New York tree seedling orders begin, school program underway and other outdoors notes

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that it has started its annual spring seedling sale through the Col. William Fox Saratoga Tree Nursery. The sale is open to the public and runs through May 12. The nursery will offer dozens of low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species to serve as a catalyst for large scale plantings across the state.
The tree nursery has more than 50 conifer and hardwood species available in bundles of 25 or more, as well as some mixed species packets. These are available on a first-come, first-served basis and some do sell out. Phone orders are encouraged. For more information, check out dec.ny.gov/animals/9395.html.
In addition, applications are being accepted for the school seedling program being offered through the nursery through March 31. Schools and youth organizations in the Empire State may apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings to plant with students. It is a great way for them to learn about ecosystems and the important role trees play in nature. Trees must be planted in New York State. An online application can be completed at dec.ny.gov/animals/9393.html. For assistance or questions, contact the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery at nysnursery@dec.ny.gov or call 518-581-1439.
Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing available
Winter in Western New York allows for outdoor opportunities, such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Area parks offer programs that provide instructional guidance and equipment to give the public a way to sample these activities before they purchase gear.
For example, on Jan. 10 there will be an “Explore Niagara Parks” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Evangola State Park for cross-country skiing. There will be another session from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island. Call 549-1050 to reserve a spot and equipment.
Reinstein Woods in Depew is offering cross-country skiing starting at 10 a.m Jan. 17 and 23. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events.
If you would rather try snowshoeing, Explore Niagara Parks has a session slatedfrom 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 16 at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island. Call 549-1050 to reserve your equipment. There also will be some snowshoe fun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Golden Hill State Park. Call 282-5154 to pre-register. Of course, these activities are all contingent upon whether there is snow. That could happen starting next weekend.
U.S. reports record boat sales in 2020
Boat sales and boating overall had a very good year in 2020 in the United States, according to statistics released by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Last year, the retail sales of new powerboats were up an estimated 12% when compared with 2019. More than 310,000 new powerboats left the marine parking lots last year.
“2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats – less than 26 feet – that are often towed to local waterways and provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to watersports.”
In New York, remember that all people, regardless of age, must complete a boating safety education course and obtain a boating safety certificate. There is a five-year phase-in for this new legislation, depending on your age. For more information, go to parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/education.aspx.
Boat sales are expected to remain at historic levels in 2021 due to a backlog in orders across the country.
“We expect consumer interest in boating to remain strong through 2021 and beyond, with millions of Americans discovering the mental health benefits and joys of being outside and on the water,” Hugelmeyer said.