Murphy’s Law doesn’t apply to 12-year-old Finnan in Spring LOC Derby

In the Lake Trout Division, Mike Kimsey of Lacona earned the $1,000 and $200 for big fish for the day in the division when he hauled in a 24-pound, 12-ounce fish on Mother’s Day. It was a personal best. He was fishing with friend Charlie Trump of Sackets Harbor aboard the Ramblin’ Rose, a 25-foot Chaparral.

They were fishing out of Henderson Harbor out of Stoney Creek, using cowbells and a lemon-lime Spin-N-Glo to drag the bottom in 150-feet of water. The fish hit at 10:30 a.m. and it was the final fish of the day. Trump also put a 20-pound, 10-ounce laker on the board May 14 using the same tactic to place third.

Second place for lake trout was Cassidy Folts of Springwater with a 20-pound, 14-ounce fish. He was fishing with his father, Ron, aboard the 20-foot Trophy Bayliner “Against the Wind” near Braddock Bay in 170 feet of water using a green hammerhead cowbell setup with a green Gambler Rig. It was close to a personal best for Foltz, catching it the final morning of the derby at 8 a.m.

Youth winner in the Lake Trout Division was Connor Vogt of Ontario. He was fishing with Richard Redsicker, also of Ontario, near Pultneyville on the bottom in 135 feet of water using cowbells with a white with green dots spin-n-glo. He broke his personal-best lake trout four times in the same day, May 15.