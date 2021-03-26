Outdoor calendar: Archery events, inland salmon opening day and more

March 27-28 – Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club will hold its Alaskan Shoot at 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Registration is from 7 a.m.-moon. Cost is $12 per day. Open to the public. Kids under 12 are free. Ranges close at 2 p.m.

March 28– Winter 3-D Team Archery League Final Shoot-Off at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Call Mike Cummings at 655-5030 for more info.

March 28 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston spring trap league begins for 10 weeks. Shooting every 9 a.m. to noon Sunday and 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Teams, individuals and practice shooters welcome. Cal 335-4111 for more info.

March 28 – Final day, Coyote hunting season.

March 28 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653. This is the final shoot of the league.