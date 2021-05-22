Murphy’s Law doesn’t apply to 12-year-old Finnan in Spring LOC Derby

Murphy’s Law says if anything can go wrong, it will. Then again, if your last name is Murphy, does the law still apply?
Sunday on Lake Ontario, 12-year-old Finnan Murphy of Pittsford did everything right. So did his skipper, Capt. Kip Mammano of RochesterSportfishing.com. The result was the ultimate catch of Finnan’s young life. The Barker Road Middle School sixth-grader reeled in a 26-pound, 10-ounce salmon and a check for $15,000 as the Lake Ontario Counties Spring Trout and Salmon Derby ended.
At 9:30 a.m., Mammano steered his 275 Crestliner near 4-Mile Creek west of Wilson. Running a wire diver set at 2.5 out 100 feet over 80 feet of water, the salmon hit a Yellowtail Warrior spoon and screamed out line. Three long runs later, Murphy completed the task of reeling in the winning fish, a personal best as far as size. It came at a perfect time, the final morning of the 10-day contest.
They weighed the prize-winning salmon at the Wilson Boatyard scales for their official weight.
Murphy was part of a crew of three father-son duos – Finnan and his father, Shane, along with Joel and Josh Bezel and Jeff and Jacob Liberman, all from Pittsford.
“Most of the $15,000 will go to a college fund,” young Murphy said at the LOC Derby Awards Ceremony on Sunday at Captain Jack’s Restaurant in Sodus Point. “I would like to get my mom and dad a present, and maybe get a few toys and video games.”
Why not? He is only 12 years old. And he is $15,000 richer.
The last-minute heroics for Murphy came at the expense of 76-year-old Walt Zebker of Grand Island.
Fishing with Capt. Mike Mongan and Mike Hooper of Grand Island, “Team Beach House” was trolling the Niagara Bar as they do every spring and fall derby. On the final Saturday, Mongan’s 22-foot Penn Yan was working 120 feet of water northwest of the red buoy marker when a big king hit a NBK Michigan Stinger spoon 70 feet down. Twenty-five minutes later, Zebker was holding a 25-pound, 12-ounce king salmon. It was showing better than 25 pounds on the hand-held boat scale.
They called Lisa Drabczyk at Creek Road Bait and Tackle to see if they could weigh in the fish. They could not. The scales did not open until 9 a.m. and it was before 7 a.m. So, they fished until the scales opened officially.
“We didn’t even get all of the rods in the water when the fish hit,” Mongan said.
They won $2,000 for first place, plus $500 for big fish of the day. It was also the largest salmon caught by a member of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association, earning another check for $1,000.
Second place in the Salmon Division was derby diehard Ken Champagne of Chillicothe, Ohio, with a 25-pound, 8-ounce king caught May 11. He was fishing with Brian Marketich of Beaver Falls, Pa. Their winning catch was surrounded by good karma.
“We were fishing the Niagara Bar and slept in because of the winds,” Champagne said. “As we headed out, we saw a small deer trying to swim across Lake Ontario to Canada. We knew it would never make it, so we forced the deer to turn around and swim back to shore. We wasted about 45 minutes, but we felt it was worth it.”
At 9:30 a.m., a 25-pound, 8-ounce king salmon hit an A-Tom-Mik blue hammer fly and double glow flasher 150 feet back on a diver set at No. 3 over 150 feet of water. It was the leading salmon at the time and ended up second in the Salmon Division overall, worth $1,000, plus $500 for big fish of the day.
In the Brown Trout Division, Scott Libihoul of Clay caught a 20-pound, 1-ounce trophy on the second day of the derby – a personal best – to win $1,000 and big fish of the day for $200. He was fishing with Bruce Raggi of Farmington aboard a 25-foot Pro Line named Salmon Illa near Bear Creek in 15 feet of water. Using a “gold stickbait” 125 feet back behind planer boards, they caught the fish at 9:45 a.m.
Second place was Jeff Raggi of Fairport (Bruce’s cousin) with a 19-pound, 5-ounce brown. He was fishing with Richard Redsicker of Ontario and Jake Emmel of Sodus aboard the Salmon Illa. They were fishing west of Bear Creek in 17 to 20 feet of water using a green and blue Koyote Ugly Spoon 8 feet down on the rigger with a 40-foot lead.
In the Lake Trout Division, Mike Kimsey of Lacona earned the $1,000 and $200 for big fish for the day in the division when he hauled in a 24-pound, 12-ounce fish on Mother’s Day. It was a personal best. He was fishing with friend Charlie Trump of Sackets Harbor aboard the Ramblin’ Rose, a 25-foot Chaparral.
They were fishing out of Henderson Harbor out of Stoney Creek, using cowbells and a lemon-lime Spin-N-Glo to drag the bottom in 150-feet of water. The fish hit at 10:30 a.m. and it was the final fish of the day. Trump also put a 20-pound, 10-ounce laker on the board May 14 using the same tactic to place third.
Second place for lake trout was Cassidy Folts of Springwater with a 20-pound, 14-ounce fish. He was fishing with his father, Ron, aboard the 20-foot Trophy Bayliner “Against the Wind” near Braddock Bay in 170 feet of water using a green hammerhead cowbell setup with a green Gambler Rig. It was close to a personal best for Foltz, catching it the final morning of the derby at 8 a.m.
Youth winner in the Lake Trout Division was Connor Vogt of Ontario. He was fishing with Richard Redsicker, also of Ontario, near Pultneyville on the bottom in 135 feet of water using cowbells with a white with green dots spin-n-glo. He broke his personal-best lake trout four times in the same day, May 15.
In the Walleye Division, brothers Paul and Richard Farmer, both of Dexter, managed the perfect one-two punch by fishing out of their 16-foot Lund near Point Peninsula. Paul’s winning fish was a 12-pound, 8-ounce walleye he caught May 13 at 9 a.m. in 30 feet of water. He was using a blue Husky Jerk 100 feet behind a planer board.
Richard Farmer caught his second-place fish, weighing in at 12 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:30 a.m. on the final morning of the 10-day contest. He was also using a blue Husky Jerk stickbait, 150 feet back behind boards over 18 to 20 feet of water.
For a complete list of winners, check out www.loc.org.