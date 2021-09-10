Outdoors calendar: Antlerless deer season, open trap shoots, youth pheasant hunt

Sept. 11-19 – Early antlerless deer season in specified WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F. Archery-only hunters will also be able to hunt in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C. Deer Management Permits and Deer Management Assistance Program tags only for this new license year may be used for the special hunt. Special regulations are now in effect. For more information, check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28605.html#deer.
Sept. 11-12 – Hamburg Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost of admission is $7. Kids under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, contact Bruce Johnson at 542-9929. You can also check out the website at NFGShows.com.
Sept. 12 – Allied Sportsmen Fourth Annual All Deer Archery Hunting Tune Up, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. $12 per round. 15 deer 3-D targets out to 35 yards under various hunting scenarios. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Sept. 12- WNY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Second annual Archery Flea Market at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Bring your used archery equipment for sale or trade. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Sept. 12 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 14 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 15 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 16-20 – Reinstein Woods Fall Festival, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Many outdoor activities. Check out dec.ny.gov/education/1837.html.
Sept. 18 – 3F Club Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Only 20 openings available. For junior hunters ages 12 to 18. Cost if $45. For more info, call Dale Shank at 417-1470 or 791-3809.
Sept. 18 – Wild Game Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 6023 Dutton Place, Newfane. Guest speaker will be Merle Fredericks, lifelong big game hunter and current executive director of the Christian Bowhunters of America. RSVP by text to 471-8149.
Sept. 18 – Cazenovia Park Owl Prowl from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Registration required, and space is limited. Call 585-457-3228.
Sept. 18 – Sportsman’s Show at Batavia Downs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities and seminars. Free Admission.
Sept. 18-19 – Double T Archery Open Harvest Shoot, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 for one day, $20 for both. Kids 10 and under free with paying adult. 30 3-D targets, 15 bag targets. Games and fun. For more info, call 688-0438.
Sept. 18 - Double T Archery Coon Shoot, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst, at night, shooting with candles and flashlights. Paper raccoon targets on the field course. For more info, call 688-0438.
Sept. 18-19 – Learn to Trap event sponsored by the Genesee Valley Trappers Association, held at the Markmen’s Clubhouse, 4662 County Road 32, Bloomfield, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration required. Contact Bob Rose at 585-301-1590.
Sept. 18 – Douglas Rods Big Money Open Bass Team Tournament out of Buffalo. $400 entry fee. First place for a full field of 50 boats is $10,000. For more information, contact the Douglas Outdoors offices at 315-695-2000 or check out douglasoutdoors.com.
Sept. 19 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 19 – First Annual Captain and Mate Archery Shoot sponsored by the Northern Finger Lakes Chapter of the National Deer Association. Heritage Outdoor Sports, 1886 Melvin Hill Road, Phelps, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blind two-person event, hunting bows only. No crossbows. Targets at 30 yards maximum. Call Ben Williams at 315-879-7802 for more info.
Sept. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For meeting location, contact chair Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Sept. 21 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 22 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 22 – Virtual Waterfowl Meeting with DEC from 7 to 9 p.m. It will include updates on programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma and Braddock Bay WMAs, including drawdown schedules and hunt program news. Log on through dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.
Sept. 25 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 “Bob Osborn Youth Day” at 11171 Alley Road, Alden. Registration at 7:45 a.m. Learning stations, archery, trap shooting, air rifle range, and live pheasant hunt all starts at 8:30 a.m. Limited to 30 youths and an adult guardian. Free. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120.
Sept. 25 – 50th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Lots of hands-on activities. For more info, check out ecfsc.org or call Frank Miskey Jr. at 984-0610.
Sept. 25-26 – NYPA Wildlife Festival in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day, so-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Sept. 25 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Awards Ceremony at the NYPA Wildlife Festival, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, at 3 p.m. at the Primate Sanctuary tent.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.