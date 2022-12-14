Fishing report: Small streams fishing well off Lake Erie, but lake-effect snow is in forecast

Thursday is the final day of Great Lakes musky fishing season. Like the saying goes, make hay while the sun shines. No matter what kind of weather we get, there’s time to take advantage of Niagara River fishing conditions above and below the mighty Niagara Falls. Weather going into the weekend does not look favorable.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Small and medium streams have been fishing well reports local guide Vince Tobia with Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters. The Catt is just coming into shape. But now storms are in the forecast with lake-effect snow to affect streams negatively. Tobia says fresh fish are coming into the tributaries off Lake Erie. Egg patterns like sucker spawn are working well. Some anglers are using streamers and catching trout.

Not many anglers have ventured onto Lake Erie. One who did was Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company. On Monday, he did well on walleyes and bass using drop shot rigs in 40-plus feet of water. If the winds cooperate, you can still do well out there. With storms heading our way, it might not be until next week now.

Niagara River

Musky season ends Thursday for New York’s Great Lakes waters and action has been good in the upper river and in Buffalo Harbor when the conditions cooperate. Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters caught a 53-inch, 26-inch girth harbor fish a few days ago. Greg Tilley of Pembroke reeled in the fish, caught on one of Mann’s homemade Poly Carver lures in fire tiger. A believer in Solunar tables, Mann found the fish in the waning minutes of an afternoon major phase. He also caught another 46-inch musky on Monday for an awesome autumn season so far. River fishing has been good for boat and shore fishermen in the lower river. Capt. Joe Srouji of Angler’s Edge Outdoors enjoyed a great morning on the water with Jim Kelly (not that Jim Kelly) and his son, Aidan of Elma. It was a short trip, but they scored early, landing seven trout and losing several others while drifting beads and eggs from three-way rigs. Water was a little stained, perfect for Capt. Joe. Meanwhile, Capt. Arnie Jonathan of AJ’s Guide Service did well on Sunday using Kwikfish, paddletails, chartreuse beads and egg sacs from Artpark to the Niagara Bar. The river was packed with boats taking advantage of the conditions. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports that steelhead action has been good along Artpark, with a few lake trout also cooperating. Shore casters are using egg sacs, egg imitations, spinners and jigs. Brown trout are being caught from the docks off Fort Niagara. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls found a spot in the gorge where casts of up to 70 yards produced some rainbows on KO Wobbler spoons. Visibility was about 6 feet. He admits getting down into the gorge is tough on the old knees, so he has mostly been fishing some easier spots to catch lake trout on spinners and jigs.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Oak Orchard River action has slowed as flows are down to about medium or slightly high and less stained according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Flows in the other tributaries east and west look like they are up. It’s unknown how much longer Canal drainage flows will last but it likely is not that long. Recent precipitation for now is probably not enough to keep flows any higher than low when Erie Canal water is ended. According to the schedule released from the Canal Corporation, water releases will discontinue Thursday and it will be up to mother nature when it comes to water flow in 18 Mile Creek, Johnson Creek, Oak Orchard River and Sandy Creek. There is the chance for mixed bag of precipitation and lake-effect snow for the weekend according to Bierstine, but it shouldn’t impact the Lake Ontario plains that much. Fishing pressure has been light. Most anglers should get their drifts down and slow to obtain a few hook-ups in the fast water below the dam and a little more action in the downstream flat water because of some drop-back brown trout action and fresher steelhead. Olcott fishing action has seen limited pressure, too, but 12-year-old Logan Noon of Newfane has been working Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek and doing well with a mix of beads and egg sacs. Steelhead and brown trout are available.

At Sodus and Port bays in Wayne County, skim ice has been forming and boaters are no longer going after perch reports Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. It has been a good fall and anglers are champing at the bit to hit the hard water. You will have to wait a while before there is safe ice, but with the cold weather, it should be sooner rather than later. Get your ice fishing gear ready.

Finger Lakes

Seneca Lake is producing fair landlocked salmon fishing with occasional brown trout reports Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Expect fair to good pike fishing in the prime pike areas. Water levels are low according to Gaulke.

Cayuga Lake is producing good lake trout action from around 120 to 150 feet of water. Some lake trout are roaming shallow along with some young brown trout. Water level is low there, too. Expect good perch fishing on Cayuga, Owasco and Skaneateles lakes. Launching may be an issue depending on water levels and launch closures.

Chautauqua Lake

Not much is happening on Chautauqua except some perch fishing from shore reports Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Sperry noted that they didn’t have a big crappie run this fall like normal. He was not sure why because there are a bunch of fish in the system. There are probably still a few anglers on the lake chasing walleyes, but reports have been limited. If this cold weather pattern continues, there will be some ice soon.