Fishing report: Larger walleye showing up in bunches in Lake Erie

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby is set to begin Saturday, as will the Summer Big Boys Tournament. On Lake Erie, the NY Walleye Derby continues, with the next big tournament being the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout scheduled for July 15-16.
Lake Erie and tributaries
It appears the migrating school of walleye is starting to show up off Buffalo. Capt. John DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls is noticing larger fish are starting to show up and he caught his first big one of the season at 30 inches and 10 pounds on a worm harness. Don’t hesitate to throw out the boards now to spread your program. He caught some fish on 3 colors of lead core line his last trip out. Best color for harnesses has been black/purple, orange/green, firetiger and silver/green. Bottom bouncing is still taking the most fish. Off Buffalo, the area from Seneca Shoal to the international boundary has been the best area for him. Fish are spread out from 45 feet to 60 feet of water. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla found fish by going a little deeper. The fish were not showing on sonar, but there was an armada of boats near the Canadian line off Buffalo. He kept patient as he got closer to them and then one of his two bottom lines got pulled down to the water. It was a nice 27-inch walleye, too late for the Southtowns derby. The fishing fleet was moving in an east-west direction, so he motored to his far west position at 51 feet of water to troll with the wind via his I-pilot. He boated one walleye during his first troll, then three more during his second and then the limit fish at the start of the third. Firetiger blades and purple beads seemed to work best, and the fish were right on the bottom. A little jiggle of his worm rig as it passed through the fish groups seemed to stimulate the strike as he caught five fish using that action on one rod. The walleye bite has been hit or miss out of Cattaraugus Creek according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Fish have been spread out in 30 to 60 feet of water. Purple worm harnesses are working best. Eye-Fish harnesses have a new Colorado blade harness that is picking up a lot of fish for some local charter captains. Jack Betz of Lancaster had a great trip with his family out of Dunkirk with Capt. Jim Steel of Dreamcatcher Charters. They were several miles from port, trolling with spoons near the bottom in 40 to 50 feet of water. For many on board, it was their first walleye trip. Barcelona reports have been excellent for walleyes the past week and getting better every day. According to Peter Delpriore of Perrysburg, a good place to start is 54 to 64 feet of water in front of the harbor. Stickbaits worked best for him. DeLorenzo also has been doing well on smallmouth bass around Seneca Shoal in 36 to 40 feet of water. It looks like about 90 percent of the bass that he has caught have spawned out. Many of the fish are larger in size, 20 inches or better. Shiners are the best live bait for him right now, but that should switch to crabs by the first week in July. Local guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports that bass fishing has been good everywhere in Lake Erie from 24 feet to 39 feet of water. We will see a transition in the next couple weeks where they will start to set up on deep rock. It does not matter what you throw at them right now according to Warriner, as they will eat anything from a dropshot, swimbait, tube and Ned rig. He is seeing them schooled up pretty good, so once you catch one, don’t be surprised to catch a bunch. Matt Wilson of Wheatfield has been doing well on smallmouth bass around Seneca shoal, fishing with his wife Katie. They caught multiple fish in the high 4-pound range with the big bass at 5.2 pounds. They were all caught drop-shotting plastics in 34 to 38 feet of water on any change of bottom from sand to thick rock using their side scan. Best colors have been black and goby color. The plastics were Berkeley flat worms. Black shad color worked great. Catfish have dropped back to the lake according to Stevens. Shorelines are a good spot to fish using cut-bait.
Niagara River
Anglers battling moss in the upper Niagara River are starting to see a few walleyes according to Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island. The moss has been making it tough. The smallmouth bass fishing has been very good around Strawberry Island on both golden shiners and crabs says Cinelli. In the lower river, Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle of Lewiston reports that there is still lots of moss around there, too. Bass are being caught around Fort Niagara and out by the wall on the Bar. Some anglers are still catching include smallmouth bass, sheepshead, white bass and the occasional trout on spinners and jigs at the NYPA platform. Ditto for along the shoreline of the gorge.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing couldn’t get the salmon to go over the weekend, but browns and steelhead filled in nicely fishing out of the Oak. Browns were in 65 feet of water east and west of the Oak Orchard River. Steelhead were anywhere from 200-400 feet of water, mainly west of the Oak. DW spoons were responsible for the catches, with the best spoon patterns being Mongoose, Seasick Waddler, black/silver for the brown trout; Mixed Veggies, Geezer, Gold 42nd, and Hawg Wild for the steelhead. Speaking of the Oak, there will be a Summer Big Boys Tournament on Saturday. Contact Craig Hajecki at 585-303-9267 if you are interested in competing. The Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby also begins Saturday and runs through July 31 with nearly $40,000 in cash prize available, including a $10,000 grand prize for the largest salmon and weekly prizes of $1,000 for the largest salmon and $500 for steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, and walleye each. Check out www.loc.org for details. Capt. Joe Oakes of Salmon Boy Sportfishing reported that fishing was good this past weekend out of Wilson. There is a good number of fish around and bait everywhere. Most consistent bites seem to come from 100 to 200 feet of water and then 400-plus feet. There is a good mix of steelhead, kings and cohos available for trollers. Spoons in the top 60 feet seemed to work best for Oakes. Darker colors like the Seasick Waddler were the ticket to success. The Genesee River off Lake Ontario is such an underrated fishery according to Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester. You can troll for walleye, bass, catfish or for whatever else will bite. You also can fish the reeds/weeds that hold bait fish or jig the deeper sections of the river that can be as deep as 20 feet. There are lots of holes that hold fish. You can jig or drift the shallow rocky areas that always have walleye. Rowcliffe launched at 3 p.m. on Sunday and set up to troll while driving upstream. He used his main motor to keep his speed at 2.5 to 3 mph. He used a flicker shad in different styles of firetiger on one of his rods. He used a Kwikfish on the other two rods. Going that fast and driving into the current made the Kwikfish dance while giving them good vibration. That always helps in the stained Genny. On this day, he boated 15 walleyes and six sheepsheads in just a few hours of fishing.
Chautauqua Lake
The walleye bite has been hit or miss according to Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters. He has been able to find a few walleyes along deep weed lines in the North Basin of the lake. Butterfly spinners and worm harnesses have been working but he was running and gunning to several spots around the lake to find fish. When fishing worm harnesses along the weed edges, Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors says to try experimenting with different blade types and colors. The blade preference changes with the water clarity, so every day is a learning experience. Trolling around 1 mph is working best for Sperry. Yellow and white perch, sunfish and an occasional white bass can’t resist hitting a worm harness as well. Vertical jigging in weed pockets is producing fish. The musky fishing has been average the last couple of weeks says Sperry. Casting has been producing fish for those willing to grind it out. Spinnerbaits and jerk baits worked close to and over weed lines is working.