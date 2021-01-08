New York tree seedling orders begin, school program underway and other outdoors notes

Boat sales and boating overall had a very good year in 2020 in the United States, according to statistics released by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Last year, the retail sales of new powerboats were up an estimated 12% when compared with 2019. More than 310,000 new powerboats left the marine parking lots last year.

“2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats – less than 26 feet – that are often towed to local waterways and provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to watersports.”

In New York, remember that all people, regardless of age, must complete a boating safety education course and obtain a boating safety certificate. There is a five-year phase-in for this new legislation, depending on your age. For more information, go to parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/education.aspx.

Boat sales are expected to remain at historic levels in 2021 due to a backlog in orders across the country.

“We expect consumer interest in boating to remain strong through 2021 and beyond, with millions of Americans discovering the mental health benefits and joys of being outside and on the water,” Hugelmeyer said.

