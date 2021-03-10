Ice fishing season quickly coming to an end

With springlike weather this week, caution is advised for hard water angling. Streams should be opening, and the closure of some key fishing seasons (pike, pickerel, walleye, and tiger musky) will take place Monday. One spring activity that many people look forward to is the rainbow trout sampling in Naples Creek and Cold Brook. However, those events have been canceled due to Covid-19.
Ice fishing update
Things are changing quickly for ice fishermen, sometimes by the hour according to Gasport's Scott Brauer, a member of the Ice Team Pro Staff for New York. It has been a great ice season in Western New York. “Please be safe out there for these last few days,” insists Brauer. The only opportunities left probably are if you are walking on a board to get to the pack ice. The sure ice will go quick this week with the warmup, wind and rain. If you can get to the weeds in 8 to 10 feet of water, most places are holding staging perch and big bull bluegills in the Finger Lakes. As of Tuesday, there still is fishing in many places on Oneida, but as machine travel becomes more difficult, that will change. Brauer says to travel farther north for safer last ice. Remember, fishing huts must come off the ice by Monday.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Danny Colville of Colville Outfitters in Hamburg says Lake Erie tributaries are open and there are a mix of fresher fish, spawners and drop backs. The warm weather will cause a spike in feeding. Egg patterns, egg sacs, jigs and streamers will be good selections. Look for immature fish chasing bait in the shallows near mouths of rivers. Guide Alberto Rey of Fredonia says that even though we got a nice flush of water last week, very few fresh fish have come into the streams around Chautauqua County. The larger streams have more fish but it seems as though the spring run has not yet started in earnest. Rey says it usually takes two weeks after the first big spring rain event to spur the migration. He expects warm temperatures and rising waters this week to kick start the run and remove the shelf ice that has formed over the past few days. When the spring run starts, the fish will move into streams quickly and it will be hot and heavy for about a month before it quickly drops off with warmer temperatures. If we have a cold, wet spring, the fish will remain in the stream for as long as it remains cold, according to Rey. Larger tributaries will hold fish for several weeks after the medium and smaller streams have lost most of their steelies but then the smallmouth bass will move in. Justin Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports Cattaraugus Creek has good water flow and visibility. Most fish are being caught under Rt. 5 bridge. Clear Creek has produced some great steelhead. Marabou jigs tipped with a wax worm are working well. Walnut and Canadaway creeks are fishable, holding a lot of small jacks. Smelt and steelhead are being caught through the ice in the Union Ship Canal. The canal is loaded with emerald shiners and the rainbows are in there for food, according to recent reports.
Niagara River
Lower Niagara River trout action is picking up according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Best baits have been egg sacs/beads, minnows/shiners and Kwikfish/MagLips from boats, all fished off 3-way rigs. Water clarity is good. Fish can be found throughout the river, and the Stella drift was productive last weekend. Captains Ernie and Nick Calandrelli did well on steelhead Tuesday fishing with Kevin Kishel of East Aurora, using his Kishel Fish Scent on MagLip plugs. Shore guys can still catch trout consistently by tossing spinners or jigs according to the Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls. Drifting sacs or beads under a float also will catch fish. Rzucidlo caught a nice rainbow just above the upper rapids above Niagara Falls on a spinner.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Action has been picking up on 18 Mile Creek and Burt Dam. Egg sacs and egg imitations are good baits to start, but jigs tipped with a wax worm also work. Warm rain in the forecast should trigger a trout run along the lake. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that waters were cold Tuesday from ice melt. He always fishes his fly "low and slow" in these conditions. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are slightly high with stained water color of about 2 feet of visibility according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Look for a rise in flows again soon after the forecasted rain. Some fresh fish are likely spread throughout the waterways. Warmer weather and water temperatures ahead hopefully will bring more steelhead migrations according to Bierstine. Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Port and Sodus bays still have 10 to 12 inches of good ice; however, safe ice can disappear rapidly. The perch are hitting in Port Bay on the east side, and the fishing on Sodus is better than last week. For Sodus, you can catch keepers straight out from Shaker Road. Fish are in 20 to 30 feet of water. Perch also are hitting on the east side. There is a small parking area south of Skipper’s Restaurant, but it fills up fast. The presentations have been mixed with small minnows and rosy-reds for live bait. Use small jigs for jigging. Keep the colors bright orange or chartreuse on one side and silver on the back. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla hit Sodus Bay recently and enjoyed good perch action. He set out from Sodus Bay Marina to a spot about a mile out in 22 feet of water. The action was furious all day, but the perch were mostly small with the largest measured at 10 inches. He kept 29 that were 8 to 10 inches long out of the 100-plus that he caught. Wax worms caught small fish; emerald shiners caught bigger fish. Best action was near the bottom using a plain snelled hook and sinker rig. The ice was 10 inches thick and open gaps were developing near some of the harbor areas and around Arney's Marina. A return trip to Sodus showed an open stream in front of his path beyond the Marina. He played it safe, staying about 1,000 feet from shore and the action was excellent in 20 feet of water. Emerald shiners worked best, keeping 40 perch out of the 150 or so that he caught.
Chautauqua Lake
Rich Davenport of Tonawanda says fishing has been slow. White perch dominate the depths; sunfish and perch are in the shallows. The strong walleye bite in late January/early February transformed into very little action, probably due to the white perch activity. Walleye season closes Monday. Ice was in good shape over the weekend, but the shore will be going south in a hurry with warm temperatures and rain this week. You could find 12-plus inches along the east side of the lake (Midway), with 9 inches of ice along the western side (Prendergast). Machines were still running, but for how long is the question, according to Davenport.