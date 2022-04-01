Outdoor calendar (through April 30): Archery leagues, turkey hunt weekend, meetings and more

April 10 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome. This is the final shoot.

April 12 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Andrew McCarthy, congressional candidate for District 24, will be a guest speaker.

April 14 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) meeting and fishing flea market at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Seminar topic will be spring king salmon tactics at 7 p.m. Flea market will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.