Outdoor calendar (through April 30): Archery leagues, turkey hunt weekend, meetings and more

April 3 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Shooting from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.
April 3 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF annual banquet at Youngstown Vol. Fire Co., 625 Third St., Youngstown. Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner at 4:30. Ticket is $50. For more info. call Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151.
April 3 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign-in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
April 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month). Guest speakers will be Steve Hurst, DEC Bureau of Fisheries chief, and Chris Legard, Lake Ontario unit leader.
April 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.
April 8 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting will also be open on from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 4. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
April 8-10 – 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament starting at 5 p.m. Friday and ending at 1 p.m. Sunday. Weigh-in from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday only at Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. Entry is $10 for age 13 and older. Youth 12 and under are free. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info. Register at CMC Auto Repair in Wilson.
April 9 - 14th Annual Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Alexander Volunteer Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander. To sign up for tickets, pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/14th-Annual-Banquet-And-Art-Auction-60373
April 9 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at North Forest Rod and Gun, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Shooting trap, skeet and 5-Stand with certified instructors. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for junior ladies 12-17. All shotgun ammo provided free. Register by April 7. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.
April 10 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome. This is the final shoot.
April 12 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Andrew McCarthy, congressional candidate for District 24, will be a guest speaker.
April 14 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) meeting and fishing flea market at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Seminar topic will be spring king salmon tactics at 7 p.m. Flea market will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
April 15 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for May 6, 2022.
April 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the 3-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 6 p.m.
April 19 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.
April 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.
April 23-24 – Spring Youth Turkey Hunt weekend for junior hunters ages 12-15. All youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult. dec.ny.gov
April 30 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Harry A. Smith Installation Dinner and Awards at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 5:30 p.m. Live music. $35 per person. Tickets must be purchased by April 15. Call Tom Chiavetta at 649-9180 for details.
April 30 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. Registration begins at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6. Call 315-829-3588 for reservations by April 17. Cost is $27 per person.
