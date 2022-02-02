Loads of bluegill, perch being caught in Buffalo Harbor

Ice fishing is in full swing, with plenty of contests on-going or coming up. The final day for public comments on the new proposed fishing regulations is Sunday. The lower Niagara River was back online, too. Hopefully, the storm Thursday will not negatively influence conditions.
Ice fishing
Scott Brauer of Gasport reports that all local areas that we usually can fish are now fishable. Fish continue to be active and willing to feed during the typical periods – first two hours of daylight and the last two hours of daylight. In the middle of the day, you must be a little creative in presenting baits to the fish. During tougher times of the day, Brauer says you may need to move around because the fish may position themselves on the flats or bowls of each lake. During these times, jig aggressively and raise the fish off the bottom to get them to bite. Fish are eating freshwater shrimp and blood worms as the main part of their diet during the winter. The next bite will be the year of young bluegills and sunfish. When chasing these roaming fish, make sure to use something that imitates those baits. Sodus Bay has been good with the typical pattern of putting back smaller fish and sorting through to keep enough for dinner. With the recent cold fronts, walleyes on Chautauqua were tough on some days and easier on others, coming out of the same holes. Most of the Finger Lakes are fishable, but on the deeper lakes, make sure you’re still using first-ice safety techniques.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Lake Erie is seeing a large percentage of ice cover, but it’s not safe off the New York shoreline. Keith Pease with Sun Life Marina reports that they are catching a bunch of bluegills and perch in Buffalo Harbor. He has seen a few pike and a couple of largemouth. Right now, there is 12 to 15 inches of ice to bore through. Small jigs and minnows work best. Litter is still an issue in the area. Make sure to clean up after yourself. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports lots of pike and some perch from the Small Boat Harbor through his hard water contacts.
Niagara River
With Lake Erie nearly frozen over, lower Niagara River action is starting to improve, as far as water conditions go. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that fishing was good earlier this week for steelhead. Egg sacs have been the best attraction, fished off three-way rigs from boats. One issue was ice at the Lewiston Launch Ramp, but public works in the village have brought in sand and salt to help. Pautzke Outdoors was in town filming this week, getting enough quality footage for two shows on Tuesday. They caught more than 20 fish, with a mix of lake trout, steelhead and brown trout. The Niagara Bar was hot for lake trout. MagLips and minnows worked best. In the river, minnows and egg sacs worked best for a mixed bag of trout. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park hit some big walleyes on Tuesday using shiners. Kevin Fischer of West Seneca caught an 11.48-pound walleye, as well as a 10.01-pounder while bottom bouncing. They also caught steelhead and brown trout using live bait. Mike Ziehm and Mike Rzucidlo, both of Niagara Falls, tag-teamed for some shoreline casting in the gorge and did well Monday afternoon. The angling duo hit a half-dozen steelies and a nice brown trout using jigs and No. 5 spinners. Rzucidlo noted that the best spinners were silver blades on a green body, and the best jig colors were orange and white. Ice floes coming through the river were a bit of a problem. Water visibility was about 4 feet.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Last weekend, Brian Foster of Lockport and his son, Riley, went to Olcott for some ice fishing using pink Marabou jigs tipped with wax worms and set on a “jaw jacker.” Riley was about to catch what his dad called a “unicorn.” Whatever it was, it appeared to be big. Riley did it all (except hold it up due to his cold hands) and finally outmuscled an 18-pound king salmon through the ice. Very unusual, for sure. Meanwhile, in Wilson, Matt Vogt of Newfane was catching northern pike and large perch through 7 to 8 inches of ice.
Sodus Bay continues to be a hot spot for ice anglers looking for perch. Vic Thibault of Burt took his daughters Ella and Emelia and his nephew Dylan Duhow from Newfane. They were in 38 feet of water using Maki plastics and doing very well. Their approach was tipping Forage Minnows and Swedish Pimples. They found that the bigger bait caught the bigger fish. The fish were spitting up worms. They found 7 inches of ice. Meanwhile, Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Sodus and Port bays are 8-10 inches, but to be cautious. Someone broke through the ice on Sodus Center Pond, but they were too close to the bridge that separates the pond from Maxwell Creek. That’s where the current is flowing. Anywhere creeks enter bays will not have uniform ice. And bubblers at the docks are not a safe place to drill holes. The Sodus Bay action is everywhere: Third Creek, LeRoy Island, the Trestle and over by the Sodus Point loop. Third Creek had most of the weekend shanties. The perch were scattered in 25 to 30 feet of water. There was plenty of the small variety. However, the 11- and 12-inch perch were hitting, too. Sometimes you need to use smaller jigs. It takes longer for them to hit bottom, but they work. Try everything you have and tip them with spikes or perch eyes. Port Bay has seen action off Graves and Thompson points. The perch are in 20 feet of water. Or try the east side of the bay, where there is a rocky bottom.
Bobby Joe Frost of Alden had a good day Monday on Chaumont Bay in 29 feet of water. He found 15-plus inches of ice everywhere he checked. He witnessed constant yellow perch action all day. Use heavy jigs that sink fast to maximize fish take. Frost was using Buck-Shot spoons with wax worms.
Chautauqua Lake
Stevens said he hears that Long Point is doing well for walleye using Rapala blue and silver jigs. Mayville is producing lots of small perch with a few keepers. Big Chinook 1 Fishing Ice Jigs tipped with wax worms are working great. Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that there are lots of smaller perch, but there are nice-sized ones, too. Small tungsten jigs tipped with a wax worm, Emerald shiners, jigging spoons, and Swedish Pimples will do the trick. It has been an inconsistent walleye bite lately. Early morning and after dark are the best times. No. 5 and No. 7 jigging Raps seems to be the most popular jig choice. Chrome Red and Chrome Perch are always popular. The weedlines out to 25 feet of water are the best depths.
Conesus Lake
Bobby Joe Frost of Alden took Danielle Seipel of Attica out to Conesus Lake for her first time ever ice fishing over the weekend, targeting 9.5 feet of water and catching a pile of bluegills.
Capt. Bob’s Winter Derby update
Three new first-place fish hit the leaderboard this week in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby being held out of the Clarence store. Steve Guzieka of Clarence took the lead in the bluegill division with a 10 3/4-inch fish he caught from an area pond on a jig with wax worm. Fred Simmeth of Cheektowaga is the new leader in the pike category with a 33 1/4-inch fish from Wilson Harbor, caught on a shiner. Greg White from Lockport is the new perch leader with a 13 3/8-inch fish from an area pond with a jig and wax worm. The derby continues through March 15 and it’s not too late to sign up.