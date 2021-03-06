Lockport’s Dale Dunkelberger selected to state Outdoor Hall of Fame

When Dunkelberger speaks, people listen. The burly outdoorsman, who has been confused more than once as a lookalike of the late Charlie Daniels, has a booming voice that gets people’s attention. He is not afraid to voice his opinion, especially to advocate for conservation, hunting and fishing causes that impact the county, region or state.

Hard work is how he has lived his life. Along with his wife, Janet (they recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary), they operate a farm in the town of Lockport.

“I don’t think twice about hopping in my truck and driving to a meeting if that is what is required of me,” Dunkelberger said. “I average about 40,000 miles a year, driving around to represent sportsmen and women. That’s just my way of giving back.”

Of course, he is not afraid to drive his way to outdoor adventures. It could be a hog hunt in Texas or a walleye fishing trip in Quebec. It is an important part of who he is.

Dunkelberger is no stranger to awards, but his humble disposition adds to his character. In 2017, he was recognized by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs with the Oliver Jones Memorial Award for Sportsperson of the Year. He has also won several other awards through the years, many involved with his work in the state’s Hunter Education Program.