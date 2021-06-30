Good news for LOC Trout and Salmon Derby: Lake Ontario producing 40-plus pound fish

The Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby is in full swing and if you are going fishing on Lake Ontario, even for a day, it might be worth a derby ticket. Reports of 40-plus pound fish have been showing up on the north shore of the lake. Meanwhile, on Lake Erie, the walleye fishing is starting to improve. This holiday weekend, there will be an increased number of boats on the water. Do not take unnecessary chances and stay safe out there.
Lake Erie and tributaries
The walleye bite has been great, according to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park. Water has been hovering around 67 degrees the past few weeks and the area is holding good pods of bait off Buffalo. The southerly winds are making an east-west pull difficult if you are hugging the Canadian line. O’Neill has caught limits of fish all over the east end. Last week, he did well on the edge of the rocks off Seneca and Myers in 33 to 35 feet of water, but most of those fish have slid deeper and the drum have taken over. This week, he found limits of fish pulling No. 4 Colorado-bladed worm rigs on the bottom ¼-mile off the line starting in 62 feet off Point Abino into 53 feet. His strategy is to drop a waypoint every bite and then reeling up and running back over them. Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola with Northeast Outdoors hit the water early last week, well before the sun came up, to target fish in the 10- to 15-foot range near dropoffs that hit 20 to 25 feet nearby. Using mini-boards and harnesses, he worked the shoreline to take 11 walleyes in four hours of fishing. If you want to learn about this unique program, check out Sunday’s Outdoor Column in The Buffalo News print edition. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that the walleye bite is steady out of Cattaraugus Creek. Target 40 to 50 feet of water with watermelon-colored harnesses. Stevens says that perch seem to be spread out, with most action found in 30 to 40 feet of water straight out of Cattaraugus Creek and to the east. Smallmouth bass are being caught in numbers along Cattaraugus and Clear creeks. Best lures are spinners and white/orange swim baits. Catfish are being caught in good numbers along most of the tributaries and shorelines. Best bait this week has been raw shrimp on bottom rigs or under a float.
Niagara River
The bass post-spawn bite is picking up above and below Niagara Falls, according to Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Co. Ned rigs were the ticket for Shea, a favorite offering during the post spawn bite. Neds imitate a crawfish and goby very well and they are fairly moss resistant, according to Shea. Yes, moss is problematic as it is always this time of year. Some days are better than others. In the lower river, chubs, minnows and crayfish are taking bass off Fort Niagara, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. Ned rigs and swim baits are working on smallmouth. In the upper Niagara River, congrats to Louis Long of Buffalo, who caught a 50½-inch muskellunge on opening day, fishing with Tony Scime of Buffalo and casting a Red October tube. It was a personal best. It also was his first musky.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby is underway through July 25. The current leader is a 26-pound, 3-ounce salmon reeled in by Kim Snover of Ogdensburg. Top brown trout leader is a 12-pound, 11-ounce fish caught by Bill Weber of Palmyra and the lake trout leader is a 12-pound, 6-ounce fish weighed in by Dan Lahr of Geneva. The trout probably will not be on the board by the end of July, but they are currently in contention for some nice weekly cash prizes. Check out the board at loc.org. There has been a good early morning bite in 100 to 150 feet of water off Point Breeze and the Oak, according to Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters. He has been placing his riggers down 80 to 100 feet and his divers 200 to 260 feet back to get into the fish zone. His 400-foot copper rod also is producing some nice fish. As the day gets later, he will move to 250 to 300 feet of water with the same deep-water program. His best baits have been 10-inch spin doctors (white double crush glow) with A-Tom-Mik warship glow twinkies, as well as A-Tom-Mik bam flies on green glow 8-inch paddles. WLVL (1340 AM) and “Lake” Up Niagara, a play with its morning Wake-Up Niagara program, had a successful venture Tuesday morning out of Olcott. All three boats involved with the unique promotion caught fish for the participants and the largest fish of the morning was a 36-inch king salmon reeled in by Dale Shank of Ransomville, caught on board the Tough Duty 2 with Capt. Tim Sylvester of Wilson. Capt. Alan Sauerland and the Instigator boat caught the most fish for the morning and he focused his efforts off Olcott in 140 to 165 feet of water with divers back 185 and 220 on a No. 2 setting with flasher-fly. The riggers were set at 55-65-75-85 with spoons and he had 300- and 400-foot coppers out with flasher-fly. Sauerland runs two temperature probes and identifies the upper and lower ends of the thermocline. He looks for bait with active fish around it and works the area from different angles. Karen Evarts with The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that kids had a blast last weekend at the kids derby. Logan Noon of Newfane won the contest with a 27-inch bowfin. Other fish being caught in the harbor include crappie, rock bass, perch, bluegill, and black bass. A few pike, too.
Chautauqua Lake
Walleye action has slowed, according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The best walleye bite is still jigging in and near weeds. The pond weed has died back considerably in the last 10 days, so the weed lines have changed. Good green pond weed and milfoil is where the fish will be. There have been some reports of walleyes caught trolling in open water. Flicker Shads, Flicker Minnows, Hot-n-Tots off lead core is the best setup on the south basin, according to Sperry. There are very short feeding windows for musky right now. If you do not hit a window, it is a long day on the water. Sperry’s suggestion is to pay close attention to the moon majors and minors and try to be in the best spots during these phases. Water temperature was 75 degrees on the north basin Tuesday and 75 on the south basin Monday.