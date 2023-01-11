Fishing report: Tributary action is good with the right conditions; ice is not nice for now

Last week’s rain and wind is still affecting some local fisheries and warmer temperatures are limiting ice fishing action. Ice is not nice for now. More rain is arriving Thursday and that will impact the tributaries again.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Tributary action was good if you could find the right conditions. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle noted that they had a few trout anglers in and reported that Walnut Creek has been steady, as they caught fresh trout on pink egg sacs. Clear Creek has been decent with lots of action on single beads and egg sacs. However, for the most part, there have been tough conditions. Anglers are still going out, but with limited success. Mike Pustulka of Yorkshire took over the lead in the steelhead division in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby with a 31.25-inch fish that he caught in an Erie tributary on a bead. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga recorded his first double-digit trout day of the new year from a favorite Lake Erie fishing hole.

Niagara River

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors fishing derby has posted some early leaders like Brad Shaver of Lancaster with a 25-inch walleye he caught at the foot of Ferry Street on the upper river with a minnow. Conditions were difficult. Lower Niagara River action was slowly starting to improve as waters were clearing earlier this week. Water conditions are still a factor, reports Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston, but a few fishermen have caught steelhead and lake trout. When drifting Artpark, use Kwikfish, live baitlike minnows or shiners, bright beads or MagLips. Water is still very low. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reported 2 feet of visibility late Monday. Shore casters will be the first to start catching, followed by the boaters. Use spinners, jigs, eggs or egg imitations like beads. Brighter colors should help the cause. More rain is in the forecast Thursday and snow on Friday. It could continue to impact those conditions.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Best fishing was out in the lake for brown trout, according to Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing. Fishing with Jason Hyde of Rochester and Michael Stone of Brockport on Sunday, they fished out of the Rochester area in less than 20 feet of water. Bay Rat SS's took most of the fish, flatlined behind Offshore OR12 inline boards. Stairway to Heaven, Firetail Secret and Citrus Shad were the best stickbait colors. On Chinook Divers and Cannon Downriggers, they pulled Dreamweaver SS Glow Frog patterns early in the trip. Toward the end of the trip, they scored on Bay Rat 3.5's in My Secret, Black Flash and Chicken Wing.

In the tributaries, action has been decent if you can find the right spot and technique. Guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters has been catching brown trout, taking them on “surface flies.” He would skate the fly on the surface, creating a wake. It was crazy to watch the fish come up out of nowhere and appear, then porpoise on the fly aggressively. There were many short strikes and a few misses fishing this way, but you can drum up fish and watch them crash the fly, according to Feltrinelli. Fishing was decent on Sandy Creek. Conditions were near perfect. The water was high and stained, but fish were active and on the larger size.

Flows in the Oak Orchard River are high and stained with about 1 foot of visibility, according to Ron Bierstine of Oak Orchard Tackle. The water color is slowly getting better. There was no icing anywhere and the downstream slow water is wide open. Other area smaller tributaries have medium flows and slightly stained water color with 1 to 2 feet of visibility. It looks like a nice fishing window right now in those smaller tributaries that normally might be frozen this time of the season. Chance of fresh steelhead on the backside of the higher flows or at least the past fall’s browns and steelhead should be redistributed. Any significant precipitation could raise all the tributary flows back high and dirty, according to Bierstine.

Jigs and egg imitations were working for Matt Vogt of Newfane this week. He picked up some fresh coho salmon that had run up Eighteen Mile Creek into the Burt Dam area. According to Vogt, conditions have been alright, and the tributaries are not frozen over. He has had some luck in the mud, but water right now has cleared to a more greenish color. There was a report of some fish in Four Mile Creek, but beaver dams have impacted how and where you can fish.

Chautauqua Lake

The south basin is frozen over, but it’s not safe ice, according to Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The Chautauqua ice season is up in the air right now. Just waiting on Mother Nature. It’s not getting cold enough at night to really build ice. It’s going to be a short ice fishing season.

Finger Lakes

Not much has changed since last week, according to Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Yellow perch fishing is available throughout the region. Lake trout and brown trout are targets near the shoreline on Cayuga Lake; landlocked salmon and occasional brown trout on Seneca Lake.

Ice fishing updates

Bobby Joe Frost of Alden was on Black Lake when asked for a report. He was set up for pike and jigging for crappies through up to 7 inches of ice. Shoreline ice was thinner, so caution was advised. On other lakes, most everything was skimmed over up north but not safe. Frost is the current leader of the Perch Division in Captain Bob’s derby contest with a 10 7/8-inch fish from Colby Lake. On Black Lake so far, he caught 50 smaller perch or so and one nice bluegill fishing 23 feet of water. The lake was continuing to make ice. Tupper and Colby lakes are ready for ice action, and Lake of the Isles and Red Lake are close. Spud your way out wherever you are going to give it a try and exercise extreme caution.