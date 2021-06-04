Outdoor calendar through July 1: Trap shooting, summer derby and more

June 5-13 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org

June 6 – Open Trap Shoot and Chicken Barbecue at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicken will be ready at noon. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 6-12 – 8th Annual Invasive Species Awareness Week.

June 8 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 11-13 – Bassmasters Classic at Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas.

June 11 – King of the Oak Tournament/Condor Memorial out of Point Breeze/Oak Orchard River. facebook.com/groups/457578327629533/