Outdoor calendar (through April 3): Archery and pistol leagues, First Birds of Spring and more

March 20 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. This is the final shoot-off. For more information, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
March 20 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more information, call Phil Williams at 553-7445.
March 20 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 20 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting will be held at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m. Call Chairman Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for more information.
March 22 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee Street, Crittenden start date for spring Trap/Skeet league. 12 rounds of trap or skeet (300 birds in any combination), 5-7 persons on a team. Open for shooting on Tuesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or James Winship at 937-790-0654.
March 22 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
March 24 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 24 – Annual Sampling of rainbow trout on Naples Creek starting at 9 a.m. at the Route 245 bridge just north of the village of Naples with DEC Fisheries personnel.
March 25 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 26 – 16th Annual Sportsmen’s Dinner and Seminar sponsored by the Bow Bending Believers at the Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Road, Medina. Guest speaker is Merle Fredericks, Ex. Dir. Christian Bowhunters of America. Tickets $5. Call 585-765-2839 for tickets.
March 26 – First Birds of Spring at Buckhorn Island from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-register at https://www.buffaloaudubon.org/for-the-public.html. For more information, call 585-457-3228.
March 27 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Double T Archery, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League final shoot-off at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 27 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Jim at 683-2224.
March 27 – Fishing Tackle and Outdoor Show at Clute Park Community Center, 155 South Clute Park Drive, Watkins Glen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry $3. Kids 10 and under free. Call 607-426-5919 for more info.
March 27 – Deer Search of WNY educational "Blood Tracking Seminar" at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, open to the public. If you have an NYS Leashed Tracking Dog license or are interested in information, please attend. Contact 648-4355 if you are attending.
March 27 – Spring trap league begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.
March 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger Road, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.
March 29 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting online. Guest speaker will be author and fly fisherman Walter Franklin on fishing the streams of the Southern Tier. The public is invited. Request a Zoom link by emailing meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
April 1 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is tentatively set for April 15.
April 1 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League thru June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting will also be open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. starting May 4. For more info call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
April 1 – Regular Inland Trout Season Opens.
April 2 – Sturgeon Point Sportsmen’s Club Chicken BBQ and gun raffle at Lake Erie Beach Fire Hall, 9483 Lakeshore Road, Angola from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket $25. For more info call Scott Addison at 445-8126.
April 2 – Olcott Pen Rearing Project maintenance at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott starting at 9:30 a.m. Organized by the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association. www.lotsa1.org
April 3 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF annual banquet at Youngstown Vol. Fire Co., 625 3rd Street, Youngstown. Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Ticket is $50. For more info call Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.