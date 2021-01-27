Ice fishing action picks up across state

Stevens reports that Cattaraugus Creek fishermen are finding some great steelhead in the rapids as well as Clear Creek. Pink beads and egg sacs are working best. Walnut Creek has a lot of ice, but fishermen have been successful using jigs with wax worms. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga took the lead in the Steelhead Division of Capt. Bob’s Outdoor Winter Derby with a 29.25-inch fish he caught from a favorite Lake Erie tributary. He was using a chartreuse 8-millimeter bead under a float. Most of the tributaries are frozen over now, according to Rustowicz.

Anglers can fish the lower Niagara River again according to Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Conditions have been on and off as far as water clarity and the cooperation of the trout. Action has been decent for a mix of steelhead, lake trout and brown trout. Artpark has been one of the better spots for catching steelhead, although some are being caught in Devil’s Hole, too. From boats, use live bait, eggs or beads. From shore, use spinners, jigs, jigs tipped with plastics shads, beads and sacs. On the Niagara Bar, drifters are using minnows and shiners to take lake trout and browns, fished off 3-way rigs. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls braved the cold on Monday and did OK using jigs to take a lake trout and a steelhead. There was three feet of visibility from shore, plenty of clarity to be able to catch fish. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reports he got out for some casting on Monday and landed three rainbows on spinners at Artpark along the gorge trails. Visibility was 3 to 4 feet. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park fished the bar on Monday and found the action to be a little slow. He reported that the bait moved into the river after the fast and dirty water pushed bait out last week. O’Neill thinks that clearer conditions should hold up through the weekend if you want to battle colder temperatures. Steelhead were hitting beads and minnows in the river.