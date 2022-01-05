Fishing report: Lots of fresh trout reported in Lake Erie streams

Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reports that they are waiting on safe ice. In the meantime, many locals have found a great panfish bite on Honeoye Lake. Water temp is around 37 degrees and big bluegill decided to strap on the feed bag. Eight to 15 feet seems to be the place to start. Double drop shots with fatheads and Rosie’s, small jigs tipped with spikes or wax worms, and fishing the bottom with crappie sliders seem to be the best bet. Perch fishing on Canandaigua Lake continues to be good for numbers. However, finding a school of eaters has been difficult.

Bobby Joe Frost of Alden reports that hard water anglers are fishing all over in the north. It looks like more fishable ice than not to the north of Watertown. Remember, early ice is never "safe" so don't solely rely on other people's reports. Always do your research and spud, spud, spud, both out and in. Use the buddy system and do not forget your ice cleats or ice picks. Always take a throw rope and whistle just in case there are problems. Frost says that if you are new to fishing a certain lake, the DEC website (dec.ny.gov) has topographical maps showing depth and structure along with possible "special" fishing regulations (like no gas motors, no live bait, no ice fishing). The site also says what species are in the lake along with stocking info. Take a small trash bag on the ice in case you find garbage. Red Lake in Theresa is not safe because of the Indian River running into it, but Payne Lake has 4 inches of good blue ice. Eel Bay, Chippewa Bay and Goose Bay on the St. Lawrence River have 4 to 5 inches of good blue ice; Black Lake has basically 4 inches across everything, with bays like Mile Arm and Rollaway having 5 inches. Many mountain lakes like Eagle, Durant and others are frozen solid. Chaumont Bay, Oneida and Sodus are wide open. Frost says that if you head to Black Lake, be sure to stop into Chapman’s Sport Shop in Hammond, a great ice fishing shop for anglers.