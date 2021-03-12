Outdoor calendar, March 14-April 1: Archery leagues, birding seminar and more

March 25 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. General meeting at 7.

March 27 – Birding 101 at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register by calling 683-5959.

March 27-28 – Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club will hold its Alaskan Shoot at 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Registration is from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $12 per day. Open to the public. Free for kids under 12. Ranges close at 2 p.m.

March 28 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League Final Shoot-Off at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Call Mike Cummings at 655-5030 for more info.

March 28 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, spring trap league begins for 10 weeks. Shooting every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Teams, individuals and practice shooters welcome. Cal 335-4111 for more info.

March 28 – Final day, coyote hunting season.