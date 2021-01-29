New York free fishing days scheduled for Feb. 13-14

Jan. 31 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 31 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.

Feb. 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s conservation meeting. Open chat at 6:30 p.m. Call Scott at 225-3816 for more info.

Feb. 4 – BOW in the Snow Session 1 on winter recreation. For women of all ages. Free. Sign up at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/6122193/BOW-Winter-2021-Registration