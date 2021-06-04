Outdoor calendar through July 1: Trap shooting, summer derby and more

June 5-13 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org
June 6 – Open Trap Shoot and Chicken Barbecue at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicken will be ready at noon. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 6-12 – 8th Annual Invasive Species Awareness Week.
June 8 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 11-13 – Bassmasters Classic at Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 11 – King of the Oak Tournament/Condor Memorial out of Point Breeze/Oak Orchard River. facebook.com/groups/457578327629533/
June 12 – Outdoors Day (held in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day). For a list of activities in New York, go to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/113380.html.
June 12 – Owasco Lake Ducks Unlimited Sportsmen’s Night Out at the Dryden Veteran’s Memorial Home, Dryden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $40. Register at ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Owasco-Lake-Sno-39567
June 12-13 – Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament held out of Point Breeze and Bald Eagle ports. facebook.com/orleanscountyopen/?ref=br_rs
June 12 – NY Kayak Bass Tournament on Irondequoit Bay. nykbf.com
June 13 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 19 – Regular black bass and Great Lakes muskellunge/tiger musky season opener.
June 19 – 36th Annual Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club from 8 a.m. to noon. Fish any Niagara County waters. For kids ages 3-14. For more info, call Gary at 345-9769.
June 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board month meeting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott. For more information, contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
June 24 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
June 26 – Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. All kids 15 years of age and younger. Preregister at ecfsc.org.
June 26-July 25 – LOC Summer Derby. loc.org.
June 26-27 – New York State Free Fishing Weekend
June 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie RoadS, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call 335-4111.
Canceled
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.