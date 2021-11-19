Outdoor calendar (through Dec. 12): Big game season opens and more

Nov. 30 – Closing day of the regular bass season, as well as the regular musky season.

Dec. 1 – Opening day of lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 2 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 3 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.