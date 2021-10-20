Lake Erie perch bite turns on this week

Rain and cooler temperatures have allowed different fisheries to transfer into fall-type conditions. Perch action took off in Lake Erie and walleyes are still being caught. It could be the trigger for musky action in Chautauqua and the Niagara River, too.
Lake Erie and tributaries
“Fishing was good in September on Cattaraugus Creek, for early season tributary fishing,” reports Vince Tobia with Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters. “And it was fishing well in October up until we had the rains Friday and Saturday. The Catt is high and muddy right now, and it will need at least a few days to drop and clear.” The smaller tributaries are dropping and clearing with decent numbers of fish. It only gets better from here on out, and the cooler nights will help, according to Tobia. Danny Colville with Colville Outfitters in Hamburg reports that the hot baits right now in the tributaries includes salmon scrape, white voodoo jigs, B-n-R soft plastic beads, B-n-R color lucky and Lazy Larry beads. The perch bite really turned on this week in the lake out of the Catt according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Many limits were caught around 55 to 65 feet of water using golden shiners and Emeralds. Dunkirk pier is seeing a lot of jumbo perch action, too. At night, anglers are picking up walleyes casting spoons and sticks off the pier. The steelhead are moving upstream, being caught just about everywhere on the Catt. Pink egg sacs are working best. Silver spinners are very productive as well. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla confirmed the perch reports with 63 feet of water being the magic depth off Point Breeze. Goldens from Rick Miller’s did the trick. Limit catches were the norm for those hitting the perch feeding frenzy, with double- and triple-header catches being reported. Fish up to 15 inches long were caught. For walleye action, some trollers are working the Buffalo breakwalls at night with stickbaits to take a pile of walleyes on a regular basis. Mike Fox of Lewiston reports that he has done well on walleyes just west of the Catt in 50 to 55 feet of water using harnesses. He also has been taking advantage of the prime perch bite in 60 to 65 feet of water. For bass action in the lake, local guide Andy Full reports that there is a deep bite for bass in 35 to 45 feet around rock piles. Try around Seneca Shoal.
Niagara River
Some salmon are swimming around the lower river if you want to work for them from shore or from boat. Trout action is starting to improve according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. Sacs are working for trout and skein is the ticket for salmon. Bass action is spotty. According to Capt. Jim Gordon of Appleton, you can do extremely well one day with live bait like goldens and then return to the same spot with the same bait the next day and struggle to catch a fish. A few more lake trout have shown up in the river to do their spawning ritual. The laker season is closed until Dec. 1. If you catch one, please release it immediately unharmed.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Cooling weather and water from rain and canal flows will help bring better brown trout and steelhead action according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. The fishing pressure overall is spread out like the fish. There are plenty of salmon around, too. Johnson Creek has better water flows and brought in some more fish. Sandy Creek has good water flows. A west-northwest wind this week should move more fish near shore or into the tributaries. Eighteen Mile Creek at Olcott is muddy but there are loads of fish around according to Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott. Salmon are stacked up in Olcott Harbor and spinners are working for shore casters. From a small boat, drifting treated egg skein is a good approach. Both kings and Cohos are being caught. Dam action has been spotty, but there are people hooking up fish. Eggs, egg sacs and beads are working to take salmon, brown trout and the occasional steelhead. Some northern pike can be caught in the harbor. In Wilson, recent rains pulled some salmon into 12 Mile Creek, and salmon and trout are being caught off the piers there, as well. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that recent rains, cold weather and changes in sunlight had fish moving in small numbers. He saw movement of kings, browns and steelhead in smaller creeks this week. Tons on leaves mixed into somewhat turbid waters. He caught a nice brown on a chartreuse woolie bugger. Nobody was fishing because the "word" has not gotten out yet. That will change quickly according to Feltrinelli.
Chautauqua Lake
The musky bite picked up last week according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Casting and trolling tight to the weed lines is the ticket on both basins. Not many anglers were on the water last weekend with downpours and high wind. The water temp was 68 degrees on Friday, but it should be close to normal temperatures – the mid to high 50s – by this weekend. Walleye is still good using vertical jigging and trolling cranks. The evening casting bite has kicked in, according to Sperry. Floating Rapalas, Challengers and other stick baits will work.
Finger Lakes
Fishing the Finger Lakes has been firing on all cylinders according to Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. Largemouth bass seem to want a flashing, moving bait on Honeoye and Conesus lakes. He has done well with chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, lipless crankbaits and smaller-profiled jerkbaits. For the smallmouth, the best baits have been with football jigs and topwater lures. The bass are from 2 feet to 20. If you have trouble finding healthy vegetation, look for ducks. The walleye bite is good, but hasn’t changed much over the last couple weeks according to Newman. Stickbaits, deep crankbaits, blade baits and casting a spoon harness will get bites. Perch and crappie are really cooperating. Fatheads, Rosies, small plastics and with nightcrawlers on a double drop shot or under a slip bobber are on fire. Canandaigua Lake and Irondequoit Bay seem to draw the most anglers as they are among the hottest perch fisheries in the region.