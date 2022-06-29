Fishing report: Larger walleye showing up in bunches in Lake Erie

It appears the migrating school of walleye is starting to show up off Buffalo. Capt. John DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls is noticing larger fish are starting to show up and he caught his first big one of the season at 30 inches and 10 pounds on a worm harness. Don’t hesitate to throw out the boards now to spread your program. He caught some fish on 3 colors of lead core line his last trip out. Best color for harnesses has been black/purple, orange/green, firetiger and silver/green. Bottom bouncing is still taking the most fish. Off Buffalo, the area from Seneca Shoal to the international boundary has been the best area for him. Fish are spread out from 45 feet to 60 feet of water. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla found fish by going a little deeper. The fish were not showing on sonar, but there was an armada of boats near the Canadian line off Buffalo. He kept patient as he got closer to them and then one of his two bottom lines got pulled down to the water. It was a nice 27-inch walleye, too late for the Southtowns derby. The fishing fleet was moving in an east-west direction, so he motored to his far west position at 51 feet of water to troll with the wind via his I-pilot. He boated one walleye during his first troll, then three more during his second and then the limit fish at the start of the third. Firetiger blades and purple beads seemed to work best, and the fish were right on the bottom. A little jiggle of his worm rig as it passed through the fish groups seemed to stimulate the strike as he caught five fish using that action on one rod. The walleye bite has been hit or miss out of Cattaraugus Creek according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Fish have been spread out in 30 to 60 feet of water. Purple worm harnesses are working best. Eye-Fish harnesses have a new Colorado blade harness that is picking up a lot of fish for some local charter captains. Jack Betz of Lancaster had a great trip with his family out of Dunkirk with Capt. Jim Steel of Dreamcatcher Charters. They were several miles from port, trolling with spoons near the bottom in 40 to 50 feet of water. For many on board, it was their first walleye trip. Barcelona reports have been excellent for walleyes the past week and getting better every day. According to Peter Delpriore of Perrysburg, a good place to start is 54 to 64 feet of water in front of the harbor. Stickbaits worked best for him. DeLorenzo also has been doing well on smallmouth bass around Seneca Shoal in 36 to 40 feet of water. It looks like about 90 percent of the bass that he has caught have spawned out. Many of the fish are larger in size, 20 inches or better. Shiners are the best live bait for him right now, but that should switch to crabs by the first week in July. Local guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports that bass fishing has been good everywhere in Lake Erie from 24 feet to 39 feet of water. We will see a transition in the next couple weeks where they will start to set up on deep rock. It does not matter what you throw at them right now according to Warriner, as they will eat anything from a dropshot, swimbait, tube and Ned rig. He is seeing them schooled up pretty good, so once you catch one, don’t be surprised to catch a bunch. Matt Wilson of Wheatfield has been doing well on smallmouth bass around Seneca shoal, fishing with his wife Katie. They caught multiple fish in the high 4-pound range with the big bass at 5.2 pounds. They were all caught drop-shotting plastics in 34 to 38 feet of water on any change of bottom from sand to thick rock using their side scan. Best colors have been black and goby color. The plastics were Berkeley flat worms. Black shad color worked great. Catfish have dropped back to the lake according to Stevens. Shorelines are a good spot to fish using cut-bait.