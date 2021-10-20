Lake Erie perch bite turns on this week

“Fishing was good in September on Cattaraugus Creek, for early season tributary fishing,” reports Vince Tobia with Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters. “And it was fishing well in October up until we had the rains Friday and Saturday. The Catt is high and muddy right now, and it will need at least a few days to drop and clear.” The smaller tributaries are dropping and clearing with decent numbers of fish. It only gets better from here on out, and the cooler nights will help, according to Tobia. Danny Colville with Colville Outfitters in Hamburg reports that the hot baits right now in the tributaries includes salmon scrape, white voodoo jigs, B-n-R soft plastic beads, B-n-R color lucky and Lazy Larry beads. The perch bite really turned on this week in the lake out of the Catt according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Many limits were caught around 55 to 65 feet of water using golden shiners and Emeralds. Dunkirk pier is seeing a lot of jumbo perch action, too. At night, anglers are picking up walleyes casting spoons and sticks off the pier. The steelhead are moving upstream, being caught just about everywhere on the Catt. Pink egg sacs are working best. Silver spinners are very productive as well. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla confirmed the perch reports with 63 feet of water being the magic depth off Point Breeze. Goldens from Rick Miller’s did the trick. Limit catches were the norm for those hitting the perch feeding frenzy, with double- and triple-header catches being reported. Fish up to 15 inches long were caught. For walleye action, some trollers are working the Buffalo breakwalls at night with stickbaits to take a pile of walleyes on a regular basis. Mike Fox of Lewiston reports that he has done well on walleyes just west of the Catt in 50 to 55 feet of water using harnesses. He also has been taking advantage of the prime perch bite in 60 to 65 feet of water. For bass action in the lake, local guide Andy Full reports that there is a deep bite for bass in 35 to 45 feet around rock piles. Try around Seneca Shoal.