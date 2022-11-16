Fishing report: Weather puts clamps on fishing Lake Erie

The combination of rain and wind affected much of the fishing areas available in Western New York, and the forecast looks scary. There is a lake effect snow event in the forecast through Sunday, in part because of a record warm water temperature for Lake Erie for this time of year. It will certainly limit fishing activity into the weekend.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Local guide Vince Tobia of Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters reports that small and medium creeks are great and fishing well. He insists that it has been some of the best fishing that we have had in years, with many large fish. The trout bite on lower Cattaraugus Creek was hot right before the rain hit, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Pink egg sacs were very productive, but red worms and olive marabou jigs with wax worms are catching lots of fish, according to Stevens. The larger streams are high and muddy, and smaller tributaries will clear first. Clear Creek has lots of trout action going on, as well, and orange beads seem to be the ticket. Stevens said the Catt was high and muddy. Docks were pulled at marinas around Catt, and not many boats have been going out the past week. Weather has not cooperated for lake fishermen, but when it does, there will be bass, yellow perch and walleye available. Billy Gilbert of Hamburg reports some excellent bass fishing around Seneca Shoal just before that last heavy rain. His best depth was 40 feet, fishing with his buddy Chris Vigliotta of Meredith, New Hampshire. It was one of the best days that he has ever had on the lake, and his best five smallmouth weighed in at 31.95 pounds. Their biggest fish was 6.74 pounds. Lake trout are moving into the spawning shoals and reefs from Dunkirk to the Pennsylvania line in 10 to 50 feet of water, according to Brock Windoft of Lakewood.

Niagara River

The New York Power Authority has closed its fishing facilities for the winter because of the weather forecast. This includes the fishing platform in Devil’s Hole, as well as the fishing access located near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and the access at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River. Normally, it is shut down around Dec. 1, depending on the weather. Meanwhile, conditions in the lower river have been a bit difficult after last week's wind and rain. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports that he made it out a couple of times to fish the gorge from shore, waiting for better water conditions. Water was dirty below the power plant, with visibility less than a foot. He opted to fish above the power plant, where there was 3 feet of visibility. However, water levels were low. He caught some white bass on white jigs, a bit of a surprise. He also caught steelhead and lake trout on white and chartreuse No. 4 spinners that he made. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports that steelhead fishing is starting to pick up in the lower river around Artpark and Devil's Hole, when conditions allow. Beads and egg sacs are working well for drifters from shore and boat. A few salmon are being caught. Drabczyk also heard that brown trout were hitting around the Fort before the last weather event. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston confirmed the brown trout report, catching a few at mid-river and down around Fort Niagara. He also caught steelhead and lake trout on Tuesday using shiners, MagLips and beads/egg sacs. If you want to target smallmouth bass, shiners and swim baits are the two best approaches for success.

In the upper Niagara River, a few muskies are being caught in some of the traditional holding areas. The Great Lakes musky season will be open through Dec. 15, even on the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie areas such as Buffalo Harbor. Lake trout season will open in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario on Dec. 1. The regular bass season ends on Nov. 30, switching to catch and release with artificial lures in most of the state. One exception is Lake Erie, where it is one fish daily limit and a minimum size of 20 inches starting Dec. 1, if you wanted to keep one. You can use live bait if you want.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Some decent brown trout action is being reported for most anglers on the Oak Orchard River, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Most anglers upstream report good action, while anglers downstream report tougher action. Bierstine says after any kind of high water, try more upstream than downstream. Flat downstream water on the Oak is tougher to fish, unless you have good float techniques or cast/retrieve. While most of Western New York is on weather alert for a lake effect storm, it is unlikely it will hit the tributaries off Lake Ontario, if you are looking to sneak out for some fishing. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that he was doing well on Sandy Creek and caught a nice Atlantic salmon while using an Olive Zonker. These fish are part of a new Atlantic Salmon stocking program introduced by DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries working group. Feltrinelli also has been picking up some decent brown trout. Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester was doing well on steelhead in the lower Genesee River just before the rain hit when conditions were low. He was using beads under a float or jigging Gulps off the bottom while using a 1/8-ounce jig. There are a few old salmon swimming around in 18 Mile Creek around Burt Dam, but Jim Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott says you will be better off targeting brown trout and the occasional steelhead, when conditions allow. Water releases from the Erie Canal have been a good supplement for pulling fish in. Sodus Bay perch action is starting up between the islands in the north end of the bay, according to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. They are running around 12 inches long and hitting small jigs tipped with fresh spikes.

Chautauqua Lake

Musky action is picking up on the lake as the season starts to wind down, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. He landed some nice muskies last week short line trolling in shallow, tight to existing weeds. Jointed Stalkers and smaller shad style baits in the wash back to 30 feet have been working. Keeping the trolling speed around 4.5 mph is a good average. Yellow perch patterns, orange\black and Fire Tiger are the hottest colors. On the flip side, the musky casting bite continues to be tough. Jerkbaits, glide baits and rubber baits such as Medusas are normally good in the fall. There are fish in shallow, but trolling seems to be the preferred tactic right now. Musky season closes for inland waters on Nov. 30. Walleye fishing was good last week for those vertical jigging in the north basin. Targeting 40 to 50 feet of water on the edges of the holes is producing fish. Gotchas and Jigging Rapalas are the go-to lures. The lake level rose at least 12 inches Friday evening after the rain. The south basin was muddy on Saturday. The north basin was clear, except for mud lines flowing out from the creek mouths (Prendergast, Dewittville). Water temperatures will drop this week.