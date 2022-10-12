Fishing report: Tributaries action should pick up with rain in forecast

With small game seasons opening Saturday and early big game archery season in full swing, this is a great time to fish due to limited angling pressure. Rain is in the forecast this week, so it should help pull more fish into tributaries.

Great Lakes tributary tips

Now that trout and salmon are migrating into the Great Lakes tributaries, here are some tips from local guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters: 1. Go early and go often. Fishing early gives you the best shot at beating the crowds during peak season. Going often gives the best shot at fishing changing weather conditions. 2. Try to fish changes in weather. Cloudy days provide cover and confidence for a tributary fish. Rain provides increased water levels, making fish more active. 3. Presentation, presentation, presentation. No matter if it's a fly or live bait, your "presentation" can make the difference with weary fish during peak runs or low water levels. 4. Make certain to put a full charge on your cellphone for safety purposes and for worthy photos. Pack a bottle of water, light snack and small first-aid kit. Be prepared. 5. Be courteous to fellow anglers. Strike up a quick conversation, share information and yield to other anglers’ space. All good practices for many reasons. 6. Get a guide. Hiring a guide increases your odds of connecting with a world-class trout or salmon. Using different guides can offer different strategies and insights to the fishery. 7. Fish and have fun.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters recently tackled Cattaraugus Creek. He fished four hours and caught two steelhead, including a personal best 32-inch lunker that weighed around 15 pounds. The fish took an olive "Zonker" fly with a mended line strategy. Rain should help bring more fish into the streams. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle says that local guide Jeremy Jimerson of Gowanda was steelhead fishing on the Catt recently and he caught a surprise coho salmon. No salmon are stocked in the lake so this could be a holdover fish that was produced through natural reproduction.

Tom Miranda of Amherst hit the Barcelona area recently with fishing pals Gordy Anderson and Kevin Hagen (both of Grand Island). They found success catching walleye in 110 to 120 feet of water using Renosky stickbaits behind 7, 8, 9 and 10 colors of lead core. According to Miranda, the fish are deep. The anglers went straight out of the harbor trolling east and west. Best color lures were dark blue, black and dark green. Matt Wilson of Wheatfield reports that smallmouth bass were all over the place off Buffalo – from the north gap and fish market to the round house and Seneca Shoal. When the fish were super picky, he slowed down everything to get his bites. Single swimbaits and spark shade baits were the ticket in 8 to 18 feet of water, slow rolling them. Cast as far as you can with a ¼-ounce swimbait head and slow retrieve. You must have patience.

After his yellow perch success last week, Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla decided to fish out of Sturgeon Point. For two outings, he found success in 52 to 54 feet of water. His most recent trip produced six perch at the 15-inch mark and 26 others in the bucket. He also caught a dozen white perch, a 10-pound catfish and three gobies. The earlier trip produced 28 perch, a sheepshead and a bass.

Niagara River

Pete Wrobel of Niagara Falls had a surprise catch and release in the lower Niagara River this past week, reeling in a pink salmon while fishing from shore with a 10 mm bead. He credits his buddy Reuben with a great net job to get the fish in for the photo. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports that Chuck Booker spinners are working from shore in the gorge and off the NYPA platform. Size No. 4s weighing a half-ounce did well this week, with hot colors being green, chartreuse and purple. Glow with dots also caught a few fish. Drabczyk noted that eggs are working, too, maybe even better than spinners. Sacs and skein are producing fish from the shore along Devil’s Hole, as well as the NYPA fishing platform. Artpark action is picking up for salmon and trout. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls has been using No. 4 and No. 5 homemade spinners to take king salmon, steelhead and lake trout. Lake trout have started to move in, but the season is closed through Nov. 30. Please release them swiftly and safely. Winds on Lake Erie this week have started to affect the visibility of the water. Rzucidlo noted about 4 to 5 feet of visibility earlier this week. With rain and wind in the forecast, look for more turbid water. Salmon fishing in the lower Niagara River from boats is probably as good as it’s going to get for this year. Charter boats are averaging three to five fish per day, with some exceeding those numbers. However, there are only a limited number of charters taking advantage of the salmon action. Treated egg skein fished along the bottom on three-way rigs is the best approach.

Matt Wilson of Wheatfield was in the upper Niagara River over the weekend, and he caught a 14-pound channel catfish on a drop shot. Bass were found from Strawberry Island to Beaver Island in the flats. He found that slow rolling a single swimbait and tossing the A-rig produced the best fish. Emerald shiners are back and heavy. When you see them on your graph, Wilson says it’s time to pitch single swimbaits – the smaller the better.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Ron Bierstine of Oak Orchard Tackle hopes the rain Thursday will trigger cooler water temperatures and increase flow in all the tributaries, but especially in small- to medium-sized streams. He doesn’t anticipate a blowout situation and a stain to the water will be a good thing. There are king salmon in the Oak Orchard River, but recent action has been slow. Bierstine says to use polarized glasses to reveal pods of fish holding around gravel spots. Look for downstream fish to continue moving up, making for better upstream action. Other fish in the Oak include browns, Atlantic salmon and steelhead. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that browns came into Burt Dam on Monday, but they were gone Tuesday. Salmon are not in any numbers yet, but some are being taken in the creek and the harbor in low light conditions and at night. They are leaping all over the creek and harbor in Olcott, and small boaters seem to be doing the best, even catching fresh silvers. The piers are OK, but not phenomenal says Evarts. A few boats are working the lake off piers for staging fish and catching salmon. Some browns and steelhead are staging, too. Wilson pier action has been slow. Some pike are being caught in the harbors. Water releases from the Erie Canal continue to infuse water into 18 Mile Creek, Oak Orchard River and Sandy Creek. This, combined with rain in the forecast, should pull in salmon and trout for the start of a bigger fall run.

Finger Lakes

Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports that not much has changed in the past week. Water temperatures are at 63 degrees and below in the larger Finger Lakes. Lake trout are spawning in Cayuga Lake. Expect fair to good lake trout fishing on Cayuga Lake from 90 feet to 140 feet, with rainbows and salmon higher in the water column and in shallower water. Expect good fishing for northern pike and pickerel throughout the Finger Lakes. Tiger musky fishing should be good on Otisco and Conesus lakes. Perch fishing is just getting underway throughout the region. Expect top-notch fishing for smallmouth bass as well as water temperatures starting to dip into the 50s.

Owasco Lake: Lake trout action is good from 70 to 110 feet, and like Cayuga Lake, expect rainbows and browns to be higher in the water column with some in shallower water as well.