Fishing report: Mild conditions create more consistent fishing

It’s been four weeks since the Blizzard of ’22 began, and the Niagara River is finally turning on for anglers, showing more consistent fishing. Mild conditions have been good for shore and boat fishermen. If you are an ice fisherman, there are limited opportunities around the state.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Creek flows have been up and down with the rain, snow, rain, snow weather patterns we have experienced so far this season, reports Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus. But when flows are fishable, there have been a lot of good, quality fish around that normally would be hidden under ice this time of year. Jig fishing has been very productive for me the last couple weeks, too. Chartreuse and white jigs have been good. Tied on 1/32-ounce Voodoo jig heads, and I like a 4-gram float.

A new outdoor shop focused on fishing has opened at 1992 Lakeview Road in Lake View. Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors reports that his team was out over the weekend and on Monday to hit Lake Erie tributaries. Creeks in the Southtowns were cold and slushy, but clear enough to fish. Fishing was slow, but they managed a few steelhead. Chartreuse egg sacs rigged with a bead, as well as jig patterns in white and olive, worked best.

Mike Pustulka of Yorkshire upgraded his 31.25-inch steelhead with a 33.5-inch fish on a favorite Erie tributary to improve his first-place fish in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors winter fishing contest. He used an egg sac, fishing with Ray Vila in 17-degree air temperatures. There were no other derby changes.

Niagara River

Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that fishing is good from both boat and shore. Steelhead, brown trout and lake trout are spread throughout the river from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara. MagLips and egg sacs are the two top baits right now. Other lures and baits will work, but just not as consistently. Captains Chris and Connor Cinelli of Grand Island took out Gary Laidman of South Wales and Dan Ettipio of Clarence on Tuesday and had a banner day using pink and chartreuse egg sacs off three-way rigs. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reported green, murky water on Monday, but conditions continued to improve. A few anglers caught steelhead and lake trout with an occasional brown trout. The sun should help trigger increased activity with a bit of warmth. Drabczyk says that Kwikfish or MagLips should work well, fished off three-way rigs. Some anglers have been using shiners with mixed success.

For shore casters, visibility was at 2 to 3 feet on Monday, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. He hit three steelhead on Sunday and three steelhead on Monday. Finding the right spot is key. His homemade No. 4 spinners in pinks and whites are doing the trick. He also caught a few trout on white and silver bucktails. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls hit the gorge area of the lower river and was 5 for 7 on browns and rainbows on Tuesday. He used No. 6 spins and KO wobbler spoons in silver and green.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Icy cold waters from snow and ice melt in the tributaries were reported by guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters. Make certain you fish your fly "low and slow" in these conditions, and get your fly under the shelf ice. Smaller tributaries are still struggling with low water and iced conditions, but you may find some fishable water. Rain is coming and might create a decent window of angling opportunity later in the week as the smaller tributaries get much-needed water. Fish are scattered as singles here and there. Lots of walking and casting. Presentation is critical. Make your first cast your best cast. Check out Feltrinelli’s seminars at the Greater Niagara Outdoor and Fishing Expo coming up Feb. 16-19. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are slowly on the retreat from higher and dirtier flows, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. That is part of the formula for steelhead hookups – being on the water after flows increase. Flows are medium to slightly high with 1 to 2 feet of visibility. Other smaller area tributaries have medium to slightly high flows with slightly stained water color. Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek have been muddy, but the bite is good, reports Matt Vogt of Newfane. He caught three trout earlier in the week and saw a few other trout caught, as well. Tributaries are still open with decent flow. The smaller creeks may start to close the colder it gets. Hair jigs and egg imitations are doing well. Egg sacs and beads will produce fish, too. No safe ice in Wilson or Olcott harbors yet with the mild conditions. No safe ice further to the east, either, in places like Sodus Bay.

Lake action for brown trout – and, to a lesser extent, for steelhead, lake trout and Atlantic salmon – continues to be an option if the weather cooperates, according to Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester. Water has been stained coming out of the tributaries, but that should create a distinct mudline where the browns will hang out. Rowcliffe prefers stickbaits in bright colors such as orange, chartreuse and firetiger when working the mudline off boards.

Finger Lakes

The water levels are low on Cayuga Lake. Shore fishing should be fair to good for lake trout and occasional browns, according to Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Expect some landlocked salmon and brown trout on Seneca Lake. Pike and perch fishing should be good if you can get out.

Ice fishing update

Loon Lake in Steuben County is back to safe ice, according to Scott Brauer of Gasport, New York’s Ice Team rep. The north end of Honeoye is marginal, and caution is advised. It’s important to spud your way everywhere you walk, because good ice is not at all locations. The south end of Honeoye still has open water. On Oneida Lake, there was some safe ice in Big Bay and in some of the small, sheltered bays, as well. Everything is starting to tighten up and will get better, Brauer reports. Patience is his word of the week, especially for those who don’t venture onto ice consistently. We will have a lot of ice action over the next month, including some great tournaments. The fish are currently feeding on blood worms in the basin, shrimp in the weeds and year of young fish in the in-between. Those are the baits you should try to mimic.