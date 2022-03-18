Outdoor calendar (through April 3): Archery and pistol leagues, First Birds of Spring and more

March 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League final shoot-off at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

March 27 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Jim at 683-2224.

March 27 – Fishing Tackle and Outdoor Show at Clute Park Community Center, 155 South Clute Park Drive, Watkins Glen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry $3. Kids 10 and under free. Call 607-426-5919 for more info.