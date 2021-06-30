Good news for LOC Trout and Salmon Derby: Lake Ontario producing 40-plus pound fish

The bass post-spawn bite is picking up above and below Niagara Falls, according to Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Co. Ned rigs were the ticket for Shea, a favorite offering during the post spawn bite. Neds imitate a crawfish and goby very well and they are fairly moss resistant, according to Shea. Yes, moss is problematic as it is always this time of year. Some days are better than others. In the lower river, chubs, minnows and crayfish are taking bass off Fort Niagara, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. Ned rigs and swim baits are working on smallmouth. In the upper Niagara River, congrats to Louis Long of Buffalo, who caught a 50½-inch muskellunge on opening day, fishing with Tony Scime of Buffalo and casting a Red October tube. It was a personal best. It also was his first musky.

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby is underway through July 25. The current leader is a 26-pound, 3-ounce salmon reeled in by Kim Snover of Ogdensburg. Top brown trout leader is a 12-pound, 11-ounce fish caught by Bill Weber of Palmyra and the lake trout leader is a 12-pound, 6-ounce fish weighed in by Dan Lahr of Geneva. The trout probably will not be on the board by the end of July, but they are currently in contention for some nice weekly cash prizes. Check out the board at loc.org. There has been a good early morning bite in 100 to 150 feet of water off Point Breeze and the Oak, according to Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters. He has been placing his riggers down 80 to 100 feet and his divers 200 to 260 feet back to get into the fish zone. His 400-foot copper rod also is producing some nice fish. As the day gets later, he will move to 250 to 300 feet of water with the same deep-water program. His best baits have been 10-inch spin doctors (white double crush glow) with A-Tom-Mik warship glow twinkies, as well as A-Tom-Mik bam flies on green glow 8-inch paddles. WLVL (1340 AM) and “Lake” Up Niagara, a play with its morning Wake-Up Niagara program, had a successful venture Tuesday morning out of Olcott. All three boats involved with the unique promotion caught fish for the participants and the largest fish of the morning was a 36-inch king salmon reeled in by Dale Shank of Ransomville, caught on board the Tough Duty 2 with Capt. Tim Sylvester of Wilson. Capt. Alan Sauerland and the Instigator boat caught the most fish for the morning and he focused his efforts off Olcott in 140 to 165 feet of water with divers back 185 and 220 on a No. 2 setting with flasher-fly. The riggers were set at 55-65-75-85 with spoons and he had 300- and 400-foot coppers out with flasher-fly. Sauerland runs two temperature probes and identifies the upper and lower ends of the thermocline. He looks for bait with active fish around it and works the area from different angles. Karen Evarts with The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that kids had a blast last weekend at the kids derby. Logan Noon of Newfane won the contest with a 27-inch bowfin. Other fish being caught in the harbor include crappie, rock bass, perch, bluegill, and black bass. A few pike, too.