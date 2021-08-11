King salmon fishing on Lake Ontario can be very good if you're in the right spot

VIP Day for Erie and Chautauqua counties was held last week out of Dunkirk, and it was a beautiful day on the lake. Almost everyone caught fish as outdoor media, politicians and other VIPs were able to see firsthand what Lake Erie fishing is all about. Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters reports that more fish are making their way from the west. He hit a limit of walleye during the event. He reports that Barcelona has been the steadiest bite for him, though. Fish are moving to deeper, cooler waters out of all ports. However, people are finding fish in tight in certain areas. Mann mostly has been targeting deeper fish with divers and lead core, using stickbaits or spoons. Best depth has been 70 to 100 feet of water, but he hit fish in 60 feet last week. The bites off Dunkirk and Cattaraugus Creek have improved. Capt. Joshua Kane from Kobras Sportfishing participated in the VIP Day and fished a favorite spot around Brocton Shoal, 7 miles west of Dunkirk. His program was two riggers with spoons, two dipsy divers with Dreamweaver worm burners, two slide divers (one with a worm harness and one with a worm burner). He also ran 3, 4, 5, 7, and 10 colors of lead core line on Ninja boards pulling shallow stickbaits. They fished in 60 to 90 feet of water around the humps in Brocton Shoal and managed to catch walleye, sheephead and a 32-inch lake trout in 4.5 hours of fishing. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Ashville reports that he got into a nice class of steelhead off Dunkirk out in 90 to 110 feet of water over the weekend off riggers, divers and lead core line using spoons and plugs. The best spoons were DW SS in Getter Done, Stinger Frankenberry, and R&R Mirage Diamond in black. Plugs were Bay Rat Emerald Shiner and Bomber Northern Lights. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle also says that the walleye bite has picked up, with most action around 60 to 75 feet of water. Purple worm harnesses have been very productive. Steelhead and Lakers are being caught around 90 to 105 feet of water with small spoons. Perch have been caught out of Barcelona in 55 to 65 feet of water. Some perch were caught out of the Catt in 68 feet of water, according to Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla. Walleye, too. Emeralds and goldens are working. Stevens noted that catfish are still active on the main lake. Slow trolling with cutbait in 30 to 40 feet of water is a great late summer tactic. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Buffalo Wings Waterfowl Charters went offshore looking for bass this week, and he found a few everywhere he stopped the boat. He would hit two or three bass and a drum or two, then they would shut off. Meyers and Seneca areas were the best areas. He found that wind would be critical to success to move the boat along in 25 to 30 feet of water. He stayed inside the north end early in the week to fish the current breaks and faster water, and did well on the corners of walls and above the round house using crabs and Neds. Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda also did well on bass off Buffalo in 20 to 32 feet of water using Ned rigs and drop-shot set-ups. Big ones are mixed in with the smaller ones. Walleye action off Buffalo has slowed with the warm water.