Fishing report: Night walleye bite continues to be good; perch not gone yet

A holiday weekend is coming. One popular activity is the National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. It’s also a deadline weekend for the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament. Walleye action is turning on in Lake Erie and the perch fishing isn’t over quite yet. The moss is starting in the Niagara River.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The night walleye bite continues to be good. Ryland King of Blasdell reports that the shallower bite in five to seven feet of water has been better this week with Husky Jerks out of Dunkirk. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga reports a variety of stickbaits are working for the night bite around Sturgeon Point, including Husky Jerks, Chatter Raps, Rapalas, and Smithwick Elite 8 Rogues. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that the nighttime walleyes are being caught in good numbers west of Dunkirk. Blue and silver Rapalas have been working well. Things are slowly transitioning into a better daytime bite. Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters reports that it has been a good night bite for walleyes. Trolling stickbaits in 5 to 10 feet of water has been getting limits. During the day, he has seen scattered success in the 15- to 20-foot range with deeper diving crankbaits. Smallmouth bass are in all the Buffalo Harbor drifts. Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reports that he has been fishing Buffalo Harbor for smallmouth bass and doing quite well. His best spots have been near the South Gap and the Fish Market. Best bait has been golden shiners. Perch have been hit or miss in 50 to 60 feet of water east of Cattaraugus Creek according to Stevens. Enter Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla, who was disappointed when the Southtowns Walleye Association canceled its perch contest last Thursday due to lack of participation. It turned out to be windy on Saturday anyway. He had heard that the perch were gone, and he needed to see for himself. When he arrived at the state launch out of Cattaraugus at 6:30 a.m. Monday, the launch lady said that the word was the perch had stopped biting. There were only three trailers in the parking lot. Brzuszkiewicz plugged in his waypoints from a previous outing in 50 to 60 feet of water and saw signs of fish laying on the bottom with a thick red line on his fish finder. He chose the “cast and drag” method and hit his first perch. He saw the fish rise off the bottom on his electronics. The next drop was under his boat, and he caught number two. After that, it was game on. He had his limit of 50 perch by 8:45 a.m. He caught over a dozen double headers. All the fish were between 9 and 14 inches. He called some friends to enjoy the bite and they caught 74 before the bite shut down when the wind switched to the northwest. Don’t believe everything you hear. The catfish are piling up in the tributaries reports Stevens. Bottom rigs and cutbait are key. His Fifth annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament is Saturday from noon to midnight. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Hanover boat launch. It is two-person teams with a $100 entry fee.

Niagara River

There are still steelhead and lake trout being caught in the lower Niagara River according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Shiners off three-ways is one approach. MagLips or Kwikfish is another, again off three-way rigs. Bass action has been decent on artificial lures like swim baits, Ned rigs or tubes. Shore casters like Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls are picking up walleye, bass, steelhead and lake trout on No. 4 white spinners and white jigs. The river has been high and fast. With recent rain, Ziehm reports that visibility was knocked down to about 4 feet with plenty of bait fish along the shore above the power plant. A few walleyes are being caught at night off the Lewiston Landing area on swim baits and other plastics. There are still a few coho salmon available on the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara, but they are scattering with warmer waters and the movement of baitfish away from the green buoy marker. John Jarosz of Lake View hit the Bar with Capt. Ryan Shea and they managed to boat three of the tasty salmon. However, things are changing on the bar as the transition phase in the river and lake is shaking things up. The dreaded moss is just starting to show up, a bit early.

If you see that muskellunge season has opened, this is not for Great Lakes waters. This is only for inland waters. The Great Lakes waters will open on June 15, a change from previous years. The regular bass season, which also opens June 15 throughout the state, is another change. Both Great Lakes musky and statewide bass will open on June 15 instead of the third Saturday in June. A catch-and-release bass season is currently open, except for Lake Erie, where a special trophy season (one fish, 20-inch minimum size) is in place. The catch and release bass season is artificial baits only, but you can use live bait on Lake Erie. There also is a “no fishing” exception for the catch and release bass season in the eastern end of Lake Ontario out of Jefferson County, the St. Lawrence River, and the tributaries of those areas.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The Spring Big Boys Tournament was held out of Wilson and Olcott last Saturday. The winning team was Team Thrillseeker with Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane. His strategy was to motor west of Wilson to not have to fight the strong west winds. They used Dreamweaver Mag spoons and meat rigs to take their best six fish. They targeted 30 to 100 feet down over 180 to 250 feet of water with riggers, divers and copper lines. Runner-up was Reel Mania led by Capt. Mark Lewandowski of Depew, by less than a point. They fished straight out of Wilson in 200 feet of water, targeting the top 50 feet with all mag spoons. Riggers were set at 40 and 50 feet. They also ran 7 and 10 colors of lead core, using mostly dark colors as it was overcast for most of the day. Capt. Tim Sylvester of Ransomville reports that fishing was good his last trip out of Olcott targeting 150 to 275 feet of water using spoons and meat rigs once he found fish straight off Olcott. Tournament week for the Pro-Am out of Wilson and Olcott is coming up. Check out www.lakeontarioproam.net. It will be followed by the Orleans County Open Tournament June 11-12 out of Point Breeze.

Chautauqua Lake

Hats off to Ryland King of Blasdell and his dad, Trevor King of Ashville. The duo won the Chautauqua Bassmasters Spring Walleye Open over the weekend with five fish totaling 15.59 pounds. They also caught the big fish for the day at 5.35 pounds. They were jigging in the south end of the lake in 13 to 14 feet of water. The walleye fishing has been good both at night and during the day according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Weed lines are starting to develop, holding fish tight to the line and in weed patches. Casting floating Rapalas, Bay Rats and similar lures is working after dark. Trolling worm harnesses behind bottom bouncers is working during the day. The water is extremely clear, so using a 24-inch to 30-inch harness helps. Trolling around 1 mph is a good speed. Jigging the weed edges and in weed pockets is producing fish as well, reports Sperry. Crappies are catchable in five to eight feet of water in the south basin, but most fish are spawned out and off the beds now. Remember, even though inland musky season opens June 1, DEC is allowing anglers to fish for them over this Memorial Day weekend because the new date change was approved so late. Sperry recommends using smaller six- to eight-inch baits with fluorocarbon leaders (48 to 60 inches long) with the clearer waters.

