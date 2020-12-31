Lower Niagara River walleye limit changes on Jan. 1

Jan. 1 – Lower Niagara River walleye regulation daily limit change to one fish per person. Through March 15. Minimum size is 18 inches. dec.ny.gov
Jan. 3 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Jan. 3 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby continues through March 15. Seven species categories. For more info, call 407-3021, captainbobsoutdoors.com
Jan. 3 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League begins. First shoot is at Wood and Brook, 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 3 – Winter trap league begins at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. It is a 300-bird scratch league every other Sunday through March 14. Class are A, AA, B, C and D. Sign-up is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Jan. 3 – Indoor 3-D Archery League at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. The league runs every other Sunday through March 14. Sign-up from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Phil Williams at 553-7445.
Jan. 3 – Final day, Western Zone duck season and West Central Area Canada goose season.
Jan. 5 – Open trap shooting every Tuesday at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Jan. 9 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.
Jan. 9 – Explore Niagara Parks with snowshoeing at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 9 – Christmas Bird Count for Kids at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-registration required at reinsteinwoods.org/events
Jan. 9 – Winter Raptors of the Northeast virtual program with Daena Ford of the Braddock Bay Raptor Research facility in Rochester from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more info, call 315-365-3588. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Register at act.audubon.org/a/winter-raptors-northeast
Jan. 10 – Winter Trap league and open shoot begins at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. The league will shoot every other Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Includes 50 birds/Sunday, unlimited shoot ahead. New shooters and public welcome for open trap, instruction available. For all activities, masks are required, social distancing rules apply. Call Joe Truty for info at 867-1458.
Jan. 10 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Jan. 10 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 10 – Explore Niagara Parks with cross-country skiing at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 16 – Virtual program from finch irruptions to the launching of the finch research network from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Matthew Young, president of the Finch Research Network. For more info, call 315-365-3588. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Register at act.audubon.org/a/finch-irruptions-launching-finch-research-network
Jan. 16 – Explore Niagara Parks with snowshoeing at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 17 – Explore Niagara Parks with cross-country skiing at Buckhorn Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 17 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required at .
Jan. 17 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 23 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events.
Jan. 25 – Deadline to comment on DEC’s Trout Stream Management Plan. To see the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html.
Cancellations
Feb. 19-21 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.