Good fishing continues for wide variety of species

Good fishing continues around Western New York for a variety of species, and you can add inland musky to the long list of options starting Saturday. The National Lake Trout Derby is scheduled for May 29-31 on Seneca Lake.
Lake Erie and tributaries
There is quite a bit of good news on the local front. Dredging is underway at Sturgeon Point Marina to allow boat access into the lake and serve as a safe harbor of refuge. It is estimated to be completed by June 9, according to the DEC’s State of Lake Erie virtual meeting last week.
The focus is on catfish this week with the big contest sponsored by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle set for May 29 at noon out of Hanover Marina. According to Shub Stevens, there are 33 two-person teams registered with 27 slots still available. You must register by May 28. There were 36 participants in the Catfish Scramble on Monday night. The winner with the big fish was James Heineman of Hamburg with a 33-inch, 19.14-pound catfish. The big catfish contest will be for the six-best catfish for your team. The catfish are in spawn mode, making it difficult to catch big cats. Locations to key in on are log jams, current changes and heavy structures. Stevens says to get aggressive and stay mobile. Night crawlers, shrimp and fresh cutbaits are working well. Use a slip float and drift baits along prime areas. After this spawning lull, catfish action will be nonstop. Visit the shop in Irving to register.
Stevens also reports that Cattaraugus Creek has been very busy, day and night. Perch are being caught with golden shiners and emeralds, straight out of the Catt around 55 to 60 feet of water. However, in the Southtowns Walleye Association’s perch contest on Saturday, Dave Bieganski of Cowlesville took top honors with five fish weighing in at 5.320 pounds. He was fishing in 52 feet of water straight out of the Catt. Second place was Karen Chapman with 5.305 pounds and Kathleen Muir of North Tonawanda was third with 5.195 pounds.
Walleye action during the day continues to be a bit slow, but you should be able to catch fish in 30 to 40 feet of water slow trolling black and purple stickbaits. Rob Oram of Franklinville reports that Dan DeRose of Olean caught a 12.3-pound walleye last week, but with the Southtowns Walleye Association derby June 12-20, he will not share secret baits or locations. The big fish hit a Flicker minnow in 50 to 60 feet of water out of Dunkirk. They caught nine fish trolling stickbaits during the day. Bottom bouncing for walleyes is having success, as is trolling. You must be a member of the Southtowns Walleye group to compete in the contest and you must be entered before the derby begins. The walleye bite has slowed at night, but shallow diving stickbaits are producing some fish.
Bass fishing has been very good the past week according to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park. Focus your efforts in 25 to 30 feet of water on the rock/sand flat transition areas, the tops of the humps and bottoms of the drop offs. They went deep over the weekend and the result was a 6-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth on an emerald shiner by Brandon Davis of Ohio fishing the flats of Myers Reef in 42 feet. Bobby Warne of Albion says that he was fishing with Brandon Brown of Lockport last weekend and they did well in the Myers Reef area, catching a 6.98-pound smallie on a Ned rig. Their best five fish was a bag of 27 pounds.
Niagara River
Fishing has slowed as the fishery goes through a transition from spring to summer. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports that anglers are catching a lot of smallmouth bass from Artpark up to the Whirlpool. Boaters are catching them at the normal spots like the clay banks and around the fort at Youngstown. There are a few steelhead at the NYPA platform and in Devil’s Hole, as well as lake trout. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls is catching big white bass on homemade jigs, as well as smallmouth bass from shore. The fishing platform is producing big white bass, too. Some of the dreaded moss is starting to show up a bit early this year.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Mike Johannes of Wilson reports that the lake around Wilson and Olcott seems to be in a temperature transition due to the quick rise of surface temperature. This is making the fishing tough. Fish can be seen on the electronics, but due to the overabundance of bait in the western basin of the lake, it has been tough to get a lot of bites. It has been best to work the water just outside of the bait schools. The bait is around the 100-foot mark, so seek salmon and trout in 150 to 200 feet of water. Some fish are being caught 100 feet or more down while some coho are being caught in the top 20 feet of water. The best program has been to both a deep and high spread. Cut bait behind large paddles has been good down deep; bright colored spoons on short lead core lines have been catching coho salmon.
The salmon fishing on the Niagara Bar has slowed. Fish are in deeper, colder water right now. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors reports that lake fishing has been tough for a week. Fish are scattered in 200 to 260 feet of water with a mix of cohos, kings, steelhead and lake trout. The Wilson Short Pier is closed and is fenced off. In Wilson and Olcott harbors, action has been on and off for catfish, perch, bluegills and big northern pike. There has been some action at Burt Dam on bass. Two contests next week include the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament June 4-5 and the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-fish/1-fish contest June 3. Deadline without penalty for the Pro-Am is May 31. Go to www.lakeontarioproam.net. For the Don Johannes contest, call 523-1727 for more info.
Chautauqua Lake
Capt. Frank Shoenacker of Infinity Charters reports that walleye fishing continues to heat up along the weed edges. Jeff and Caroline Mihaichuk from the Chicago area caught eight walleyes on Monday in the South Basin on butterfly blades and nightcrawlers. Most of the fish were 17- to 19-inch fish with one 24-inch 'eye. He is expecting to see this pattern continue in the lake. Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports water temperatures shot up to over 70 degrees.
Crappies are off the beds but you can find stragglers in the bedding areas and out in weed pockets, says Sperry. A slip bobber and minnow will work, especially early in the morning. Use a 1/32- or 1/16-ounce jig and keep the presentation close to the bottom. For walleye, try trolling harnesses tight to the weed lines. Sperry likes to keep the trolling speed under 1 mph if possible. Vertical jigging in the weed pockets in the morning and evening is a fun way to catch them. Using a 1/4- or 3/8-ounce jig head tipped with a crawler or soft plastic also works. Doing the same thing with a ¼-ounce Vibe or other blade bait. Remember that inland musky season opens Saturday. Sperry insists that it should be a good Musky opener. The pond weed looks good and is loaded with baitfish. The water will be clear for the opener, so speed is key when casting. The fish will be able to take a good look at the baits. Use 6- to 9-inch jerkbaits and large spinnerbaits in yellow perch pattern, black and silver colors will be the ticket.