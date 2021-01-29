New York free fishing days scheduled for Feb. 13-14

Jan. 31 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 31 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s conservation meeting. Open chat at 6:30 p.m. Call Scott at 225-3816 for more info.
Feb. 4 – BOW in the Snow Session 1 on winter recreation. For women of all ages. Free. Sign up at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/6122193/BOW-Winter-2021-Registration
Feb. 4 – Orvis Virtual Fly-Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Elk Hair Caddis is the featured fly. Starts at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/
Feb. 6 – Animal tracks on snowshoes at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to preregister.
Feb. 7 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road. Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Feb. 9 – Winter Tree I.D. at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.
Feb. 11 – Orvis Virtual Fly-Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Beadhead Hare’s Ear Nymph is the featured fly. Starts at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/.
Feb. 12-14 – Birds on the Niagara international celebration. Visit birdsontheniagara.org for a complete list of virtual and in-person events.
Feb. 13-14 – New York State free fishing days. No license needed but you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. dec.ny.gov.
Feb. 14 – Western New York Environmental Federation meeting tentatively rescheduled for 1 p.m. at Hoak’s Restaurant in Hamburg.
Feb. 14 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Feb. 18 – Orvis Virtual Fly-Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Clouser Minnow is the featured fly. Starts at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/.
Feb. 20 – Raw fur auction at the Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, starting at 10 a.m. No fur checked in before 7 a.m. For more info, contact Bob Schmit at 585-492-2445.
Feb. 25 – Orvis Virtual Fly-Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Foam Bass Popper is the featured fly. Starts at 8 p.m. Free. Register at https://subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/
Feb. 27 – Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association from sunrise to 2 p.m. $20 entry fee. $20 NRAA membership. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle, Lewiston.
Canceled
Feb. 19-21 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com.
March 6 - Antique Fishing Tackle Collectible Show at the Elks in Lockport has been postponed.
March 11-14 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo. New dates are March 10-13, 2022. https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.