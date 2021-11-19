Outdoor calendar (through Dec. 12): Big game season opens and more

Nov. 20-30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Nov. 20 – Opening Day, Regular Big Game Season in the Southern Zone for deer and bear. Check out dec.ny.gov for more info.
Nov. 20-21 – DEC Deer and Bear Check Station from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Heading northbound on Route 16, it is located about one mile south of the Town of Holland.
Nov. 25 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area through Jan. 13. Daily limit is five birds in this area.
Nov. 27 – Devil’s Hole State Park Hike with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 to 11 a.m. To register, check out buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars are available or bring your own. Donations accepted.
Nov. 27 – Opening of Western Zone waterfowl season for the second-half split.
Nov. 30 – WNY Trout Unlimited monthly meeting via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Contact meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org for a link to the meeting. Guest speaker will be Meghan Barker from TU who was heavily involved in fighting the Pebble Mine siting in Alaska. Open to the public.
Nov. 30 – Closing day of the regular bass season, as well as the regular musky season.
Dec. 1 – Opening day of lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.
Dec. 2 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 3 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 3 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is Dec. 17.
Dec. 5 – Final day, Northern Zone regular big game season for deer and bear.
Dec. 5 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at King’s Catering and Party House, Canandaigua. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.
Dec. 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda (Eldredge Club) starting at 7 p.m.
Dec. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Dec. 12 – Final day, Southern Zone big game regular season.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.