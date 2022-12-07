Fishing report: If you can get on Lake Erie, the fishing trip could be memorable

Depending on your fishing preferences, Western New York anglers have been forced to play a waiting game due to wind and rain. Excessive winds have created muddy conditions in Lake Erie and turbid waters have caused difficult conditions in the Niagara River. Things are finally changing for the better.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Danny Colville of Colville Outfitters in Hamburg reports that some decent tributary action is available. All of the creeks have a consistent flow and are a tannic color from the leaves, according to Colville. There are numerous trout smolts in the lower end of the creeks so handle those with care. If you move above the smolts, standard baits such as marabou jigs, beads and egg sacs are working. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving said they have had some great reports from Eighteen Mile, Canadaway, Walnut and Clear creeks. There have been tough fishing conditions in most areas, but lots of fresh steelhead are being caught on orange egg sacs and single beads. Stevens also had multiple reports of coho salmon being caught on pink marabou jigs. Out in the main lake, you must pick your spot. Timing is critical and you must be ready when everything comes together. When you get on the water, the trip can be memorable. Capt. Jeff Hippert of Lake Erie Trophy Bass Fishing Charters out of Hamburg reports that some of the biggest bass of the year can be caught if you can get on the water. Heavy winds often will muddy the water. He uses live satellite imagery to see where the mud lines are and then watches the direction of the wind to see if he can get on the water for a late-season trip. Best baits for this time of year include ¼- to ½-ounce blade baits in gold or chrome. Binsky football jigs as well as hair jigs in black and brown also will work. White dragon spoons in ½- to 1-ounce will catch fish, too. If the water is stained, try white shad or brightly colored plastics. He will target the rockpiles in 17 to 34 feet of water for success. This is a good time of year for numbers of fish, with sizes over 7 pounds. Last year, he was able to fish until Jan. 1.

Niagara River

Muddy conditions in the river have slowed fishing action. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to explore Tuesday and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with five or six colorful steelhead. By the end of the day, Ziehm reported 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week. Capt. Ryan Shea with Brookdog Fishing Co. hit the lower river Tuesday and caught trout with beads. When the waters start to clear more, expect to see more steelhead, brown trout and lake trout, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs and egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will also work from shore.

The Great Lakes muskellunge season ends in New York waters on Dec. 15. Just before the water was muddied, fly fishing guru Rick Kustich of Getzville hauled in a couple of big muskies from the upper river using a large black and white river changer fly. His tip is to fish the fly slow with the cold water.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake is producing good lake trout action from around 120 feet out to 150 feet, although fish can be found pretty much everywhere on the lake from 10 feet of water to 200 feet, reports Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Water temps are 46-47 degrees on top. Mid-lake areas have been productive. A few lake trout and small browns are roaming shallower water. Jigs, stickbaits and bladebaits can all work. Water levels are low and launching could be an issue in places.

Seneca Lake pike fishing is good. Fish green weeds generally in 8 to 15 feet of water. Fish are running 22 to 32 inches and are in good condition. A few anglers are perch fishing in Seneca. With lamprey treatments helping to restore the predator/prey balance, perch numbers should improve over the next few years. No recent updates on the other lakes, but Gaulke expects things to stay pretty much the same. Good perch action throughout the region. Good pike and pickerel fishing as well. Late season bass should be good. Keuka Lake should be good to excellent for lake trout around spawning areas.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Water conditions in smaller tributaries were very low and clear as the canal releases will be coming to an end (Dec. 15), according to Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters. He saw very few trout Tuesday as numbers continue to drop. Burt Dam and Eighteen Mile Creek are holding trout, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott. Evarts reports that a few browns and steelhead are cooperating, and the best baits have been eggs, flies and jigs. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports decent conditions in the Oak with slightly high and slightly stained water. Fishing pressure has been light.

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will hold its Christmas meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Amherst fire hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, chief of DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries. It is open to the public. Check out lotsa1.org. The popular LOTSA Salmon School, held in conjunction with the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo Feb. 16-19, has less than 20 seats remaining. Visit niagarafishingexpo.com for details.

Chautauqua Lake

The only thing happening right now is perch fishing from shore, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. There are some nice-sized perch in the canals and near shore. Medium-sized golden shiners have been the most popular bait choice.

Inland waters

Inland streams have been hit or miss with the influx of snow, melting snow and rain, reports Adam Schroeder, store manager with Orvis Buffalo. During the windows of fishable water, Wiscoy Creek, Clear Creek and Oatka Creek have been producing solid fish. Schroeder would look toward smaller Southern Tier streams to be the first to clear after extended water events. Inland brown trout are a winter spawn fish and can be very aggressive this time of year, according to Schroeder. Streamer fishing with leech, small baitfish and juvenile trout patterns is a fun and effective way to catch some larger pre and post spawn fish this time of year. The use of inking leaders while fishing this method is an effective way to get these streamers down in the water column. Your standard trout nymphs in small sizes (16-20) will work fine. These nymphs include pheasant tails, hare’s ears, disco midges and perdigons. Another great nymph to use through the winter is any variation of a black or brown stonefly sizes 10-14. On a nicer day above freezing, you may even see a hatch of midges. Slower stretches of water will collect these midges as they attempt to hatch and trout may take advantage of the easy meal, so have a few dry flies just in case.