Lower Niagara River walleye limit changes on Jan. 1

Jan. 10 – Winter Trap league and open shoot begins at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. The league will shoot every other Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Includes 50 birds/Sunday, unlimited shoot ahead. New shooters and public welcome for open trap, instruction available. For all activities, masks are required, social distancing rules apply. Call Joe Truty for info at 867-1458.

Jan. 10 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.

Jan. 10 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 10 – Explore Niagara Parks with cross-country skiing at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.