Outdoor calendar (through Jan. 20): Fishing derbies, archery leagues, seminars

Jan. 1-Feb. 28 – NYS Winter Classic Fishing Contest. nyswinterclassic.com
Jan. 2 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League begins at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. For the Glen Coe shoot, contact is Pat Abramo at 438-8601. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe.
Jan. 2 – March 15 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. Capt. Bob’s is located at 10295 Main St., Clarence. Call 407-3021 for more info. Eligible species includes walleye, northern pike, perch, steelhead, brown trout, crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd. $20 entry fee.
Jan. 4 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
Jan. 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Jan. 4-5 – Indoor Archery Scratch League at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, from 4 to 9 p.m. for nonmembers. Club members can shoot any day. It will run for 8 weeks. Cost is $30 (one-time fee). Individuals, no teams. Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. Call Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 for details.
Jan. 6 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14- week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 7 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 7 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is Jan. 21.
Jan. 8 – Birding Buffalo Harbor from 8 a.m. to noon with Buffalo Audubon. Register at buffaloaudubon.salsalabs.org/BirdingBuffaloOuterHarbor/index.html. Donations welcome.
Jan. 8 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Pre-registration required.
Jan. 9 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation. Contact is Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
Jan. 9 – WNY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m.
Jan. 9 – Winter Trap League begins at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292. Next shooting date is Jan. 23.
Jan. 9 – Indoor 3-D archery league starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info call Phil Williams at 553-7445. Next shooting date is Jan. 23.
Jan. 9 – Winter trap league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden, alternating every other week with Allied Sportsmen from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allied club. For more info, contact Jim at 683-2224.
Jan. 9 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League kicks off at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 870-2653.
Jan. 11 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 11 – Second Amendment for EVER monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at a new location, the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane.
Jan. 15-16 – Virtual Trap Attack Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by Clam Outdoors. Click on clamoutdoors.com/pages/trapattacktournament for more info.
Jan. 15 – Fur Handling Seminar sponsored by the Erie County Trappers Association at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free. Call Patti at 337-2556 for more info.
Jan. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair held at their clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. Tables $35. New and used hunting and fishing equipment. Open to the public. Free entry and parking. For more info call 796-5372.
Jan. 15-Feb. 27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Enter any time through Feb. 12. Walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch, silver bass. Based on length. Entry is $25. Call 763-2947 for more info.
Jan. 16 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Contact is Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
Jan. 16 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 870-2653.
Jan. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6 p.m.
