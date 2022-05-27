Outdoors calendar (through June 15): Lake trout derby, fishing and boating week and more

May 1-31 –Spring Turkey Season continues for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov.

May 28-June 5 – Annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament noon to midnight. Two-person teams, $100 entry fee. Best six catfish total weight. Livewell mandatory. One-day Seneca Nation fishing license included. Boats, kayaks and bank fishermen allowed. Pre-registration starts May 15 at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving.

May 28-30 – 58th Annual Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. www.laketroutderby.org

May 29 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

May 29 – Spring Trap League continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Also from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and non-members are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 416-4487.

May 31 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 31 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Teams consist of five people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

May 31 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting via Zoom with guest speaker Alberto Rey of Fredonia, an Orvis-endorsed guide. Send a request to meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org for a link to the meeting. It is open to the public.

June 1 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Two-person teams are allowed to weigh in two bass with a minimum size of 20 inches.

June 2 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/1-Fish Contest from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, contact Capt. Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

June 2 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Capt. Brandon Hall of Rochester Sportfishing talking about Summer LOC Derby tactics. It is open to the public.

June 3-5 – WNY Walleye Classic and Expo out of Barcelona. June 3 is Big Fish Friday; June 4 is the Walleye Classic. Outdoor Expo will also be going on. For more information on the tournament or how to become a vendor, contact 490-4226.

June 3-4 – Niagara County Skip Hartman Memorial Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. lakeontarioproam.net

June 3 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300-bird scratch league. Shooting 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays. Shooting also will be open from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

June 4 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

June 4 – Free Fishing Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allegany State Park’s Redhouse Lake. Visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/27123.html for more information. Contact Mike Todd at 851-7013 to preregister.

June 4 – Kids Teach-Me-To-Fish Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Aurora Fish and Game Club, 1016 Luther Road, East Aurora, for all kids 15 years of age and younger. Call Dave Barus at 597-4081 for more info.

June 4-12 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org

June 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

June 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for 7 p.m at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

June 8 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Two-person teams are allowed to weigh in two bass with a minimum size of 20 inches.

June 8 – Singles 12-week trap league begins, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start July 13.

June 9 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 7 p.m. located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Sign up for the walleye derby at the meeting.

June 11 – Buckhorn Island State Park Bio-Blitz with Buffalo Audubon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to buffaloaudubon.org.

June 11 – Get Outdoors and Get Together Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Learn a new skill like archery, birdwatching, geocaching and orienteering. Enjoy hikes, face painting, nature play stations and more. For more info, go to reinsteinwoods.org or call 683-5959. No registration required.

June 11 – Kids Fishing Derby at West Canal Marina, 4070 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda/Pendleton, sponsored by the Pendleton Lions Club.

June 11-19 – 38th annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s walleye derby. You must be a member of the club. southtownswalleye.com.

June 15 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Two-person teams are allowed to weigh in two bass with a minimum size of 20 inches.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.