Lockport’s Dale Dunkelberger selected to state Outdoor Hall of Fame

It is about time.
After serving the outdoor sporting community for more than 30 years, wearing a closet full of hats along the way for the long list of outdoor-related organizations he represents, Dale Dunkelberger of Lockport will be inducted into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021.
The Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame was created in 1983 to honor sportsmen and women who have made significant contributions to the conservation movement and preserving our outdoor heritage through education, promotion and instruction.
When nominating a particular individual for Hall of Fame consideration, one question that needs to be answered is: “Did they make a difference?” Or, as A. Charles Parker, the president of the NYS Conservation Council, put it, “it’s not what you take, but what you give.” Dunkelberger is a giver.
It became a no-brainer to nominate Dunkelberger. Numerous individuals and organizations were happy to submit support letters. Here are a few of those quotes from letters that were received by the Hall of Fame:
“Dale is one of the rare individuals who, when a volunteer is needed, thrusts his hand up and takes on whatever task is in need and does a thoroughly complete and outstanding job,” wrote Jeff Jondle, president of the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.
“Given his life’s avocation, it is amazing to me that he is willing to drive so many hours and miles to and from NYSCC, FWMB, and hunter education and master instructor meetings and everything else that his support activities of these tasks require. Dale gives, and gives gladly, in support of the hunting community, organized sportsmen’s groups, and students. At our annual hunter education master instructor meetings and regular instructor meetings, he can always be counted on to do more than just be there but to also inject his knowledge and wisdom.”
Chris Schotz, the president of the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, noted Dunkelberger’s commitment and desire as it relates to the outdoors and the conservation community. The two have known each other for 30 years.
Among Dunkelberger’s commitments:
• Actively involved as a Hunter Education Program instructor since 1989 and is currently a master instructor.
• Represented the sportsmen and women of Western New York on the state’s Conservation Fund Advisory Board in Albany since 2010.
• Served on committees with the New York State Conservation Council, the Region 9 Fish and Wildlife Management Board, the WNY Environmental Federation, the Region 9 Deer Task Force and many others.
• Charter member of the Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
When Dunkelberger speaks, people listen. The burly outdoorsman, who has been confused more than once as a lookalike of the late Charlie Daniels, has a booming voice that gets people’s attention. He is not afraid to voice his opinion, especially to advocate for conservation, hunting and fishing causes that impact the county, region or state.
Hard work is how he has lived his life. Along with his wife, Janet (they recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary), they operate a farm in the town of Lockport.
“I don’t think twice about hopping in my truck and driving to a meeting if that is what is required of me,” Dunkelberger said. “I average about 40,000 miles a year, driving around to represent sportsmen and women. That’s just my way of giving back.”
Of course, he is not afraid to drive his way to outdoor adventures. It could be a hog hunt in Texas or a walleye fishing trip in Quebec. It is an important part of who he is.
Dunkelberger is no stranger to awards, but his humble disposition adds to his character. In 2017, he was recognized by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs with the Oliver Jones Memorial Award for Sportsperson of the Year. He has also won several other awards through the years, many involved with his work in the state’s Hunter Education Program.
Being inducted into the Hall of Fame, though, is the pinnacle of a long life of service to the outdoor community.
“I was without words when I found out that I was selected for this honor,” Dunkelberger said. “It brought a tear to my eye knowing that my volunteer work is truly making a difference.”
The Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame, which has recognized more the 250 inductees, includes a who’s who in the world of hunting, fishing and conservation. Dunkelberger’s name will be sitting alongside such Western New York outdoor icons as Don Bronson, Dick Smith, Harry Probst and William R. Hilts. Other notables include Chuck Godfrey, Dan Tone, Dave Barus, Will Elliott and Joe Fischer.
In the world of turkey, Dick Kirby, Fred Evans, Randy Opferbeck and Ernie Calandrelli have their own space in the Hall. Frank Miskey Jr. and Frank Miskey Sr., as well as sportsmen such as George Rockey, Al Reigle, Scott McKee, Tony Scime and Joe Wilczewski have claimed their rightful place. Dennis Money, Zenon Olow and others are on the walls of the museum. Apologies for those we missed in Western New York.
The actual physical location of the Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame is inside the Wildlife Sports and Education Museum in Vails Mills, Fulton County. Check out the group’s website at www.nysohof.org.
Inductees are typically honored at a Hall of Fame Banquet in April. There was no induction ceremony in 2020, and the 2021 gala could be scheduled for the fall if Covid-19 protocols fall in line. It will be nice to formally induct Dunkelberger and others through a traditional banquet.