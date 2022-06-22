Fishing report: Take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend, but beware of moss

It’s Free Fishing Weekend in New York State with numerous youth fishing events going on across Western New York. While no license is needed for anyone 16 years of age or older Saturday and Sunday, you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you fish. We are on notice for a potential smallmouth bass record caught last week. Announcements have circulated on social media, but nothing is official.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Mixed reports on walleye depending on location and how the wind is treating anglers. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Buffalo Wingz Waterfowl and Charters reported that he had some great action off Barcelona in 56 feet of water bottom-bouncing harnesses on Tuesday morning. With wind in the forecast, he was able to put 20 walleyes in the boat by 8:45 a.m. and was eating breakfast by 10 a.m. Most of the fish were 4 to 5 pounds. Closer to Buffalo, the hot spot has been around Seneca Shoal in 40 to 45 feet of water with harnesses according to Capt. Arnie Jonathan of AJ’s Guide Service. No. 4 Colorado blade in silver and chartreuse or perch color was working best, drifting on the bottom at 1.2 to 1.4 mph. Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company had his first walleye action of the season and was pleasantly surprised by the consistent fishing off the windmills. He stayed in deeper water, away from the crowds of boats. Harnesses in pink, orange, fire tiger and chartreuse have worked for him. He’s been keeping the baits in the bottom five feet of the water column. The Southtowns Walleye Association’s annual walleye derby ended Sunday but winners won't be announced until the awards celebration on July 10 at the group’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg starting at 1 p.m. The last report of a leading fish was 11.65 pounds on Day 6 and with recent winds on the lake, it wouldn’t be surprising if that fish held up. According to Shea, smallmouth bass are starting to go on the post spawn feed. The fights are a little tired and they are a little skinny, but it’s just the beginning of their recovery says Shea. Bass are only going to get bigger and more aggressive as the season rolls on. O’Neill had some customers out targeting big bass with Ned rigs and crayfish. Rob Rutkowski of Orchard Park had his sons, 12-year-old Nathan and 8-year-old Leo, battle fish for fish with 4- and 5-pound smallmouth bass for a recent Lake Erie outing with O’Neill. Dad just sat back and let the kids steal the show. Some perch are still hanging around, according to Mark Dzimian of Lake View. After grabbing a dip of emerald shiners from Russ’ Bait and Tackle in Buffalo, he joined Greg Bundy for some perch exploring. They picked up a couple small perch in 53 feet of water west of Sturgeon Point. They then moved a couple miles west in an area east of Bennett Beach in 58 feet of water, and started to pound fish. After they hit 25 nice ones, they ran out emeralds and tried to use dead ones with not much success. Perch were eating small gobies and spiny water fleas according to Dzimian. Erie County kids contests will take place at Chestnut Ridge Park, Ellicott Creek Park and at the Orchard Park Wesleyan Church on Saturday. Check the Outdoor Calendar online at www.buffalonews.com/outdoors.

Niagara River

Moss continues to be an issue for anglers. Guides like Capt. Ryan Shea of Tonawanda will stay away from it with clients until it dissipates. “Because our water is so clear, light penetrates deep. That amount of penetration allows a certain kind of algae to grow in vast quantities on the bottom of the river throughout the winter and spring," Shea said. "However, once the water temperatures get into the 60s, that algae (moss) dies. When it dies, it releases from whatever it was attached to and floats downstream. This moss gets caught on your lures/baits, knots or any other hardware attached to your line causing near constant frustration. You can fish through it and catch fish, but it takes patience and small profile baits that don’t grab everything floating in the column.” One bait Shea likes to use when fishing moss-infested water is the Ned Rig. Mark Plennert of Niagara Falls says you can still catch fish from shore in the gorge if you can handle the moss. He was catching smallmouth bass, white bass, and the occasional long nose gar tossing out a Zoom Fluke. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports that the moss is creating problems for lower river boat fishermen, too. Bass are being caught around Fort Niagara and Youngstown. Walleye action has been slow. Meanwhile, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls, who fishes the gorge on a regular basis, switched gears to the upper Niagara River with his girlfriend Nancy Colevecchia of Niagara Falls. Tossing No. 3 spinners and small jigs, they caught numerous steelhead and bass, but moss was an issue there, too.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Lake trollers have been doing well on salmon and trout between Wilson and Olcott in 300 and 400 feet of water reports Capt. Tom Pearse of Reel Adventures Sport Fishing. He has been using a big spoon program with greens and reds as popular colors. There is a great class of steelhead with several 10-plus pound fish being caught in that area. Meat rigs took a few big mature kings. You must sort through many jack salmon that should be released carefully as they are the future of the fishery. Best depths for the riggers and divers have been 30 to 70 feet down. Target deeper for big kings, higher up for coho salmon and steelies. The next big fishing derby on the lake is the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, slated for July 2-31. Visit www.loc.org to sign up and compete for nearly $40,000 in cash prizes. Competition for steelhead has been added to salmon, lake trout, brown trout and walleye this year. The grand prize is $10,000 for the largest salmon. There are two kids fishing derbies on Saturday, one out of Wilson (for any Niagara County waters) at the Wilson Conservation Club from 8 a.m. to noon and one at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott from 8 a.m. to noon in the harbor. According to Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott, the harbor bite has been decent for bass. Pike, catfish and carp are swimming around but not cooperating. Panfish action is improving, and bowfin are starting to bite. Burt Dam has seen a bit of action as well for warm water fish reports Evarts. Check out the new fishing platform at the end of the pier in Olcott. The next tournament locally is the Summer Big Boys Tournament out of Point Breeze in Orleans County on July 2.

Chautauqua Lake

Fishing last week was tricky insists Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Constant cold fronts and high winds made things interesting. He has been catching some walleyes, trolling worm harnesses near weed edges and through patches of pondweed. The pondweed is dying now, so fish are moving to areas with healthy weeds. If you’re not cleaning weeds off every few minutes, you’re not catching fish. Trolling around 1 mph is working. The musky bite has been hit and miss. Casting has been better than trolling the last couple of weeks. Eight- and 9-inch Leo jerk baits and Spinnerbaits have been producing fish. Casting near weed edges in 8 to 12 feet of water is a good start. The north basin is still very clear. The south basin is clear, too, but the northwest wind over the weekend churned up water south of Goose Creek.

Finger Lakes

A potential state record smallmouth was caught by Tom Russell of Albion, fishing with his partner Eric Sullivan of Albion in an opening day tournament on Cayuga Lake last week. The unofficial weight was 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces and we are waiting on official documentation from the state. Almost as impressive was the duo’s 5-fish weight for the tournament, tipping the scales at 30 pounds, 15.4 ounces to win the contest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.