 13 will be a shoot-off for classes A, B, C, D, based on scratch scores. Banquet will follow. Practice shooters and nonmember public is welcome. Instructors are available. For info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

April 12 – Application deadline for DEC’s Buffer in a Bag Program for free tree and shrub seedlings. For more info email treesfortribs@dec.ny.gov or check out dec.ny.gov.

April 13 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the home of Rick and Patti Wattengel, 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons, starting at 7:30 p.m. Meeting topic will be trap modification and preparation (boil, dye and wax methods). Call 337-2556 for more info.