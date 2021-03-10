Ice fishing season quickly coming to an end

Action has been picking up on 18 Mile Creek and Burt Dam. Egg sacs and egg imitations are good baits to start, but jigs tipped with a wax worm also work. Warm rain in the forecast should trigger a trout run along the lake. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that waters were cold Tuesday from ice melt. He always fishes his fly "low and slow" in these conditions. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are slightly high with stained water color of about 2 feet of visibility according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Look for a rise in flows again soon after the forecasted rain. Some fresh fish are likely spread throughout the waterways. Warmer weather and water temperatures ahead hopefully will bring more steelhead migrations according to Bierstine. Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Port and Sodus bays still have 10 to 12 inches of good ice; however, safe ice can disappear rapidly. The perch are hitting in Port Bay on the east side, and the fishing on Sodus is better than last week. For Sodus, you can catch keepers straight out from Shaker Road. Fish are in 20 to 30 feet of water. Perch also are hitting on the east side. There is a small parking area south of Skipper’s Restaurant, but it fills up fast. The presentations have been mixed with small minnows and rosy-reds for live bait. Use small jigs for jigging. Keep the colors bright orange or chartreuse on one side and silver on the back. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla hit Sodus Bay recently and enjoyed good perch action. He set out from Sodus Bay Marina to a spot about a mile out in 22 feet of water. The action was furious all day, but the perch were mostly small with the largest measured at 10 inches. He kept 29 that were 8 to 10 inches long out of the 100-plus that he caught. Wax worms caught small fish; emerald shiners caught bigger fish. Best action was near the bottom using a plain snelled hook and sinker rig. The ice was 10 inches thick and open gaps were developing near some of the harbor areas and around Arney's Marina. A return trip to Sodus showed an open stream in front of his path beyond the Marina. He played it safe, staying about 1,000 feet from shore and the action was excellent in 20 feet of water. Emerald shiners worked best, keeping 40 perch out of the 150 or so that he caught.