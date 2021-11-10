Monster yellow perch being pulled from Lake Erie live up to fish tales told by old-timers

Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla has heard the stories of big jack perch being caught from Lake Erie by the old-timers. He now understands after his last five trips on the lake resulted in limit catches of monster yellow perch that stretch the tape from 12 to 15 inches long. Over the weekend, he returned to a favorite spot in 58 feet of water on the outside edge of Evans Bar. He launched from the docks at Sturgeon Point and the water about 5 feet deep if you stay to the east side when heading into the lake. He first dipped his own emerald shiners from the foot of Ferry Street in Buffalo before heading onto the lake. A few tackle shops have emerald shiners, a prime bait, such as Russ’ in Buffalo and Lake Effect Bait, Tackle, Charters in Buffalo. Brzuszkiewicz found plenty of bait on the bottom with his sonar before he set up shop. After a short time fishing, he was ready to try another spot when he had his first touch. Jack perch started to fill his cooler. He had 45 in the boat before a high sun started to slow things. After catching a few white perch and smallmouth bass, he finished his limit and passed the emeralds to other boaters in the area. He also heard that perch were caught west of Sturgeon Point in 55 feet of water. Captains Frank Campbell of Lewiston and Mike Capizzi of Niagara Falls did an exploratory mission around Seneca Shoal to seek yellow perch schools at the tail end of last week and they found fish in 48 to 50 feet of water. However, the weather conditions were terrible and forced them in early. The best tip from Capizzi is to dress for the weather. Mike Fox of Lewiston was supposed to launch at Sturgeon Point and move toward Buffalo to seek perch, but he fished later in the day. He found them in 55 feet of water and boxed 78 perch for the day. In the tributaries, guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that many streams were crowded with anglers, even his “secret” spot. Water was low and gin clear in many streams and fish were scattered. Hot flies on the Erie tribs are yellow woolie buggers, and egg patterns. Stream conditions will change with the next round of rain heading into the weekend.