Fishing report: Mad dash to catch big salmon to win grand prize in Summer LOC Derby

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby ends on Sunday, but this weekend is the start of back-to-back events on Lake Erie with the Bart’s Cove Duel in Dunkirk July 30-31 and the Con Club tournament Aug. 5-7 for walleyes. Winds were a bit of a problem last week. Let’s hope Mother Nature is not as tough on area anglers.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Walleye information is tough to come by right now with back-to-back tournaments out of Dunkirk the next two weekends. There are prizes based on scores for both events, so tactics and locations are being kept tight to the vest. Recent winds have moved the big school of fish off Buffalo a bit, but if you can find it, you will do well. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that the winds finally subsided, and anglers hit the water on Tuesday. Out of Cattaraugus Creek, the bite has been steady around 60 to 70 feet of water. Night action has been around 30 to 45 feet of water. Hot colors have been purple and watermelon. Many anglers are using stickbaits, but worm harnesses have been the ticket. Off Buffalo, Tommy Ortolano with Lake Effect Bait and Tackle reports that some walleyes have moved into shallower depths. Black and purple worm harnesses were working in 37 to 47 feet of water. The big walleye school is gone thanks to the wind. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla did some exploring and found the big school of walleyes was missing, working the entire area off Buffalo from 50- to 60-foot depths. Off the Catt, he reported that some fish were found in 70 to 75 feet of water. We will have to see what the Bart’s Cove Duel brings this weekend. It’s summertime deep rock fishing for smallmouth bass, reports Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda. Some days are better than others. He hasn’t found them schooled up in big numbers yet, but he believes that will come soon. Best depths that have been key for bites is 32 to 38 feet of water. Most of his fish have been coming off dropshot rigs and a handful of Ned rig presentations.

Niagara River

In the lower Niagara River below the falls, Matt Wilson of Wheatfield enjoyed a smash fest on smallmouth bass around the green buoy marker at the mouth. He started in 40 feet of water with a southwest wind drifting into 17 feet on the flat. It was loaded, and he enjoyed a 30-plus fish day using artificial lures. The best baits were a robo worm in natural shad color, running it like a Ned rig and drop-shotting on bass whenever he marked them on his graph using spot lock. The drop shot bait was a KVD Dream Shot. He did a few drifts in the river, and from Stella to the fort, all were showing fish. When the lake flips again, those bass will move into the river, according to Wilson. He didn’t encounter any moss issues, which was great news. There was a decent bass bite on crabs in front of Strawberry Island, reports Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island, fishing the stretch of water above Niagara Falls. Some good walleye action was taking place in the emerald channel on a spinner and a worm, according to Cinelli.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

With the end of the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby taking place at 1 p.m. Sunday, trout and salmon efforts will ramp up to take over the lead for the grand prize $10,000 salmon. If you are going fishing, make sure you are registered, even for one day. The current leader is a 31-pound, 3-ounce Fair Haven king salmon reeled in by Joe Snook of Sterling. Top brown trout is an 18-5 Rochester fish caught by Craig O’Brien of Rochester. The lake trout leader will be tough to beat, checking in at 29-3, but a 27-pounder came to the scales the past week. The leading laker taker is Jason Smola of North Syracuse. Tom Christen’s 15½-pound steelhead is still tops. The Depew fisherman caught it out of Wilson. However, a 16-pound steelie was caught out of Olcott this past week by Capt. Kurt Driscoll, but his clients were not in the derby. In the walleye category, Capt. Arnie Jonathan of Lockport is top dog with an 11-10 Niagara River fish. That weight was matched this past week by another Niagara River walleye, but Jonathan caught it first to maintain his lead. Strong northwest winds earlier this week have changed much of the water, according to Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters out of Wilson. He reports that the brown trout bite that was close to shore needs a little time to set up again. Your best bet is an offshore steelhead bite with a few kings mixed in. Over the weekend, the bite was from the 29- to the 31-line out deep, but that changed to the 27 line on Tuesday straight out of Wilson. He found success in the top 65 feet of water primarily on spoons – greens and dark colors like geezer and spooks. He caught a few on flasher and fly. Use your Fish Hawk unit to pay attention to speed and temperature down deep. There has been a lot of current and one direction may make a difference. His speed lately has been 3.1 mph, but it varies from day to day. Look for changes. Use a good pair of polarized glasses to see breaks in the surface water and try fishing there. Fishing is good right now for a mix of salmon and steelhead, reports Capt. Joe Oakes of Salmonboy Charters. He is finding success targeting waters that are over 400-plus feet with flasher-fly combos and spoons in the top 80 feet of water. Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters out of Point Breeze reports that last Sunday was the best fishing he's seen offshore at the 27½, 28½ and 29 lines for both mature and immature kings and some steelhead. Nothing specific is working spoonwise. He's running 50 feet, 65 feet, 80 feet down on riggers with 44-degree temperatures at 80 feet. The northeast troll was dynamite, not so much with southwest troll.

Tomahawk wins Sandy Creek Shootout

Hats off to the Tomahawk Fishing Team led by Capt. Jonathan Ross of Hamlin. They won the Sandy Creek Shootout last weekend with a four-fish weight of 81.88 pounds and a score of 121.88 points by adding 10 points per fish. The team had a good day on the Big Fish Friday event, but all were under 20 pounds. Fishing out of the Oak, the riggers were parked at 70, 80 and 90 feet and they were using their new Super Magnum Hawk spoons in Carbon 14, NBK and Ice Cream Sandwich. Magnum divers were back 120 to 200 feet on a 2.5 setting. They also used Hawk’s Oki 13 flashers with GRC Dean’s double glow meat rigs. Copper lines were 300 and 400 feet, pulling DW Spin Doctors and A-Tom-Mik flies including Hypnotist and Kevin’s Secret Fly. They moved to Sandy Creek for the contest on Saturday, motoring east to the area around Wautoma Shoals in 120 feet of water to start and hit a 23-pound fish right away. Using essentially the same program, they settled in at 150 to 250 feet of water, putting together a nice box of fish. The team’s best four fish was good enough for the win. The squad consisted of Ross, Tara Webb of Hamlin, Scott Beck of Kent and Stacey Wisner of Friendship.

Chautauqua Lake

It was pretty good walleye fishing last week, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. His top program in the last few weeks has been trolling cranks off lead core. The best bite is the first three hours after daybreak. Covering ground and changing colors until a pattern is established is a daily routine. Hot-n-Tots have been his go-to lure. Flicker Shad’s and Flicker Minnows are working as well. Slow trolling worm harnesses on the north basin are working along weed lines in 11 to 14 feet of water. The musky fishing has picked up some. Sperry landed a few last week, trolling Leo Mojoes in 14 to 18 feet of water. There have been reports of fish being landed trolling Llungen 22 Longs and Tuff Shad’s between 4 and 5 mph.