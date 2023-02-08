The roller coaster weather ride is continuing to affect area fishing. Ice fishing took off with an arctic blast last weekend, but milder temperatures this past week put most of that in jeopardy. With heavy rain and wind showing up Thursday, it will negatively impact all fishing opportunities. Your best bet will be to attend the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

Ice fishing

There’s no doubt that ice was made with the arctic blast last week, according to Scott Brauer of Gasport. He fished in Vermont over the weekend. However, his son, Luke Brauer, also of Gasport, was on Chaumont Bay off Lake Ontario with Colton Wilson of Gasport, and they had 6 inches of ice. It seems to be an early morning and late evening bite when the schools were in the bay, during the prime time. They then went to Sodus Bay, which was about three to four inches thick, and he said the top was getting soft when they came off. Honeoye Lake and Silver Lake had hard water action, but caution was advised. Spud your way in and out and be careful. Andrew Wengender of Rochester caught a 26.5-inch walleye from Chaumont to take over the walleye division in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors winter derby over the weekend.

Silver Lake was hot over the weekend for some hard water fishermen. John Van Hoff and Wade Winch of North Tonawanda and Paul Sawicki of Angola fished both the north and south end, hitting several big pike and 50 decent perch fishing 13 to 20 feet of water. They were using tip-ups for the pike and small jigs tipped with spikes for the perch. Winch had the biggest pike for the day at around 40 inches, and it was released. Ice thickness was around four inches in the areas they fished.

Bobby Joe Frost of Alden fished Silver Lake on Sunday and found eight inches of ice over 34 feet of water. He absolutely crushed the perch, catching nearly 200 fish in the 10-inch range, and a half dozen decent size crappies (8 to 10 inches) off the north end at Standpipe Road until 8:30 p.m. He also did well on Oneida Lake with perch and walleye. Braddock Bay, Long Pond and Cranberry Pond were ready to go, but that will change with the weather. Cuba Lake also had some good action this week, as John Anaka of Belfast caught a 12-inch crappie to take over the lead in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoor winter derby.

Lake Erie and tributaries

There are fish in the streams, but there has been too much ice on the water, according to Orvis-endorsed guide Alberto Rey of Fredonia. Steelhead have been hiding underneath ice shelves when they hear anyone approaching. Things are opening, but we will need to have streams blow out to remove all ice. Fresh fish are coming into the streams. Be careful when walking up to open water and be careful with large sheets of floating ice that can take out your feet.

Most tributaries were iced up over the weekend due to sub-zero temperatures, but the few brave fishermen who found open water saw it pay off with some trout, according to Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. Steelhead were active and fell to multiple presentations, including jigs, beads, bags and flies. With the recent warmup, creeks have slowly opened up and the fishing should stay good throughout the week. Much depends on how much rain we receive.

Al Kerner with the Lake Erie chapter of Fly Fishers International said they were forced to cancel a meeting scheduled for Feb. 9 at Orvis Buffalo and that they have rescheduled for Feb. 22 at the Williamsville store. The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the program will be on selecting hackles for fly tying. New members are welcome. The website is www.lecflyfisher.com.

The Town of Evans announced that it will not be open for boat slips or launching in 2023 due to repairs to the outer break wall that will take place this year. This is bad news for fishermen for this year, but good news for the future once the repairs are completed. Thanks to Mark Dzimian of Lake View for the heads up.

Niagara River

Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island was using pink egg sacs this week when he noticed the water was finally clearing in the lower Niagara River. Fishing with Gary Laidman of South Wales, they reeled in some respectable steelhead in the morning with less-than-ideal conditions. Capt. Rich Brant of North Tonawanda has been combatting the marginal conditions. Fishing has been good on minnows with chartreuse beads, using the bright color to attract the fish when water color is two feet or less. Thursday will probably be the death of the current conditions, with rain and wind arriving to dampen the action. Be ready to jump at a moment’s notice after this round of inclement weather. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reported a murky green color to the water. A few anglers were fishing from shore in the gorge with spoons, spinners, eggs or egg imitations like beads.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Many of the smaller tributaries were iced up last weekend with the frigid temperatures. However, with the warming trend, some open water showed again, and if you can find open water, there’s a good chance you can catch some trout. Tanner Niezgoda of Newfane hit 18 Mile Creek this week to catch his first steelhead of the year using an olive-colored jig. Water volume was low, and visibility was about a half-foot mid-week. Options in the tributaries will be good after the rain, but only after you’ve given the streams a chance to settle down. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are moderate to medium and mostly clear, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Good drifts on lighter leads are connecting with some hook-ups on some dark and slightly silver fish. There’s no part of the fishable waterway that is frozen over. Other area smaller tributaries have a fair amount of icing. Bierstine says to look for those smaller waterways to open through the end of this week or weekend. In Wilson Harbor, Matt Vogt of Newfane found some safe ice in the back bay and managed to catch panfish. It was mostly bluegills, and wax worms were the most effective bait. However, that ice will dissipate with the wind and rain on Thursday. It will be the same report to the east for many of the ponds and bays where anglers found their way onto the ice. Wind and rain are the nemesis of ice fishermen.

Chautauqua Lake

It was busy over the weekend. Many anglers took advantage of decent ice conditions, according to Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The walleye fishing wasn’t on fire, but he got reports of nice fish being landed. Yellow perch were biting, as well, at Long Point, Bemus and Mayville. No. 7 and No. 9 Jigging Rapalas were best in the 30-foot range for walleye. They did get reports Monday of deteriorating ice. Remember that Southtowns Walleye will hold a one-day ice fishing tournament on Feb. 25 starting at 12:01 a.m. Weigh-in closes at 2 p.m. at Hogan’s Hut in Stow. Entry fee is $35. Call Tom Chiavetta at 716-208-4245 for details.