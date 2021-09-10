Outdoors calendar: Antlerless deer season, open trap shoots, youth pheasant hunt

Sept. 11-19 – Early antlerless deer season in specified WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F. Archery-only hunters will also be able to hunt in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C. Deer Management Permits and Deer Management Assistance Program tags only for this new license year may be used for the special hunt. Special regulations are now in effect. For more information, check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28605.html#deer.

Sept. 11-12 – Hamburg Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost of admission is $7. Kids under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, contact Bruce Johnson at 542-9929. You can also check out the website at NFGShows.com.

Sept. 12 – Allied Sportsmen Fourth Annual All Deer Archery Hunting Tune Up, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. $12 per round. 15 deer 3-D targets out to 35 yards under various hunting scenarios. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 12- WNY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m.