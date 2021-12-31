Outdoor calendar (through Jan. 20): Fishing derbies, archery leagues, seminars

Jan. 4-5 – Indoor Archery Scratch League at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, from 4 to 9 p.m. for nonmembers. Club members can shoot any day. It will run for 8 weeks. Cost is $30 (one-time fee). Individuals, no teams. Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. Call Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 for details.

Jan. 6 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14- week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Jan. 7 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.