Outdoor calendar (through Sept. 5): Trap shoots, fishing derbies and more on deck

Aug. 15 – Boston Valley Conservation Society Fall Trap League starts (9 a.m. to noon on Sundays; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays). This 10-week league is for teams, individuals and practice shooters. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call 335-4111.
Aug. 15 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Location to be determined. Call chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more information.
Aug. 17 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 18 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 19 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Thursday at the West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, from 4 p.m. to dusk ending Sept. 23. The cost is $8. For more info, call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
Aug. 20-Sept. 6 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through Labor Day, Sept. 6. $25,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. Nearly $70,000 in cash prizes. loc.org.
Aug. 20 – Reelin’ for a Cure ladies salmon and trout tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. reelinforacure.com or go on the Reelin’ for a Cure Facebook page.
Aug. 20-Sept. 5 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for adults and junior fishermen. Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. Check out fishodyssey.net. New rules this year using Fishing Chaos app through your phone. Length determines winners. For more info, call 282-8993, Ext. 303.
Aug. 21 – Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge out of Dunkirk from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Weigh-in to follow at the Holiday Harbor at Chadwick Bay Marina. For more info, go to innovative-outdoors.com.
Aug. 22 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 25 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 28 – End of Summer Campfire and Night Hike at Beaver Meadows, 1610 Welch Road, North Java, from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $12 for nonmembers; $10 for members of Buffalo Audubon. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Cancelled: Aug. 7-22 – Orleans County Rotary Fishing Derby on Lake Ontario. rotaryfishingderby.com.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.