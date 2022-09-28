Fishing report: Perch bite picks up as conditions transition to fall

The fall salmon action was triggered by recent rains and cooler temperatures in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario. Streams will be next to see the impact. On Lake Erie, the transition from walleye to perch is happening and bass fishing is improving. In the Erie tributaries, look for trout runs to be on the upswing after things settle down following several inches of rain.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Perch seem to be taking over the headlines for Lake Erie anglers. However, this does not mean that walleyes aren’t available. If the weather cooperates, fall walleye action can be very good. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla headed out for his final walleye outing of the season Saturday, but he isn't ready to put away his boat after good perch reports. He targeted the 90-foot zone between Dunkirk and Cattaraugus Creek and picked up a couple of walleyes by using his divers set 195 feet back. Most boats in the area were targeting perch in the 70-foot range off the Catt. His buddy, Paul Koepf of Arcade, boated 43 perch before running out of minnows. Brzuszkiewicz tried to jig up some perch using salted minnows, but only caught one fish. He caught another on a piece of worm. Koepf enjoyed his success using live goldens that he bought from Miller’s Bait Store in Irving. Charlie Hoffman and Billy Garry, who live in West Seneca, and Alan Miles of Springville boxed 80 yellow perch before the winds changed and the perch disappeared. They were fishing in 52 feet of water off Sturgeon Point. Brzuszkiewicz went back to trolling in the 90-foot area off the Catt and hit a perch and two more walleyes to complete his day. He had other perch reports from friends, and everyone was catching fish, so perch tackle will replace the walleye gear on the boat.

Capt. Tom Sieczkarek of Pendleton took his last trip for the walleye season on Saturday, too, fishing with his daughter Chelsea Sieczkarek and Chuck Booker of Amherst. They found fish straight out of Cattaraugus Creek in 80 to 88 feet of water. Fish were there but the bite was a bit off. The P-5 chartreuse/ black, one of Booker’s baits, started the day. They got another snapping a copper/green spoon off the downrigger. Both fish came up spitting 3-inch shad. They made a change to Booker's 3-inch stick baits including a P-3 multicolor and the bite was a little more consistent, as they caught five walleyes. A diver set on No. 2 setting and 150 back took one, too. After the wind picked up, they headed in early with seven keepers (19-22 inches), one short and one perch.

Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports bass fishing is still transitioning into fall. Numbers of fish are the norm, and size isn’t far behind. Some fish are shallow, most are deep. Lures like swimbaits, drop shot rigs, Ned rigs and tubes are the baits of choice right now. As we get more into fall, smallmouth fishing will get better.

In the tributaries, steelhead action had been good before the rain according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Local guide Nicholas Sagnibene of 716 Fly Fishing reports that most of the lake tributaries will be blown out through the weekend. However, once things settle down after the rain, pods of fish should be spread out through the systems – not in great numbers, but fishable numbers. With the inland trout streams, many should be coming around by Friday, but most likely will be high into next week.

Niagara River

Salmon have made their way into the lower river section with the best spot being in the Niagara Gorge and Devil’s Hole areas. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls says the first wave of fish have come through, but things are a bit slower now. Casting spinners or glow spoons early morning or in the evening should produce a few fish. He expects more fish to show up when the waters cool a bit more. Water color was 3 to 4 feet on Tuesday. Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield reported some action off the NYPA fishing platform. He said that there are many variables in the platform area with water color and strength of the current. Ideally, all generators (but especially No. 1 generator, closest to the platform) are working and that creates a good flow for salmon and trout fishing. Twister tails on a two-foot leader under a barrel swivel and egg sinker is what most fishermen are using successfully. A couple of casters are using skein or egg sacks and have had good luck, too. If the No. 1 generator is off, big jigging spoons bounced off the bottom will work for salmon as well as walleye according to Holycross. If you are into drift fishing, you can catch salmon and trout using a center pin rod or long spinning rod. At least a 10-foot rod is recommended. Leader length for drift fishing is about 8 feet and most guys are using trout beads 8 to 10 millimeters. Everyone seems to have their favorite color. Fishing for salmon at the end of the platform works. Holycross caught one on a blade bait and have seen others connect with blade baits, large No. 5 spinners (Mepps), and on spoons during low light conditions.

Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston reports that it has been hit or miss on smallmouth bass. Crayfish will work one day and not the next. If the fish are on, you can have quite a bit of fun. He had young Mikey Cardamone of Lewiston on board the other day off Fort Niagara and their biggest smallmouth was around the 6-pound mark. Matt Wilson of Wheatfield was in the lower Niagara River over the weekend as well as on the lake. Bass have been cooperating very well using swimbaits, Kietech’s, and drop shots, working his baits from deep to shallow. The jerk bait bite really kicked off on Saturday in front of the Fort Niagara boat launch. The Berkley cutter jerk bait worked well for Wilson. Upper Niagara River reports show that things are changing drastically now that temperatures are into the 60s. Fish can be in 8 feet and in 29 feet, but when you find them, there’s a bunch, Wilson said. There’s no such thing as too shallow water now. Don’t let the fall bite fool you when people say they go deep. These bass will be sitting under your boat in 5 feet of water. Back off and cast slow sinking jerk baits, Wilson said.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Salmon are jumping around the pier heads at Olcott according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott. That is the perfect enticement to draw anglers and quite a few people have shown up to cast Cleo’s, KO Wobblers and Moonshine casting spoons. Spoons with anything glow, blue, green or orange. Some salmon are being caught on eggs, both sacs and skein. Nothing much at Burt Dam yet except for a few walleyes.

Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports current conditions are good in the Oak. Temperatures are coming down with lots of cloudiness in the water thanks to off and on rain. No significant changes in tributary flows yet. The forecast shows continued cool temperatures through the weekend. Erie Canal bolstered flows are making up for rain deficits in the Oak and Sandy, as well as 18 Mile Creek. Good options all around for moderate to medium numbers of king salmon. The greatest concentrations of fish are at the Waterport dam according to Bierstine. New migrations may stop in downstream fast water gravel stretches like the Archers Club. Lower river staging spots like at the Bridges area reported to have fish crashing through last weekend. Pier, river mouth and small boat casters, and trollers, are getting hook-ups and are seeing fish porpoising. Mixed in with the kings have been browns, steelhead and at least a couple of Atlantic salmon. The lake trout season closes on Friday for Lake Ontario and the lower Niagara River.

Finger Lakes

In general, expect northern pike and pickerel fishing to improve by the end of the week on all the Finger Lakes that contain these species as water temperatures cool, reports Capt. John Gaulke of the Finger Lakes Angling Zone Guide Service. Smaller lakes will turn on first.

Cayuga Lake: Lake trout fishing is fair to good on fish running from 25 to 30 inches long. They can be found from 80 feet out to 130 feet, reports Gaulke. Lots of fish are near spawning areas in the lower third of the lake. He has done well with white and baitfish-colored paddle tails fished on 1½ ounce jig heads. Some rainbow trout are around.

Owasco Lake: Lake trout fishing is very good from 80 to 110 feet. Most fish are running 24 to 26 inches long. White and chartreuse jigs are working well. Pike are starting to show up around weed edges.

Skaneateles Lake: Many smallmouth bass are in shallow water (10 to 20 feet), apparently chasing perch, says Gaulke. Large rock bass and occasional perch can be caught via drop-shotting or fishing live bait from 25 to 50 feet of water.