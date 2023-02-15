With a dose of unseasonably warm weather, wind and rain, the ice fishing in Western New York dissipated quickly, forcing Southtowns Walleye to cancel its first ice fishing tournament set for Feb. 25 on Chautauqua Lake. With more wind and rain in the forecast, it might be the perfect time to head to the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo that begins Thursday at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com. It’s a free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday.

Lake Erie and tributaries

It may be February but the fish seem to have other plans reports local guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda. The spring run has started to come in with the blow-out we had last week. The fish are hungry. Hot baits continue to be beads and egg sacs with jigs mixed in. The key to springtime fishing is to keep moving and keep baits inside the water, says Warriner. Thanks to the rain and warmer temperatures last week, most of the ice is gone in the streams according to Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus. He managed to make it out the tail end of last week and caught a few steelhead on jigs in white and chartreuse. This past weekend, the streams were nearly perfect and plenty of anglers were out. Usually, the fish are hidden under the ice this time of year but there is no hiding now. Team guys from TAAR Outdoors of Lake View did very well this past weekend according to store owner Bruce Kowalski. The jig bite was hot. All the creeks had good fishable water and they had plenty of fish. Olive-color and white were both the ticket on the jigs says Kowalski. Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo reports he had a great weekend fishing Lake Erie tributaries. There were lots of fish and he is hoping to get a fresher push of trout soon. Rains this week could help. Both egg patterns and worms have done well for him. Water conditions have improved with lots of fresh fish being caught on pink egg sacs and marabou jigs according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Clear Creek was another hot spot for trout fishermen, with pink and chartreuse egg sacs being the hot colors.

Niagara River

It doesn’t take much to dirty the water in the Niagara River these days. After the last round of wind and rain, fishing was shut down until the weekend. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston had writer Spencer Durrant of Wyoming in town. He wanted to try some fly fishing. That didn’t work out in the lower river, but they found a small area of clear water on the Niagara Bar and Durrant reeled in a personal best brown trout on a minnow. He also completed the river trout trilogy by catching a steelhead and lake trout in Devil’s Hole on a MagLip plug to help salvage the day. Things were starting to clear up on Monday, but a slight wind muddied the water again on Tuesday. Despite the marginal conditions, Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island gave it a go with Gary Laidman of Steve Haak, both of South Wales. They caught steelhead and walleye – pink egg sacs for steelhead on Artpark and large Emerald shiners for walleyes. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports a few anglers are catching trout from shore along Artpark using jigs, beads and spinners. Add Kwikfish to the list of options for boaters.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Winter fly fishing gets good when the ice and snow melts reports guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters. He hiked around Lake Ontario tributaries Sunday and Monday during the beautiful weather and found a few tributary brown trout in high, stained water. Don't forget to come see his presentations on catching big brown trout and Atlantic salmon at the Greater Niagara Outdoor and Fishing Expo 2023 (February 17-18 at 3 p.m.). Small- to mid-sized creeks had ice most of last week. Finally, the melt set in, and creeks fished on the weekend with high and muddy conditions. For those sitting on the sidelines waiting for better weather, Feltrinelli says you will miss the spring run sitting on the couch. Now is this time. Small creeks are low and clear while mid-sized creeks like Sandy are perfect now while dropping and clearing. Use bright or contrasting colors in muddy conditions. Fish the softer water on the edges. It will change if we see significant rain. Matt Vogt has been drifting baits in 18 Mile Creek this week. The Burt had some nice color last week, but the big rain blew it out for the weekend. He is getting away from eggs more with each outing. Feather jigs have been the best for him this winter, adjusting the color of the jig to the water clarity.

Capt. Rich Hajecki with Crazy Yankee Sportfishing hit the big lake this week to target brown trout out of Rochester. Too much color in the water forced them east 12 miles. Hajecki ran a 12-rod spread Tuesday. On each side of the boat, he ran four flat-lined stickbaits behind Offshore OR12 inline boards, a Chinook Diver and a rod on a downrigger. Glow cupped frogs went well on our Chinook Divers. On his Cannon riggers, Seasick Waddler and Wonder Bread took a few fish. His best flat-lined sticks were Bay Rat's Green Frog, Citric Shad, Ghost Face, My Secret and Stairway to Heaven. They found a good mix of year classes in their catch of brown trout.

Chautauqua Lake

There are still a few anglers on the ice but it’s sketchy now according to Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Shoreline ice broke up some with the warmer temperatures. Not much to report this week. Everyone is hoping for an early spring and open water now.

Finger Lakes

Lake trout action is good to very good on Cayuga Lake reports Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. He was out this week and the fish they caught ran 3 to 7 pounds on average. Fish are not feeding a lot and are not overly aggressive as they are still in a semi-dormant winter pattern. Jigs in white, chartreuse and darker baitfish patterns worked best for them. Target 120 to 150 feet of water, where they found it to be most productive, although fish are scattered from 10 feet to likely over 200 feet deep. Water level was low but launchable at most launches. Expect good perch fishing on all the Finger Lakes insists Gaulke. Pike fishing should be good near spawning areas. Expect some salmon action on Seneca Lake and a few rainbows on Skaneateles Lake.

Ice fishing update

Not much to report as all the ice is degrading or already degraded to the point where it shouldn’t be fished anymore reports Scott Brauer of Gasport, New York’s Ice Team leader. What a crazy year for hard water anglers. With 50-degree temperatures in the forecast along with wind and more rain, we will have to wait and see what that does to any remaining ice. You may have to head to New York’s north country to find anything safe.