Fishing report: July fishing heats up with Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout

There’s a shootout for walleye on Lake Erie out of Sunset Bay and teams will battle in a pro-am for salmon and trout out of Sodus Bay as July fishing action heats up. Let’s hope the winds calm down.

Lake Erie and tributaries

With the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout taking place this weekend, Roy Hryckowian of Nick’s Sporting Goods in Buffalo says many teams really don’t yet have a contest plan for bigger walleyes. Walleye action has been good, just not for bigger fish. Hryckowian is coming off winning the Southtowns Walleye Derby last month, but he didn’t find out until Sunday. Read about his win in Sunday’s outdoor column. He says that trollers are catching fish off the windmills in 40 to 48 feet of water around Seneca Shoal. Myers Reef around 50 feet has been good, too. Worm harnesses are working best, and some boats are using extra weight to run a little bit faster speed with their bottom bouncers. Some weights are 8, 10 and 12 ounces, allowing them to run 1.8 to 2.0 miles per hour. The International line is producing fish as well. One hot port for walleyes has been Barcelona. Capt. Ernie Calandrelli of Ernie’s Guide Service reports that he fished three boats for two days and his party filleted 100 walleyes. Best depth was 46 to 55 feet of water, bottom-bouncing with three-way setups. Any kind of harness seemed to catch fish, but his favorite is chartreuse or green blade of some sort. He was using 2¾-ounce weights on boards, 8 ounces on his front rods and 6 ounces on the back. His best speed was 1.3 to 1.7 mph. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Buffalo Wingz Waterfowl and Sportfishing reports that the lake flipped over recently, just when the bite was unbelievable. He is now praying for some west winds to stabilize the water column, allowing the fish to set up. Fish were pushed east toward Buffalo the past few days and they seem to be in tighter from the 60-foot depths off Point Abino all the way to 55 feet off Sturgeon Point and the Seneca Shoal vicinity in the 45- to 48-foot range. Barcelona surface temperatures dropped almost 10 degrees and it was 45 degrees on the bottom. The past few days have improved slightly. With the water flipping, fish have been driven up and down in the water column. This is great for the open water trolling anglers pulling dipsy divers, riggers and lead core. The Buffalo end of the water is much more stable and fish can be had for bottom bouncers. There seems to be a better class of fish on the east end this year. Anglers of all skill levels seem to be putting together good boxes. There are a good number of 9- to 10-pounders hitting the deck, but nothing with consistency. O’Neill has boated at least one 8-pound fish or better each outing. His biggest so far is 10½ pounds. His top tactic is dragging crawlers on the bottom with light tackle. Earlier this week, he targeted bass on the sand flats and his graph was lit up like crazy spaghetti. This is the telltale sign of walleye schools. It was late morning, and the wind was building fast. Swapping out bass rigs with bottom bouncers and crawlers was the decision. In less than two hours, they popped a dozen fish while sorting through the drum. If the weather holds up and water temperatures normalize, O’Neill predicts a mid-40-pound box for the Sunset Bay Shootout. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports he has found some success bottom bouncing around the 60-foot mark off the condos on the boundary out of Buffalo, but only before 10 a.m. Out of Dunkirk, Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters has been taking walleye tight to the bottom west of the harbor in 50- to 60-foot depths. It seems like you need to vary depths and pick at them.

The Bart’s Cove Walleye Duel is slated for July 30-31. Deadline to register is July 20. Anyone looking to enter should contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871. The contest is connected with the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Tournament set for Aug. 5-7. The field is almost filled. Call Zen Olow at 640-2776 to see if there are openings. Check Sunday’s Scattershots for further details on both.

Niagara River

Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports that the moss situation seems to be getting better in the lower river, which means that fishing is getting better, as well. The best place for bass is around Fort Niagara and Youngstown with shiners and crayfish topping the list of live bait, and Ned rigs and swim baits topping artificial baits. Walleyes are hitting on the Niagara Bar at the mouth, and jigs are working best. The first-place walleye for the LOC Derby comes from the Bar, an 11-pound, 10 ouncer caught by Capt. Arnie Jonathan of AJ’s Guide Service. Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports that there is a decent bass bite in the upper river on shiners. From the head of Strawberry Island down river, bass are starting to hit crabs. Cinelli is using light sinkers in the river. Target sandy weed patches for bass. Clear waters been making it tough for walleye in the river. Good schools of walleye are showing up on the line in front of Crystal Beach off the head of the river.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The water turned cold after the most recent northeast blow, forcing trollers to change tactics and locations. Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters out of the Oak used a mix of spoons off his riggers 40 to 50 feet down to take salmon and steelhead out deep. Green and chrome flasher-fly combinations produced some salmon for him. His divers were 240 and 260 feet back. Steelhead were high and salmon were deeper. A 200 copper with a black and silver spoon took some fish, too. Capt. Tom Pearse with Reel Adventures Sport Fishing reports the bite on Lake Ontario is going strong. A good class of big salmon is taking baits from 70 to 100 feet down and can be caught in pockets from 100 feet of water out to 500 feet of water off Wilson and Olcott. There is no better time to target big kings on the lake. The best bait right now is spoons with green and reds being the preferred colors. Flasher-fly and meat rigs are taking their fair share of salmon. Steelhead are hitting consistently from 250 to 500 feet of water with the bite getting better the further out you go. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that the east pier is open, so both piers are good to fish. Big carp are there, but you must figure out what will get them to cooperate. Pike, bluegill and bass fishing have been decent off the pier. Plenty of fish are hiding under rocks. In Olcott Harbor, fish include rock bass, crappie and bluegill; occasional pike are being caught, too. Use minnows and crawlers for live bait; plastics for artificial. The LOC Derby continues until July 31. A 28-pound salmon is leading for the $10,000 grand prize. Visit loc.org for a complete leaderboard.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleye fishing is good and consistent, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Trolling worm harnesses using bottom bouncers or bullet sinkers around 1 mph along weed lines on the north basin is working. Trolling crankbaits off lead core or using snap weights is producing in the south basin in 14 to 18 feet of water. Getting cranks just off the bottom is the main ingredient to the program. Jigging in weed pockets using spoons, a jig and twister, vibes and similar lures is great for those who prefer jigging over trolling. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters has seen bigger fish versus numbers his last two trips. His tip is to fish tight to the weeds in the north basin. Musky fishing has been decent for those casting weed edges, according to Sperry. Much of the south basin weeds have died, so finding healthy weed patches is the key to catching fish. The north basin has good weed edges and much better water clarity than the south basin. A reminder to minimize time out of the water when handling muskies. Keep fish in the net when unhooking and get fish back in the water quickly. Sperry is hearing good reports from bass fishermen the last few weeks. Throwing topwater baits, 5-inch Senkos and Ned rigs seem to be working best.