Loads of bluegill, perch being caught in Buffalo Harbor

Last weekend, Brian Foster of Lockport and his son, Riley, went to Olcott for some ice fishing using pink Marabou jigs tipped with wax worms and set on a “jaw jacker.” Riley was about to catch what his dad called a “unicorn.” Whatever it was, it appeared to be big. Riley did it all (except hold it up due to his cold hands) and finally outmuscled an 18-pound king salmon through the ice. Very unusual, for sure. Meanwhile, in Wilson, Matt Vogt of Newfane was catching northern pike and large perch through 7 to 8 inches of ice.

Sodus Bay continues to be a hot spot for ice anglers looking for perch. Vic Thibault of Burt took his daughters Ella and Emelia and his nephew Dylan Duhow from Newfane. They were in 38 feet of water using Maki plastics and doing very well. Their approach was tipping Forage Minnows and Swedish Pimples. They found that the bigger bait caught the bigger fish. The fish were spitting up worms. They found 7 inches of ice. Meanwhile, Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Sodus and Port bays are 8-10 inches, but to be cautious. Someone broke through the ice on Sodus Center Pond, but they were too close to the bridge that separates the pond from Maxwell Creek. That’s where the current is flowing. Anywhere creeks enter bays will not have uniform ice. And bubblers at the docks are not a safe place to drill holes. The Sodus Bay action is everywhere: Third Creek, LeRoy Island, the Trestle and over by the Sodus Point loop. Third Creek had most of the weekend shanties. The perch were scattered in 25 to 30 feet of water. There was plenty of the small variety. However, the 11- and 12-inch perch were hitting, too. Sometimes you need to use smaller jigs. It takes longer for them to hit bottom, but they work. Try everything you have and tip them with spikes or perch eyes. Port Bay has seen action off Graves and Thompson points. The perch are in 20 feet of water. Or try the east side of the bay, where there is a rocky bottom.