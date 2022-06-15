Fishing report: Walleye bite heats up in time for Southtowns Walleye Derby

The Moose Lodge in Lockport is having a Youth Fishing Derby this weekend on Father’s Day at Widewaters on the Erie Canal in Lockport from 8 a.m. to noon. The regular bass and Great Lakes musky seasons in New York opened June 15, a change from the previous third Saturday in June. Take a dad fishing this weekend.

Lake Erie and tributaries

With the Southtowns Walleye Derby more than half over, the walleye bite is picking up with many fish caught out of Cattaraugus Creek in 40 to 55 feet of water using purple, pink and perch color stick baits, reports Shub Stevens of Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Bottom bouncing with harnesses also has been productive. Best worm harnesses have been Three-D "wild berry" and "nuclear green" and Colorado blades have been working wonders according to Stevens. Quite a few people will be fishing this week because of the Southtowns Walleye Derby that continues through Sunday. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda was fishing with Kevin Guenther of Niagara Falls and Louie Lafleur of North Tonawanda on Saturday and they got into a school of big walleyes. They were fishing off Buffalo in 38 to 40 feet of water along the international line and limiting out on 'eyes. Their biggest was nearly 9.5 pounds. Their approach was bottom bouncing with worm harnesses. Tommy Ortolano at Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda reports that walleyes are moving a little deeper. Try off the windmills in 22 to 30 foot of water on bottom bouncers with harnesses. Perch were caught this week out of Cattaraugus Creek in 62 feet of water according to Ortolano. Stevens also reported that the catfish bite has been hit or miss with most fish being caught way upstream toward Gowanda. Bobber rigs and cut bait are the ticket. The regular bass season opened June 15. In preparation for it, Capt. Jeff Hippert of Lake Erie Trophy Bass Charters hit Lake Erie over the weekend with clients from Florida and Virginia. He says most of the bass have spawned out and have started to feed again. Target 28 to 38 feet of water between Sturgeon Point and the upper Niagara River. Best baits are tubes, swim baits, Ned rigs, and drop shot set-ups. Hippert insists that waters in eastern Lake Erie are some of the finest smallmouth bass fishing areas in the country and people should take advantage. Go with a local guide to learn the ropes if you have a boat.

Niagara River

Moss is still an issue for anglers trying to cast the waters of the Niagara River, making things more difficult. Not too much has changed in the Niagara River fishing action. In the lower river, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls has been hitting fish from shore in the gorge on jigs and spinners, primarily warm-water species like smallmouth bass, sheepshead and white bass. Boaters can pick up a few smallmouth bass on swimbaits, drop shot rigs or Ned rigs, but time in the water is key with the moss problem. Now that the regular bass season is open, minnows or worms will come into play as viable baits. Upper river fishing will focus on bass and musky now that both seasons are open.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Lake Up Niagara, a special promotion through local radio station WLVL, had a great day on the water on Tuesday. Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters and Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters took winners of a special promotion to catch salmon and steelhead out of Wilson. Best waters seem to be 350 feet to 450 feet of water, catching steelhead and coho salmon in the top 50-60 feet of water with riggers, divers, and four colors of lead core line. The biggest fish of the day was a 29.5-inch steelhead reeled in by Jim Masters of Wrights Corners. Fish seem to be spread out, so covering as much water as possible to see where pods of fish are located is important. Finding bait with active fish around it was one tip from Johannes. Further to the east, Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters reported many teams competing in the Orleans County Open were fishing west of Point Breeze in 200 to 400 feet of water. They also found lake trout and salmon in 80- to 90-foot depths, as well as a mix of salmon in 150 to 250 feet of water. Spoons, flasher-flies and meat were producing fish. After a second-place finish in the Niagara Pro-Am, the Dublin Up team led by Capt. Carl Martin of Pendleton scored first place in the Orleans County Open. A bit of strategy is involved because you must target and catch five salmon and five trout each day for two days. The team’s two-day score was 475 points, 35 points better than runner-up Yankee Troller led by Capt. Rich Hajecki.

Chautauqua Lake

This week’s report is about the same as last week. Vertical jigging in pondweed pockets is producing fish, according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Jig and twister combos and Vibes are working. Vibes and Steelshads are picking up fish jigging on the weedlines. Worm harnesses trolled along weedlines are working well, especially early in the morning. Water clarity is pretty good on the south basin and really clear on the north basin. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters has been getting walleyes by focusing on the weed line, pulling butterfly blades with nightcrawlers. He says it seems like the "normal" June pattern is setting up. Using nightcrawlers is attracting plenty of attention from white perch, yellow perch, bluegills and more. Make sure your baits are on the bottom. To learn more about Chautauqua walleye fishing, read this Sunday’s outdoor column. Musky fishing has been good so far, says Sperry. Casting spinnerbaits and jerkbaits over and around weed beds is producing fish throughout the day. A fast retrieve is important in clearer water. Remember the regular bass season is now open. The inland musky season opened June 1, different from the Great Lakes musky season.

Finger Lakes

The crappie bite is slowing a bit on Honeoye Lake, but not by much, insists guide Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. The hardest part is presenting your bait through the vegetation. Many times, you'll find a good class of fish on the edges. The grass is wildly thick, and Newman’s best approach has been a weedless jig head from Charlie Brewer. Sliders and 1.5-inch swimbaits are a good start, but fatheads are filling buckets. Walleye fishing has been fun because they have had a good jigging bite lately. Deep-diving crankbaits are working to take fish. The bluegill and perch are hanging out in good numbers up north. The bass fishing has been wild. Newman enjoyed a seemingly longer spawn and now they are in a full post-spawn pattern. Bass contest weights should be big this weekend. On Conesus Lake, the northern pike are chomping on big shiners on a drop shot, big swimbaits, and white spinner or chatter baits.

Free fishing weekend

The state’s free fishing weekend is June 25 and 26. There is a long list of special fishing events to be held through WNY. Check The Buffalo News' outdoors calendar for a list of youth and family activities. While junior anglers under 16 years of age do not need a license, the free fishing weekend allows everyone to fish for free no matter their age. However, regulations for the particular body of water you intend to fish must be followed.

