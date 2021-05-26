Good fishing continues for wide variety of species

The salmon fishing on the Niagara Bar has slowed. Fish are in deeper, colder water right now. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors reports that lake fishing has been tough for a week. Fish are scattered in 200 to 260 feet of water with a mix of cohos, kings, steelhead and lake trout. The Wilson Short Pier is closed and is fenced off. In Wilson and Olcott harbors, action has been on and off for catfish, perch, bluegills and big northern pike. There has been some action at Burt Dam on bass. Two contests next week include the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament June 4-5 and the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-fish/1-fish contest June 3. Deadline without penalty for the Pro-Am is May 31. Go to www.lakeontarioproam.net. For the Don Johannes contest, call 523-1727 for more info.

Chautauqua Lake

Capt. Frank Shoenacker of Infinity Charters reports that walleye fishing continues to heat up along the weed edges. Jeff and Caroline Mihaichuk from the Chicago area caught eight walleyes on Monday in the South Basin on butterfly blades and nightcrawlers. Most of the fish were 17- to 19-inch fish with one 24-inch 'eye. He is expecting to see this pattern continue in the lake. Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports water temperatures shot up to over 70 degrees.

Crappies are off the beds but you can find stragglers in the bedding areas and out in weed pockets, says Sperry. A slip bobber and minnow will work, especially early in the morning. Use a 1/32- or 1/16-ounce jig and keep the presentation close to the bottom. For walleye, try trolling harnesses tight to the weed lines. Sperry likes to keep the trolling speed under 1 mph if possible. Vertical jigging in the weed pockets in the morning and evening is a fun way to catch them. Using a 1/4- or 3/8-ounce jig head tipped with a crawler or soft plastic also works. Doing the same thing with a ¼-ounce Vibe or other blade bait. Remember that inland musky season opens Saturday. Sperry insists that it should be a good Musky opener. The pond weed looks good and is loaded with baitfish. The water will be clear for the opener, so speed is key when casting. The fish will be able to take a good look at the baits. Use 6- to 9-inch jerkbaits and large spinnerbaits in yellow perch pattern, black and silver colors will be the ticket.

