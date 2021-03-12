Outdoor calendar, March 14-April 1: Archery leagues, birding seminar and more

March 14 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008. Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
March 14 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact, John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
March 15 – Fishing season closes for walleye, northern pike, tiger muskie and pickerel.
March 15 – Ice shanties must be removed from all waters.
March 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Lockport Street, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. Call Chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more info.
March 16 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Spring Trap and Skeet leagues begin. Shooting on Tuesday and Sunday. Leagues end May 23. For more info, call Ben Baker at 983-0026.
March 17 – 1791 Society PAC monthly meeting at the Weber VFW Post, 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, starting at 7 p.m.
March 21– Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Glen-Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Dave Neely at 536-4268. ign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
March 21 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
March 21 – Waterway Safety Press Event at the Hamburg Beach Launch Ramp starting at noon. Focus is on kayaks and canoes. For more info, contact Andrea Vaillancourt-Alder with Seabirds International at 392-2708.
March 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
March 25 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. General meeting at 7.
March 27 – Birding 101 at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register by calling 683-5959.
March 27-28 – Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club will hold its Alaskan Shoot at 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Registration is from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $12 per day. Open to the public. Free for kids under 12. Ranges close at 2 p.m.
March 28 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League Final Shoot-Off at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Call Mike Cummings at 655-5030 for more info.
March 28 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, spring trap league begins for 10 weeks. Shooting every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Teams, individuals and practice shooters welcome. Cal 335-4111 for more info.
March 28 – Final day, coyote hunting season.
March 28 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen’s Club,12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653. This is the final shoot of the league.
April 1 – Inland trout and salmon opening day.
Cancellations:
March 11-14 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo has been canceled for 2021. New dates are March 10-13, 2022. eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.